Abstract

The relationship between duration of exposure to fluoridated public water supplies and measures of child health and behaviour was studied for a birth cohort of Christchurch children. This study showed no association between exposure to fluoridated water and a large range of measures of child health and behaviour taken during the period from birth to seven years, even when the possible effects of family social background were taken into account statistically.