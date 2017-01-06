WILMINGTON — “Let’s make this a good year,” City Council President Randy Riley stated Thursday at the beginning of the first Wilmington City Council meeting of 2017.

Fluoridation of the city’s water and recycling were among topics of discussion.

The fluoridation ordinance would mandate fluoridation of the public water supplies. In the November election voters approved by 56.7 percent to 43.3 percent a non-binding resolution which would allow the city to fluoridate but not require it.

However, some local residents again voiced concerns about fluoride to council Thursday.

Tom Brausch addressed concerns about both health and costs, including that women would need to buy bottled water for baby formula.

Michael Mandelstein asked what the costs would be, and expressed concerns over findings that, according to him, show a high amount of fluorosis in ethnic/minority neighborhoods.

Riley thanked these citizens for coming forward with their concerns but iterated that this topic has been discussed for about a year.

Council member and Water Committee member Kelsey Swindler provided a list of over 140 organizations that approve of fluoridation, and she said there is information on fluoridation available to the public at the Mayor’s Office.

Safety and Service Director Brian Shidaker informed those in attendance where the city stood on the engineering study. Shidaker said Stand Engineering would be coming to perform the safety study of the water plant on Jan. 13.

“I suspect within 30 days (after the study) we will have that report along with recommendations, as well as estimates on how much it’ll cost to implement this program if council directs us to do so,” said Shidaker.

A motion was made and passed to have the third reading of the ordinance postponed until the next council meeting.

Also at council…

Title of article: Fluoride, recycling talk at council