Abstract
Background: Artificial neural networks (ANNs) and adaptive neural-fuzzy Inference system (ANFIS) are the best solutions to finding the correlation between some water parameters and human hormones. The correlation between thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) and drinking water fluoride studied by ANNS and ANFIS models in Yazd city.
Method: In this study, eighty people with thyroid gland disorder and 213 healthy people invited. Their thyroid hormones and fluoride drinking water analyzed.
Results: The result of ANFIS showed R2 = 0.81 for test and R2 = 0.85 for train in all cases and controls data. This results were R2 = 0.73 and R2 = 0.81 for ANNs respectively.
Conclusion: This models can be used as an alternative for show correlation between Drinking Water Fluoride and TSH Hormone and R2 = 0.85 gained from ANFIS was the best.
Keywords: Adaptive neural-fuzzy inference system (ANFIS); Artificial neural networks (ANNS); Drinking water; Fluoride; Thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH).
