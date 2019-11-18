Abstract

Fluoride, as an environmental toxin, causes damage to intestinal mucosa. It may promote pathogen infection by increasing the intestinal mucosa permeability. In this study, the colonic fecal samples from the control group (C group, 0 mg/L NaF for 60 days) and the fluoride group (F group, 100 mg/L NaF for 60 days) were subjected to high-throughput 16S rRNA sequencing to verify the effects of fluoride on the colonic flora of animals. Results revealed a total of 253 operative taxonomical units (OTUs) in two groups, and 22 unique OTUs occurred in the F group. Fluoride increased the microbiota diversity and species richness of the colon. Concretely, the abundance of the Tenericutes was increased at the level of the phyla in the F group. In addition, in the F group, significant differences at the genus level were observed in Faecalibaculum, Alloprevotella, [Eubacterium]_xylanophilum_group, Prevotellaceae_UCG-001, and Ruminiclostridium_9, compared to the C group. Among them, except for the reduction in Faecalibaculum, the other four bacteria were increased in the F group. In summary, the intestinal microbial composition of mice was reconstituted by the presence of fluoride, and the significantly changing bacteria may partly account for the pathogenesis of fluoride-induced intestinal dysfunction.