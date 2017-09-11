Nalgonda: With scanty rainfall and drought-like conditions prevailing in the combined Nalgonda district, water was not available in borewells even after digging for hundreds of feet at Madavayadavalli village in Narketpalli mandal, which is fluoride-affected. The villagers faced the risk of getting afflicted with ailments after drinking water containing fluoride.

Keeping this in view, Dr AS Narayana had adopted the village. He had taken up construction of water harvesting pits in each house during the past three years.

These structures have been able to store rain water. As a result, the village has now abundant groundwater. As the fluoride content in the water has come down, it has become fit for consumption, the villagers told The Hans India.

The groundwater level has been increased by two to three metres by farm ponds and checkdams, along with rain-water harvesting structures which also benefit farmers.

Inspired by Dr. Narayana’s steps, a special programme `Jalanidhi’ is being implemented since last year in Suryapet Assembly constituency. Minister G Jagdish Reddy and District Collector Surendra Mohan have conducted several meetings with farmers for taking up the programme in Suryapet Rural, Atmakur S, Chivemla mandals.

The farmers have been constructing rain-water harvesting (RWH) pits in their lands. The programme has been yielding good results this year. Surendra Mohan told THI that initially the farmers were opposed to the construction of rain-water harvesting ponds. But after several rounds of discussions they agreed.