GOLD Coast city leaders have revealed what they think about fluoride in the water supply five years after they were given the choice to remove it.
*A subscription is needed to read the article at https://www.goldcoastbulletin.com.au/
Sign up for our free newsletter for updates on the latest fluoride developments. Find ways to get involved.
GOLD Coast city leaders have revealed what they think about fluoride in the water supply five years after they were given the choice to remove it.
*A subscription is needed to read the article at https://www.goldcoastbulletin.com.au/