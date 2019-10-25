Abstract
Endemic fluorosis is a serious problem in public health, affecting thousands of people. Abnormal proliferation and activation of osteoblasts in skeletal fluorosis lesions play a leading role and osteoblast proliferation is finely regulated by the cell cycle. There are a few reports on fluoride-induced DNA methylation. However, the role of DNA methylation of the cyclin/cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)/cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor (CKI) regulatory network in skeletal fluorosis has not been investigated. We used a population study and in vitro experiment to explore the relationship between the pathogenesis of skeletal fluorosis and methylation of Cyclin d1/CDK4/p21. The results showed a positive relationship between fluoride exposure and expression of Cyclin d1/CDK4, and a negative relationship between fluoride exposure and expression of P21. Hypermethylation of p21 was found in the fluoride-exposed population, and low expression of p21 attributed to promoter hypermethylation was confirmed in vitro. However, no changes in methylation levels of Cyclin d1 and CDK4 genes were observed in the population exposed to fluoride and NaF-treated osteoblasts. These results show that methylation of p21 gene has a significant impact on the proliferation of osteoblasts during the development of skeletal fluorosis. The present study was a first attempt to link the methylation of the Cyclin d1/CDK4/p21 regulatory network with osteoblast proliferation in skeletal fluorosis.
A case of bone fluorosis of undetermined origin
After predominant theories on the causes of fluorosis are described and remarks made about the metabolism of fluoride, an observation of bone fluorosis in a 64-year-old patient is reported. Because, despite painstaking research, none of the known causes of bone fluorosis could be found in our patient, a new pathomechanism is being offered for discussion, i.e.,
Aberrant methylation-induced dysfunction of p16 is associated with osteoblast activation caused by fluoride.
Chronic exposure to fluoride continues to be a public health problem worldwide, affecting thousands of people. Fluoride can cause abnormal proliferation and activation of osteoblast and osteoclast, leading to skeletal fluorosis that can cause pain and harm to joints and bones and even lead to permanent disability. Nevertheless, there is
[Genetic factors predisposing to occupational fluorosis].
Having analyzed a total amount of all systems, the authors specified the most important genetic markers predisposing to chronic flour intoxication: the patients demonstrated higher frequency of ACP1*A and PGM1*1-alleles, phenotypes of acid phosphatase AA, of phosphoglucomutase 1+1+ and 2+2+, of dry cerumen consistence--d. The results could help to improve
Matrix metallopeptidase-2 gene rs2287074 polymorphism is associated with brick tea skeletal fluorosis in Tibetans and Kazaks, China.
Brick tea skeletal fluorosis is still a public health issue in the north-western area of China. However its pathogenesis remains unknown. Our previous study reveals that the severity of skeletal fluorosis in Tibetans is more serious than that in Kazaks, although they have similar fluoride exposure, suggesting the onset of
Experimental fluorosis in rats: NaF induced changes of bone and bone marrow
The results of our experiments suggest that increased doses of NaF cause more extensive osteosclerosis due to the decrease in number and/or activity of osteoclasts. Therefore oateosclerosis is caused primarily, not by increased bone formation but, by the inhibition of bone resorption. This view is supported by the fact that
Factors which increase the risk for skeletal fluorosis
The risk for developing skeletal fluorosis, and the course the disease will take, is not solely dependent on the dose of fluoride ingested. Indeed, people exposed to similar doses of fluoride may experience markedly different effects. While the wide range in individual response to fluoride is not yet fully understood, the following are some of the factors that are believed to play a role.
"Pre-Skeletal" Fluorosis
As demonstrated by the studies below, skeletal fluorosis may produce adverse symptoms, including arthritic pains, clinical osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disturbances, and bone fragility, before the classic bone change of fluorosis (i.e., osteosclerosis in the spine and pelvis) is detectable by x-ray. Relying on x-rays, therefore, to diagnosis skeletal fluorosis will invariably fail to protect those individuals who are suffering from the pre-skeletal phase of the disease. Moreover, some individuals with clinical skeletal fluorosis will not develop an increase in bone density, let alone osteosclerosis, of the spine. Thus, relying on unusual increases in spinal bone density will under-detect the rate of skeletal fluoride poisoning in a population.
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
Skeletal Fluorosis & Individual Variability
One of the common fallacies in the research on skeletal fluorosis is the notion that there is a uniform level of fluoride that is safe for everyone in the population. These "safety thresholds" have been expressed in terms of (a) bone fluoride content, (b) daily dose, (c) water fluoride level, (d) urinary fluoride level, and (e) blood fluoride level. The central fallacy with each of these alleged safety thresholds, however, is that they ignore the wide range of individual susceptibility in how people respond to toxic substances, including fluoride.
Fluoride & Osteoarthritis
While the osteoarthritic effects that occurred from fluoride exposure were once considered to be limited to those with skeletal fluorosis, recent research shows that fluoride can cause osteoarthritis in the absence of traditionally defined fluorosis. Conventional methods used for detecting skeletal fluorosis, therefore, will fail to detect the full range of people suffering from fluoride-induced osteoarthritis.
