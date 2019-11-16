Abstract
Highlights
- Fluoride content in drinking water for fluorosis areas in Tianjin was investigated.
- MWS system has a better effect on reducing water fluoride concentration.
- Younger children (1–4 years old) are more vulnerable to high fluoride exposure.
- Special attention should be paid to health education strategies against fluorosis.
China has been suffering from endemic fluorosis for the past 30 years. This study investigated fluoride concentrations in 10 districts of Tianjin, China, to illustrate their spatial distribution characteristics and potential human health risks. The results showed fluoride concentration of 0.01–6.30?mg?L?1 with a mean value of 0.99?mg?L?1, and 78.82% of water fluoride reaches the standard for drinking water (1.5?mg?L?1). Higher fluoride levels were recorded in deep well pumps supply zones, and more potential changes in fluoride occurred was positively correlated with pH in groundwater. Mean value of fluoride in drinking water in 10 districts followed the order of WQ?>?BC?>?JZ?>?NH?>?BD?>?BH?>?JN?>?JH?>?DL?>?XQ. Estimations of non-carcinogenic risk for drinking water indicated that mean hazard quotient values of fluoride for combined pathways (i.e., oral ingestion and dermal absorption) were >1.0 for all age groups of WQ and BC. The results also showed that the estimated risk primarily came from the ingestion pathway. Risk levels for children varied obviously, generally in the order of 1-4y?>?4-7y?>?7-9y (years old). In the central tendency center and reasonable maximum exposure conditions, estimated risks were 1.25, 1.12, 0.771 and 3.66, 3.29, 2.27, respectively. The results supply material information for health authorities in fluorosis areas to put forward more efficient policies to control the endemic diseases. Attention should be paid to the formulation of health promotion strategies and measures to reduce fluoride intake in order to protect the health of residents.
Graphical abstract
Dental fluorosis and a polymorphism in the COL1A2 gene in Mexican children.
Highlights Dental fluorosis is a public health problem in the communities evaluated. The rs 412777 polymorphism in the COL1A2 gene was found in Mexican children. An association between the COL1A2 gene polymorphism and dental fluorosis was found. The genetic variant evaluated represents a risk factor to develop dental fluorosis. OBJECTIVE:
Child Skeletal Fluorosis from Indoor Burning of Coal in Southwestern China
Objectives. We assess the prevalence and pathogenic stage of skeletal fluorosis among children and adolescents residing in a severe coal-burning endemic fluorosis area of southwest China. Methods. We used a cross-sectional design. A total of 1,616 students aged between 7 and 16 years in Zhijin County, Guizhou, China in late 2004
Dental Fluorosis over Time: A comparison of National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey data from 2001-2002 and 2011-2012.
Purpose: Excessive fluoride ingestion has been associated with dental fluorosis. The purpose of this study was to determine if there was a difference in dental fluorosis prevalence comparing National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) trend data for adolescents, aged 16 and 17 years, when compared to data collected in
Dental Fluorosis Trends in US Oral Health Surveys: 1986 to 2012
Introduction: Dental fluorosis has been assessed only 3 times in nationally representative oral health surveys in the United States. The first survey was conducted by the National Institute of Dental Research from 1986 to 1987. Subsequently, the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) conducted fluorosis assessments from 1999 to 2004
Coal-burning roasted corn and chili as the cause of dental fluorosis for children in southwestern China.
To find the pathologic cause of the children's dental fluorosis in southwestern China, diet structure before the age of 6 and prevalence rate of dental fluorosis (DF) of 405 children were investigated, and the fluorine and arsenic content of several materials were determined. The prevalence rate of DF of children
Racial Disparities in Dental Fluorosis
In 2005, the Centers for Disease Control published the results of a national survey of dental fluorosis conducted between 1999 and 2002. According to the CDC, black children in the United States have significantly higher rates of dental fluorosis than either white or Hispanic children. This was not the first time that black children were found to suffer higher rates of dental fluorosis. At least five other studies -- dating as far back as the 1960s -- have found black children in the United States are disproportionately impacted by dental fluorosis.
Community Fluorosis Index (CFI)
The current Community Fluorosis Index for U.S. adolescents as a whole (from both fluoridated and non-fluoridated areas) is roughly 5 times higher than the CFI health authorities predicted for fluoridated areas when fluoridation first began. It is also higher than the CFI that the NIDR found in fluoridated areas back in the 1980s. It is readily apparent, therefore, that children are ingesting far more fluoride than was the case in the 1950s, and even as recently as the 1980s.
Dental Fluorosis in the U.S. 1950-2004
Before the widespread use of fluoride in dentistry, dental fluorosis was rarely found in western countries. Today, with virtually every toothpaste now containing fluoride, and most U.S. water supplies containing fluoride chemicals, dental fluorosis rates have reached unprecedented levels. In the 1950s, it was estimated that only 10% of children in
Severe Dental Fluorosis: Perception and Psychological Impact
[caption id="attachment_8879" align="aligncenter" width="550"] Severe fluorosis - Photograph by David Kennedy, DDS[/caption] In its severe forms, dental fluorosis causes highly disfiguring brown and black staining of the teeth, which can cause chronic embarrassment and social anxiety for the impacted child. In 1984, a panel from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) warned
Fluoridated Water Causes Severe Dental Fluorosis in Children with Diabetes Insipidus
This section on Diabetes includes: • Fluoride & Impaired Glucose Tolerance • Fluoride & Insulin • Fluoride Sensitivity Among Diabetics • Fluoridated Water Causes Severe Dental Fluorosis in Children with Diabetes Insipidus • NRC (2006): Fluoride’s Effect on Glucose Metabolism Excessive exposure to fluoride causes a defect of the tooth enamel known as dental fluorosis. In
