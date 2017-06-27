Nalgonda: The Minister for Power and SC Development G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said efforts were on to supply safe drinking water to every house in the district by December 2017 under Mission Bhagiratha.

Jagadish Reddy was addressing the media after inspecting the Mission Bhagiratha works at Kodandapuram of PA Pally mandal in the district. He expressed satisfaction over the progress of the works. He also inquired with the officials about the status of works and quality control checks.

The Minister said the areas in Devarakonda and Munugode Assembly Constituencies were the worst affected areas of fluoride water as successive governments had failed to provide potable drinking water to the people in these areas.

Stating that the people in the areas would soon get a relief from the problem, he said safe drinking water would be supplied to each and every household in the district including the fluoride affected areas by end of 2017 under Mission Bhagiratha.

“The State government has taken up Mission Bhagiratha with a target to supply potable drinking water to all houses in the State by drawing water from Krishna and Godavari waters by end of 2018,” he maintained.

Stating the government has sanctioned funds for construction of overhead tanks in the required villages, the Minister said laying of pipelines are being carried out in some areas as the farmers have taken up cultivation in two crop seasons in ayacut of Nagarjuna Sagar project.

The Minister also inspected the works of Mission Bhagiratha at Swamulavari Lingotam village in Nampally mandal. Nalgonda MP Gutha Sukender Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairman N Balu Naik, Munugode MLA K Prabhakar Reddy, Devarakonda MLA Ravindra Kumar Naik and officials of Water Grid Scheme were also present.

