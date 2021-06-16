Why So Many People Are Turning To Fluoride Removers In Their Water

If you haven’t heard of the great Fluoride debate, you wouldn’t necessarily have been the first. Fluoride is a chemical commonly found in toothpaste as it encourages the remineralization of teeth, especially in children. Fluoride is known to strengthen enamel and thus help fight off decaying caused by the bacteria.

Typically it is not advisable to ingest toothpaste, however, as the sodium fluoride found in it is a toxin and can upset the stomach and cause nausea if consumed in high quantities.

However, public water supplies found in most regions throughout the U.S and countries around the world have been altered by adding specific quantities of fluoride. These measures have, of course, been approved by states and local governments due to the supposed benefits the fluoride has in such small quantities.

For many people, the presence of fluoride in their water goes unnoticed, and some may even be completely oblivious to it. However, many cities throughout the U.S. have started to ban fluoride in their water supplies over growing concerns of potential side effects of fluoride and other chemicals found within.

There are growing concerns that Fluoridated water may increase the risk of other diseases. The organizational bodies tasked with maintaining water supplies have had to weigh up the costs and benefits of keeping fluoride in water.

While fluoride can effectively prevent the formation of tooth cavities and decay, the benefits of this are really one felt with direct contact to the teeth and not when physically ingested. In fact, the ingestion of fluoride has been known to build up in and accumulate in the bones.

These toxins that begin to accumulate have sparked growing fears that fluoridated water can lead to or put you at a greater risk of developing more serious health problems. Namely, this includes a form of cancer that starts in the bones, called osteosarcoma, as well as other forms of cancer often associated with bones.

It’s not just fluoride present in our local and home water supplies, though. Much of this water also contains other chemicals and substances. This may include pesticides, chlorine, lead, etc. While the water itself may not have been treated with these substances, they are substances that may have accumulated between the water supply and our faucets.

However, it is possible to remove fluoride from your water. Many people use water filters such as Brita in order to filtrate any fluoride or any other chemicals found within tap water.

These filters don’t necessarily remove all substances found within but are typically a fairly good measure. Many people have also turned to reverse osmosis filters to remove fluoride, which filters water directly from the water supply, unlike usual filters that require a secondary additional filter jug in order to convert the standard water.

They work by applying pressure to the water, moving it through a membrane that catches different kinds of molecules and ions, including fluoride. There are a lot of options for finding a reverse osmosis filter, and not all are able to remove fluoride, and they range in prices. For reverse osmosis and fluoride test results, check out the link provided.

*Original article online at https://www.tampafp.com/why-so-many-people-are-turning-to-fluoride-removers-in-their-water/