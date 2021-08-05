What does Iowa’s new fluoride law mean for North Iowa?

Across 10 counties in North Iowa: Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright, there are 86 public water systems listed. Per the CDC’s available data, only half of those, 43, have water that is fluoridated. The remaining 43 systems do not. While the split between fluoridated and not is even per the CDC’s figures, the most-populated municipality in each of those 10 counties is listed as having a fluoridated water system.

Amid the myriad of health-related data on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, there is a page dedicated to maintaining information about water systems in all of Iowa’s 99 counties .

According to him, Hampton adds fluoride to its water to get close to the CDC recommendation of about 0.7 milligrams of the mineral per liter of water. Tarr said that he doesn’t worry too much about going above or below that number because officials are putting in the fluoride themselves. “You just have to make sure you’re not overfeeding,” he said.

“I definitely think you’d want to let your citizens know. I think that would be reasonable and responsible,” Tarr said.

Doug Tarr, the public works director for the city of Hampton, said that the council there decided a number of years back to continue fluoridating the water but he agreed that it made sense to give early notifications to residents if his or any other municipality moved away from the process of fluoridation.

“We had reports that communities had stopped fluoridation and had not informed their citizens or councils,” Iowa’s Public Health Dental Director Dr. Bob Russell recently told the Cedar Rapids Gazette .

Were any of those public systems to move away from fluoridated water, they now would have to give residents within the system a 90-day notice because of a new state law that went into effect in July.

Forest City Water Superintendent Kevin Reicks said that there is daily testing at his facility to make sure the water fluoridation levels are at 0.7 milligrams per liter. If it’s not, officials adjust their pump to get to the proper figure. Along with that, Reicks also said that Forest City sends its water off to a state lab to make sure that readings are accurate.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette’s reporting found that the city of Iowa City has flow-controlled pumps for its water so that if the flow slows down, so does the fluoride going in. Then both raw and finished drinking water with fluoride are tested each day.

That’s not quite the case for Charles City. Their water superintendent, Cory Spieker, said that the municipality doesn’t add fluoride to the water at this time. “We have a natural level of 0.68 and the recommendation is 0.7,” he said. Spieker then noted that if there are any issues, officials contact the Iowa Department of Natural Resources with concerns.

Why do it?