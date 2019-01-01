Abstract

From the survey by Kilpatrick et al. (p. 654, col. 1, Vol. 32) it was possible to classify 696 schoolgirls in 4 groups according to intake of I, which was higher in those taking school lunches than in those not doing so because iodised salt was used for cooking, and according to intake of F, in some areas 0.7 and in others <02 p.p.m. in drinking water. Enlargement of thyroid had been assessed on 3 bases, visibly enlarged, not visibly enlarged, but with lobes palpably enlarged, or enlarged at isthmus but not necessarily at lobes. There was no indication that F was goitrogenic; its addition to water was not precluded. D. Harvey.