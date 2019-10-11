Highlights

Excessive fluoride intake resulted in liver dysfunction.

Fluoride increased ROS production and decreased ATP content in the liver tissue.

Fluoride damaged the liver tissue ultrastructure.

Fluoride induced mitochondrial respiratory chain damaged.

Fluoride induced mitochondrial fusion disorder.

Our previous study showed that excessive fluoride (F) intake can induce liver dysfunction. The aim of this study was to investigate the mechanisms of F-induced mitochondrial damage resulting in liver dysfunction. Damaged mitochondrial ultrastructure and state of liver cells were estimated by TEM, TUNEL staining and BrdU measurement. The ROS level and ATP content in the liver tissue were measured by ELISA kit. Meanwhile, optic atrophy (OPA1), mitofusin-1 (Mfn1), NDUFV2, SDHA, CYC1, and COX IV expression levels were measured through real-time PCR and Western-blot. Results showed that the ROS level increased, thereby resulting in mitochondrial ultrastructure damage and abundant liver cells presented evident apoptotic characteristics after F treatment. Decreased ATP content and the abnormal expression of OPA1, Mfn1, NDUFV2, SDHA, CYC1, and COX IV of the liver tissue were observed. In conclusion, excessive F-induced mitochondrial respiratory chain damaged and mitochondrial fusion disorder resulted in liver dysfunction.