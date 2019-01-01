Abstract
Earlier observations and a review on endemic fluorosis in the Bhatinda District of Punjab were published in 1961 [this Bulletin, 1962, v. 37, 243] and the object of the present paper “is to summarize our epidemiological work done over three years and to emphasize the importance of this work from the social and preventive aspects”.
The physiography of the Bhatinda District is described with the inclusion of a map. The method of survey is shortly stated. The district has an approximate population of 58, 000 in which 2, 282 persons over the age of 30 were critically examined for the presence of skeletal fluorosis. This condition was diagnosed in 63 persons and of these 27 showed neurological complications. In addition a high incidence of dental fluorosis in children was found. Much detail is given of the patients with skeletal fluorosis-their symptoms, clinical signs and the results of laboratory investigations of the cerebrospinal fluid and serum chemistry. There are X-ray photographs of some of the advanced cases of skeletal fluorosis.
A table presents data on the fluorine content of soil, water, blood and bone in relation to individual cases of skeletal fluorosis.
The social and preventive aspects are discussed briefly.
[Relationship between fluoride exposure, orthopedic injuries and bone formation markers in patients with coal-burning fluorosis].
Chronic exposure to fluoride is a public health problem worldwide. We explored the relationship between fluoride exposure, orthopedic injuries and bone formation markers alkaline phosphatase (ALP), bone Gla protein (BGP) in participants with coal-burning fluorosis in Hehua Village (coal-burning fluorosis endemic area) in Zhijin County of Guizhou Province and Zhangguan
Serum fluoride and skeletal fluorosis in two villages in Jiangsu Province, China
Serum fluoride in relation to the prevalence of skeletal fluorosis was investigated in two villages in Jiangsu Province, China. In the high-fluoride village of Wamiao, 132 adults (average age 52.36 years; water fluoride 2.18±0.86mg/L; range 0.85–4.50mg/L) were surveyed. In the low-fluoride village of Xinhuai, 35 adults (average age 48.11 years;
A national cross-sectional study on effects of fluoride-safe water supply on the prevalence of fluorosis in China
OBJECTIVE: To assess the effects of provided fluoride-safe drinking-water for the prevention and control of endemic fluorosis in China. DESIGN: A national cross-sectional study in China. SETTING: In 1985, randomly selected villages in 27 provinces (or cities and municipalities) in 5 geographic areas all over China. PARTICIPANTS: Involved 81 786 children aged from
Elevated fluoride levels and periostitis in pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients receiving long-term voriconazole
Azole therapy is widely utilized in hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HCT) recipients for the treatment of aspergillus. Complications of voriconazole treatment related to its elevated fluoride content have been described in adults, including reports of symptomatic skeletal fluorosis. We review fluoride levels, clinical, and laboratory data in five pediatric HCT recipients
Skeletal fluorosis from instant tea
INTRODUCTION: Skeletal fluorosis (SF) can result from prolonged consumption of well water with >4 ppm fluoride ion (F(-); i.e., >4 mg/liter). Black and green teas can contain significant amounts of F(-). In 2005, SF caused by drinking 1-2 gallons of double-strength instant tea daily throughout adult life was reported in
Fluoride & Osteoarthritis
While the osteoarthritic effects that occurred from fluoride exposure were once considered to be limited to those with skeletal fluorosis, recent research shows that fluoride can cause osteoarthritis in the absence of traditionally defined fluorosis. Conventional methods used for detecting skeletal fluorosis, therefore, will fail to detect the full range of people suffering from fluoride-induced osteoarthritis.
"Pre-Skeletal" Fluorosis
As demonstrated by the studies below, skeletal fluorosis may produce adverse symptoms, including arthritic pains, clinical osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disturbances, and bone fragility, before the classic bone change of fluorosis (i.e., osteosclerosis in the spine and pelvis) is detectable by x-ray. Relying on x-rays, therefore, to diagnosis skeletal fluorosis will invariably fail to protect those individuals who are suffering from the pre-skeletal phase of the disease. Moreover, some individuals with clinical skeletal fluorosis will not develop an increase in bone density, let alone osteosclerosis, of the spine. Thus, relying on unusual increases in spinal bone density will under-detect the rate of skeletal fluoride poisoning in a population.
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
Similarities between Skeletal Fluorosis and Renal Osteodystrophy
It is quite possible, and indeed likely, that some kidney patients diagnosed with renal osteodystrophy are either suffering from skeletal fluorosis or their condition is being complicated/exacerbated by fluoride exposure.
Industrial Fluorosis
A highly significant relationship of exposure to fluoride was established with the frequency of back and neck surgery, fractures, symptoms of musculoskeletal disease and past history of diseases of bones and joints in the absence of the typical findings of skeletal fluorosis. Monitoring exposed workers for the early manifestations of "musculoskeletal fluorosis" is recommended prior to the development of destructive and degenerative changes of the skeleton.
