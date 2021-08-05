What does Iowa’s new fluoride law mean for North Iowa?

It’s unfortunate that the only adverse effects of fluoride mentioned in this article are dental fluorosis and bone. And the sources used for each of these issues are from fluoridation promoters, National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Steven Levy, respectively. As for bone, a 2021 major prospective cohort study from Sweden demonstrates a higher risk of hip fractures in post-menopausal women associated with long term exposure to natural fluoride at levels in water in the same range as the USA fluoridates its water [Helte et al., 2021]. The issue of fluoride exposure associated with loss of IQ in children was not even mentioned, albeit several studies have been funded by NIH, which you can find here, and of course, the Mother-Offspring fluoride studies. (EC)
Amid the myriad of health-related data on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, there is a page dedicated to maintaining information about water systems in all of Iowa’s 99 counties.