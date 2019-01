Excerpt

Avoid eating or drinking anything after brushing at night so the fluoride can get to work. Be gentle and use short precise strokes.

Brushing your tongue is a good way to prevent bad breath. Brushing up on that skill should make everyone smile!

*Read the full short article & watch video online at https://www.aol.co.uk/living/2019/01/10/when-it-comes-to-brushing-your-teeth-dentists-say-youre-doing/