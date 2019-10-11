Abstract
Highlights
- Excessive fluoride intake resulted in liver dysfunction.
- Fluoride increased ROS production and decreased ATP content in the liver tissue.
- Fluoride damaged the liver tissue ultrastructure.
- Fluoride induced mitochondrial respiratory chain damaged.
- Fluoride induced mitochondrial fusion disorder.
Our previous study showed that excessive fluoride (F) intake can induce liver dysfunction. The aim of this study was to investigate the mechanisms of F-induced mitochondrial damage resulting in liver dysfunction. Damaged mitochondrial ultrastructure and state of liver cells were estimated by TEM, TUNEL staining and BrdU measurement. The ROS level and ATP content in the liver tissue were measured by ELISA kit. Meanwhile, optic atrophy (OPA1), mitofusin-1 (Mfn1), NDUFV2, SDHA, CYC1, and COX IV expression levels were measured through real-time PCR and Western-blot. Results showed that the ROS level increased, thereby resulting in mitochondrial ultrastructure damage and abundant liver cells presented evident apoptotic characteristics after F treatment. Decreased ATP content and the abnormal expression of OPA1, Mfn1, NDUFV2, SDHA, CYC1, and COX IV of the liver tissue were observed. In conclusion, excessive F-induced mitochondrial respiratory chain damaged and mitochondrial fusion disorder resulted in liver dysfunction.
-
-
Studies on the toxicology of fluorine compounds. I. Histological and histochemical investigations on the liver, heart, lungs, and stomach of rats exposed to hydrogen fluoride
The liver, heart, lungs, and stomach of rats exposed to hydrogen fluoride were studied. Histological examination showed partial liver necrosis and emphysema. Using histochemical methods the effect of fluorine ions was found in: a reduction of the activity of succinic and beta-hydroxybutyric dehydrogenases in the liver, heart muscle, superficial and
-
Fluoride inhibition of oxygen consumption and increased oxidative stress in rats.
The aim of this work was to evaluate the effect of fluoride (F) on oxygen consumption (VO2) in rats and how it might affect the respiratory chain and the levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS). Eighteen Sprague-Dawley rats were divided into three groups: Control, NaF20, and NaF40, which received 0,
-
The effects of the inhalation of hydrogen fluoride. I. The response following exposure to high concentrations.
The effects of inhalation exposure to hydrogen-fluoride (7664-39-3) (HF) were examined in New-Zealand-white-rabbits and guinea-pigs. Animals were exposed to HF in enclosed chambers at concentrations ranging from 8 to 0.024 milligrams per liter (mg/l) for 5 minutes to 41 hours. Mortality rates were recorded, general physical conditions were monitored, and
-
[Hydrofluoric acid injury analysis on the health of workers].
Objective: To analyze the damage caused by hydrofluoric acid to the health of operating workers and to explore health monitoring indicators. Method: Occupational health examinations were carried out on 536 hydrofluoric acid operating workers from the etching process at a certain factory, and 256 persons in the control group. Results: Among the
-
N-acetylcysteine protects against fluoride-induced oxidative damage in primary rat hepatocytes
Fluoride induces the overproduction of free radicals, which might in turn affect various biochemical parameters. Therefore, the aim of this study was to elucidate the role of N-acetylcysteine (NAC) in decreasing fluoride-induced oxidative stress. The fluoride intoxicated (0.002; 0.082; 0.164mmol/l) rat hepatocytes was pre-treated (60min) and simultaneously treated with NAC
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Respiratory Risks from Occupational Fluoride Exposure
Starting in the 1930s, scientists have observed that workers exposed to airborne fluorides suffer from an elevated rate of respiratory disorders. For over 50 years, however, US government and industry scientists made repeated assurances that the allowable level of fluoride dusts and gases in industrial workplaces would not cause any
-
Fluoride Enhances Toxicity of Beryllium
Occupational exposure to beryllium is well-documented to put workers' health at risk. The two principal targets of beryllium poisoning are the respiratory system and the skin. Of all beryllium compounds, beryllium fluoride complexes (including beryllium fluoride and beryllium oxyfluoride) appear to be the most toxic. As shown below, studies dating back
Related FAN Content :
-