Abstract
Fluoride, as an environmental toxin, causes damage to intestinal mucosa. It may promote pathogen infection by increasing the intestinal mucosa permeability. In this study, the colonic fecal samples from the control group (C group, 0 mg/L NaF for 60 days) and the fluoride group (F group, 100 mg/L NaF for 60 days) were subjected to high-throughput 16S rRNA sequencing to verify the effects of fluoride on the colonic flora of animals. Results revealed a total of 253 operative taxonomical units (OTUs) in two groups, and 22 unique OTUs occurred in the F group. Fluoride increased the microbiota diversity and species richness of the colon. Concretely, the abundance of the Tenericutes was increased at the level of the phyla in the F group. In addition, in the F group, significant differences at the genus level were observed in Faecalibaculum, Alloprevotella, [Eubacterium]_xylanophilum_group, Prevotellaceae_UCG-001, and Ruminiclostridium_9, compared to the C group. Among them, except for the reduction in Faecalibaculum, the other four bacteria were increased in the F group. In summary, the intestinal microbial composition of mice was reconstituted by the presence of fluoride, and the significantly changing bacteria may partly account for the pathogenesis of fluoride-induced intestinal dysfunction.
Comparative evaluation of serum fluoride levels in patients with and without chronic abdominal pain.
BACKGROUND: Fluorosis ranks high among the major environmental health problems in India. Non-ulcer dyspeptic complaints are common in humans and it is a known fact that fluoride in drinking water, food and other items can cause these symptoms. METHODS: Fifty adult outpatients (mean age: 35.2±12.7y) with chronic abdominal pain of unexplained origin were
Health problems in fluoride endemic areas of Gaya District
Fluoride (F) was estimated in the groundwater of six blocks (Bodh Gaya, Manpur, Wazirganj, Belaganj, Amas, and Bankebazar) of Gaya District, Bihar, for different physio-chemical properties e.g. pH, total dissolved solids(TDS), conductivity, turbidity, total hardness (TH), calcium, magnesium, iron and fluoride. Morever 93 blood samples from different age groups including
Skeletal fluorosis mimicking seronegative arthritis
Fluorosis is endemic in certain parts of the world, especially the Asian subcontinent (1). We report an unusual presentation of fluorosis mimicking seronegative spondyloarthritis. Although fluorosis is known to cause irritable bowel syndrome-like disorder and joint pain, this could be wrongly diagnosed as a case of seronegative arthritis. Case report A 35-year-old
Prevalence of endemic fluorosis with gastrointestinal manifestations in people living in some North-Indian villages
Numerous reports on epidemiological surveys of skeletal and dental fluorosis exist, but information is quite limited on non-skeletal manifestations of fluoride toxicity. The present study was conducted to assess the prevalence and severity of non-skeletal manifestations, especially gastrointestinal disturbances, in an area o skeletal and dental fluorosis. The subjects, numbering 1958
Haematological changes in fluorotic adults and children in fluoride endemic regions of Gaya district, Bihar, India.
Groundwater used for drinking and cooking was analysed for fluoride (F), and health surveys were conducted in Bodh Gaya, Amas and Bankebazaar blocks of the Gaya district, Bihar, India. Amas and Bankebazaar blocks were F endemic areas with mean F = 2.36 ± 0.23 mg/L (N = 27). Bodh Gaya was considered as control area with
Gastrointestinal Problems Among Individuals with Skeletal Fluorosis
Humans suffering from skeletal fluorosis are known to suffer from an increased occurrence of gastrointestinal disorders. When fluoride intake is reduced, these gastrointestinal problems are among the first symptoms to disappear. The following are some of the studies that have examined this issue: "It is clear from the observations presented in this article
Fluoride-Induced Damage to Gastric Mucosa in Human Clinical Trials
When fluoride has been used (at doses of 18-34 mg/day) as an experimental treatment for osteoporosis, gastric pain is one of the two main side effects consistently encountered. To better understand how fluoride causes this effect, researchers have sought to determine how fluoride affects the tissue that lines the gastrointestinal tract. In a
Side Effects from Fluoride Gels: Gastric Distress
Gastric distress -- including nausea, pain, and vomiting -- is one the most common side effects from professional application of "fluoride gels" at the dentist. Patients receiving fluoride gels can swallow more than 20 mg of fluoride from a single treatment -- doses that far exceed the doses that can
Fluoride & Gastrointestinal System: The Importance of Fluoride Concentration in Stomach
The following is an excerpt from the National Research Council's (2006) review of fluoride toxicity: "It is important to realize that GI effects depend more on the net concentration of the aqueous solution of fluoride in the stomach than on the total fluoride dose in the fluid or solid ingested. The
Fluoride-Induced Gastric Symptoms in Human Clinical Trials
In studies where fluoride has been used (at doses of 18-34 mg/day) as an experimental drug for the treatment of osteoporosis, gastrointestinal disturbances are one of the two main side effects consistently encountered. The following are some of the accounts from the published literature: "The use of fluoride in the prophylaxis or
