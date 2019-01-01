Abstract
In 26 adolescents between 13–15 years of age living in a region with increased fluoride concentration in drinking water (3 ppm = 3 mg NaF/l) bone density-measurements by an I-125 profile scanner as well as measurements of thyroid function by means of numerous in vitro tests (T3U, T4, FT4-Index, RIA-T3, rT3, hTg, TSH, thyroglobulin and microsomal thyroid antibodies) have been done. Comparing 19 adolescents of same age from a region with low fluoride concentration in the drinking water (0,1–0,2 ppm) the study showed no influence of fluoride content of drinking water on skeleton mineralization and on thyroid function. There was found only–not depending on fluoride concentration–an increased bone density in females that was interpreted as a physiological difference between males and females.
Medical aspects of excessive fluoride in a water supply
A 10-year study of 116 persons in Bartlett and 121 in Cameron, Tex., was conducted to determine if prolonged exposure to fluoride in the water supply of Bartlett had produced detectable physiological effects. Bartlett's water contained about 8 p.p.m. F until 1952, when an experimental defluoridation unit was installed, reducing the
Associations of fluoride intake with children's cortical bone mineral and strength measures at age 11.
OBJECTIVES: There is strong affinity between fluoride and calcium, and mineralized tissues. Investigations of fluoride and bone health during childhood and adolescence show inconsistent results. This analysis assessed associations between period-specific and cumulative fluoride intakes from birth to age 11, and age 11 cortical bone measures obtained using peripheral quantitative
Long term effects of sodium fluoride in osteoporosis
Our results demonstrate that the bone response to NaF treatment is a phase process: an increase in bone turnover is combined with an osteomalacia-like reaction during the first year of treatment. These metabolic observations are in close agreement with the histomorphometric data of Olah, Reutter and Schenk. By comparing the
Effect of sodium fluoride on bone biomechanical and histomorphometric parameters and on insulin signaling and insulin sensitivity in ovariectomized rats
Osteoporosis is a systemic disease characterized by bone degradation and decreased bone mass that promotes increased bone fragility and eventual fracture risk. Studies have investigated the use of sodium fluoride (NaF) for the treatment of osteoporosis. However, fluoride can alter glucose homeostasis. The aim of this study was to evaluate
Fluorides and Osteoporosis
SIR, - In your annotation (Jan 28, p. 203) the preventive action of fluorides on osteoporosis is said to be confirmed by the recent findings of Bernstein et al. While it is quite possible that fluorides may have such an effect, the cited article has several deficiencies which in my
The Relationship Between Fluoride Exposure & Goitre in South Africa
As a general rule simple goitre, irrespective of the cause, can be very, or fairly, satisfactorily combated by an adequate increase in man's daily iodine intake, except when the enlargement of the gland is due to the ingestion of excessive amounts of fluorine. The only correct solution to fluorine-induced endemic goitre is the removal of this element from the drinking water.
Fluorine in the Aetiology of Endemic Goitre
The distribution of endemic goitre in the Punjab and in England is related to the geological distribution of fluorine and to the distribution of human dental fluorosis (mottled enamel). Inquiry showed the presence of dental fluorosis among school-children in two areas of Somerset where two previous observers had recorded a high incidence of goitre, and the absence of dental fluorosis in an adjoining area selected as control where endemic goitre was absent.
Is fluoride-induced hyperthyroidism a cause of psychosis among East African immigrants to Scandinavia?
When people with a compensated fluoride-induced hypothyroidism move to a low-fluoride area, the fluoride-induced inhibition of the production of thyroid hormones ceases. In Scandinavia, the dietary intake of iodine is usually quite high due to iodized table salt and easy access to marine fish. Under these conditions, the elevated capacity for production of thyroid hormones may result in hyperthyroidism.
Fluoride Aggravates Thyroid Damage Caused by Excess Iodine Intake
Chinese researchers have found that the combination of excess fluoride with excess iodine caused greater reductions in IQ, or greater increases in goitre than either scenario by itself.
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Impact on the Thyroid Gland
Several lines of information indicate an effect of fluoride exposure on thyroid function. It is difficult to predict exactly what effects on thyroid function are likely at what concentration of fluoride exposure and under what circumstances.
