Zoom, July 7, 1:30-3 pm ET. Public Health Impact of Fluoride in Water.

Community Water Fluoridation, History, Science, & Public Health Impact

July 7, 2021, 1:30-3:00 PM (ET)

Speaker:

Adam Barefoot, DMD, MPH

Director of Oral Health

Georgia Department of Health

Remote participation:

https://cdc.zoomgov.com/j/1600088811?pwd=WnJGWVkvajhUYkRma09LQXhSL1g3Zz09external icon

Passcode: PMGR_0707 (if asked)

Remote Participation Only

Tune into July’s Preventive Medicine Grand Rounds to learn about the history and science of community water fluoridation and its impact for public health.

Because of its contribution to the large decline in cavities in the United States since the 1960s, CDC named community water fluoridation one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century.

In this grand rounds presentation, our presenter will discuss the origins and history of community water fluoridation, how the biological and chemical process benefits teeth and reduces cavities, the current infrastructure and landscape, and some recent challenges.

Remote Attendance, Continuing Education, & More

Continuing education (CE) is available and there is no cost for this activity.

Please contact the PMR/F program at prevmed@cdc.gov or visit the Preventive Medicine Grand Rounds web page

