Abstract
The relationship between duration of exposure to fluoridated public water supplies and measures of child health and behaviour was studied for a birth cohort of Christchurch children. This study showed no association between exposure to fluoridated water and a large range of measures of child health and behaviour taken during the period from birth to seven years, even when the possible effects of family social background were taken into account statistically.
Memory impairment induced by chronic sodium fluoride intake.
Methods: Male rats received sodium fluoride in their drinking water (1 ppm – tap water; 50 ppm; 100 ppm) for 30 days. After this period, different groups of animals were tested in openfield habituation (two 5-min sessions 24 h apart) and in the twoway active avoidance (two sessions of 30
Effects of fluoride on anxiety and depression in mice
The aim of this study was to evaluate the effects of fluoride on anxiety and depression in mice. Control and study groups were formed with ten 4-month-old male Swiss mice in each group. For 90 days, mice in the control group were given drinking water containing 0.3 ppm fluoride while the study group
Investigation on the role of Spirulina platensis in ameliorating behavioural changes, thyroid dysfunction and oxidative stress in offspring of pregnant rats exposed to fluoride.
Highlights Sodium fluoride exposure from pregnancy to lactation induces thyroid toxicity. This can affect neurodevelopment and induce behavioural changes. Spirulina platensis role in reversing fluoride-induced toxicity was ascertained. Significant protection was exerted by Spirulina The study investigated the role of Spirulina platensis in reversing sodium fluoride-induced thyroid, neurodevelopment and oxidative alterations
Evaluation of standardized Bacopa monniera extract in sodium fluoride-induced behavioural, biochemical, and histopathological alterations in mice
Effect of standardized Bacopa monniera (BM; family: Scrophulariaceae) extract (100 and 300 mg/kg) against sodium fluoride (NaF; 100 and 200 ppm)-induced behavioural, biochemical, and neuropathological alterations in mice was evaluated. Akinesia, rotarod (motor coordination), forced swim test (depression), open field test (anxiety), transfer latency (memory), cholinesterase (ChE), and oxidative stress
Effects of developmental fluoride exposure on rat ultrasonic vocalization, acoustic startle reflex and pre-pulse inhibition
Rats receiving fluoride during the whole pregnancy up to the 9th day of lactation showed, when isolated at 10th day of life, a reduced rate of ultrasonic vocalizations (UV) in male pups (NaF 5.0 mg) and, in 90th days male rats, an increase of the Pre-Pulse Inhibition (PPI) with a reduction of
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Neurotoxicity and Neurobehavioral Effects
The NRC's analysis on fluoride and the brain.
Fluoride Affects Learning & Memory in Animals
An association between elevated fluoride exposure and reduced intelligence has now been observed in over 61 studies of human populations. Although a link between fluoride and intelligence might initially seem surprising or random, it is actually consistent with a large body of animal research. This animal research includes the following
Fluoride's Direct Effects on Brain: Animal Studies
The possibility that fluoride ingestion may impair intelligence and other indices of neurological function is supported by a vast body of animal research, including over 40 studies that have investigated fluoride's effects on brain quality in animals. As discussed by the National Research Council, the studies have consistently demonstrated that fluoride, at widely varying concentrations, is toxic to the brain.
Fluoride & IQ: The 63 Studies
As of November 2019, a total of 71 studies have investigated the relationship between fluoride and human intelligence. Of these investigations, 63 studies have found that elevated fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ in humans, while over 60 animal studies have found that fluoride exposure impairs the learning and/or
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
