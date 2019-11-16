References

Highlights

Fluoride promotes the expression of HSPG in growth plate of rats during endochondral ossification.

Fluoride activates FGFR3 signaling pathway during endochondral ossification.

Fluoride inhibits Ihh/PTHrP feedback loop during endochondral ossification.

Abstract

Skeletal fluorosis causes growth plate impairment and growth retardation during bone development. Longitudinal bone development is accomplished by endochondral ossification in growth plate. However, the mechanism of fluoride impairs growth plate is unclear. To explore the effect of fluoride on various glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) and related signaling pathways in growth plate during endochondral ossification, SD rats and ATDC5 cells were treated with fluoride and carried out a series of experiments. We found that the expression of heparan sulfate (HS), a kind of GAGs in extracellular matrix, was significantly increased in the growth plate of fluoride-treated rats compared with control rats. Furthermore, the expression of HS synthetic enzyme exostosin 1 (EXT1) and glypican 6 (GPC6), a core protein of HS proteoglycan (HSPG), were significantly increased in fluoride-treated ATDC5 cells compared with control cells (P < 0.05). The expression of related molecules including fibroblast growth factor receptor-3 (FGFR3), signal transducer and activator of transcription 1 (STAT1) and parathyroid hormone-related protein (PTHrP) were significantly increased in the fluoride-treated groups compared with control groups (P < 0.05), and there was significantly decreased in the expression of Indian hedgehog (Ihh) in fluoride-treated groups compared with control groups (P < 0.05). Our data suggested that fluoride increased the content of HSPG in extracellular matrix by promoting the expression of EXT1 and GPC6. Fluoride also activated FGFR3 signaling pathway, inhibited Ihh/PTHrP feedback loop and inhibited endochondral ossification. Nevertheless, the regulation of fluoride on HSPG and related pathways FGFR3 and Ihh/PTHrP feedback loop during endochondral ossification needs to be further studied.

1. Introduction

Fluoride, an essential trace element which is widely distributed in the crust, is closely related to health (Sharma et al., 2017). An appropriate amount of fluoride maintains the hardness of the bone and tooth, further promotes skeletal development and tooth health. Chronic ingestion of excessive fluoride causes systemic diseases which mainly include skeletal fluorosis and dental fluorosis (Kurdi, 2016). Skeletal fluorosis manifests osteosclerosis, osteomalacia, osteoporosis and ectopic ossification (Kebede et al., 2016). Epidemiological investigations showed that reducing the content of fluoride in drink water significantly decreased the delayed rate of bone-age and relieved the inhibition of bone development in fluorosis areas (Zhai et al., 2000). Endochondral ossification is the main way of long bone formation and it mainly occurs in the growth plate. Guo X and co-workers have found that fluorosis impairs the chondrocyte differentiation and normal mineralization of growth plate (Guo et al., 2002). Previous studies have reported that rats treated with high concentration of fluoride shows an abnormal morphology of chondrocytes and a decrease in matrix volume between chondrocytes column in growth plate compared with control rats (Yesildag et al., 2004). These changes suggest that fluoride has adverse effect on development of growth plate. However, the precise mechanism of impairment remains to be determined.

Longitudinal bone growth starts with mesenchymal cells condensation, then cells differentiate into chondrocytes and form cartilage elements. Simultaneously, cells surrounding cartilage elements form perichondrium. Cells in the center of cartilage elements go through a series of differentiation processes that are sequentially showed as proliferating, pre-hypertrophic, hypertrophic, and terminal hypertrophic chondrocytes until achieve maturation (Magne et al., 2005). The cartilage is subsequently invaded by blood vessels, eventually replaced by bone and bone marrow. At this time, primary ossification centers (POCs) are formed. Secondary ossification centers (SOCs) are formed at the each end of the cartilage elements. The histological structure between POC and SOC is called growth plate which is mainly formed by columns of chondrocytes and surrounding extracellular matrix (ECM) (Hochberg, 2002). ECM participates in cell migration, proliferation, differentiation and other activities by transferring signal molecules and providing a living environment. Proteoglycan (PG), one component of the ECM, is formed by a core protein and many kinds of glycosaminoglycan (GAG) chains. The GAGs which mainly include hyaluronic acid (HA), chondroitin sulfate (CS), heparan sulfate (HS), keratan sulfate (KS) and dermatan sulfate (DS) regulate the distribution and affinity of signaling molecules. The interaction between chondrocytes and ECM plays an important role in cartilage development during endochondral ossification.

Endochondral ossification involves many signaling molecules such as fibroblast growth factors (FGFs), Indian hedgehog (Ihh), parathyroid hormone-related protein (PTHrP), Wnt proteins and so on (Li and Dong, 2016). As one of the vital signaling pathways during endochondral ossification, FGFs signaling combines with FGF receptor-3 (FGFR3), activates signal transducer and activator of transcription 1 (STAT1) which is one of FGFs signaling downstream molecules, and inhibits proliferation and differentiation of growth plate chondrocytes (Minina et al., 2002). Ihh/PTHrP feedback loop lies downstream of FGFs signaling, keeps chondrocytes in the state of proliferation and inhibits the onset of hypertrophic differentiation during endochondral ossification (Vortkamp et al., 1996). Signaling pathways including FGFR3 and Ihh/PTHrP feedback loop modulate chondrocyte proliferation and differentiation, further regulate endochondral ossification. Nevertheless, changes of these signaling pathways in fluorosis growth plate are still unclear.

Chronic excessive ingestion of fluoride delays the process of bone formation. We hypothesized that fluoride changed the components of extracellular matrix and regulated related signaling pathways such as FGFR3 and Ihh/PTHrP in growth plate. In order to explore the effect of fluoride on the endochondral ossification, we established a rat model of fluorosis in vivo and cultured fluoride-treated ATDC5 cells which imitate the proliferation and differentiation process of growth plate chondrocyte in vitro. The changes of growth plate morphology, extracellular matrix content and expression level of related molecules were analyzed by histology, real-time PCR, immunohistochemistry and western blot.