Abstract

Earlier observations and a review on endemic fluorosis in the Bhatinda District of Punjab were published in 1961 [this Bulletin, 1962, v. 37, 243] and the object of the present paper “is to summarize our epidemiological work done over three years and to emphasize the importance of this work from the social and preventive aspects”.

The physiography of the Bhatinda District is described with the inclusion of a map. The method of survey is shortly stated. The district has an approximate population of 58, 000 in which 2, 282 persons over the age of 30 were critically examined for the presence of skeletal fluorosis. This condition was diagnosed in 63 persons and of these 27 showed neurological complications. In addition a high incidence of dental fluorosis in children was found. Much detail is given of the patients with skeletal fluorosis-their symptoms, clinical signs and the results of laboratory investigations of the cerebrospinal fluid and serum chemistry. There are X-ray photographs of some of the advanced cases of skeletal fluorosis.

A table presents data on the fluorine content of soil, water, blood and bone in relation to individual cases of skeletal fluorosis.

The social and preventive aspects are discussed briefly.