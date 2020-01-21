A West Manchester Township water authority aims to remove fluoride from the drinking water, and township officials say there’s nothing they can do to stop it.

Shiloh Water Authority submitted an application to the state Department of Environmental Protection in November requesting that it be allowed to stop adding fluoride to its water.

The authority provides water to more than half of the township’s population.

“We should not be putting chemicals in the water,” said Lee Woodmansee, treasurer for Shiloh Water Authority’s board. “Why should we add anything that we don’t have to?”

If Shiloh’s application is approved, fluoridation could be stopped within 30 days.

Kelly Kelch, the township’s manager, said members of the township’s board of supervisors oppose the authority’s proposal. But supervisors do not have jurisdiction to overrule the authority’s board.

“The township is a spectator in this just like everyone else is,” Kelch said.

The township’s board of supervisors appoints members to the authority’s board, but it has no jurisdiction over the water supplier’s decision, under state law. The authority is considered a municipal agency, answerable solely to state regulators.

Woodmansee, along with four other board members, voted unanimously last year to submit a request to DEP.

Woodmansee said the board acknowledges there are dental health benefits that fluoride provides. Its decision was based solely on not wanting “foreign substances” in its water that aren’t required by law.