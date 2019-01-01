Abstract
From the survey by Kilpatrick et al. (p. 654, col. 1, Vol. 32) it was possible to classify 696 schoolgirls in 4 groups according to intake of I, which was higher in those taking school lunches than in those not doing so because iodised salt was used for cooking, and according to intake of F, in some areas 0.7 and in others <02 p.p.m. in drinking water. Enlargement of thyroid had been assessed on 3 bases, visibly enlarged, not visibly enlarged, but with lobes palpably enlarged, or enlarged at isthmus but not necessarily at lobes. There was no indication that F was goitrogenic; its addition to water was not precluded. D. Harvey.
[Effects of fluoride on the thyroid morphology and thyroid peroxidase and serum thyroid hormones].
Objective To observe the effects of fluoride on thyroid morphology,thyroid peroxidase and serum thyroid hormones. Methods One - month ablactating SD rats were randomly divided into three groups:the control group, low-fluoride group, middle-fluoride group, high-fluoride group, fed with water containing different fluoride concentration by adding NaF respectively. Rats were sacrificed after
Investigations of soft tissue funtions in fluorotic Individuals of north Gujarat
The present study was undertaken to investigate the various health problems caused by water-borne fluoride in endemic villages of Mehsana and Banaskantha districts of Gujarat. The study revealed high levels of fluoride in serum samples of the villagers. Mottling of teeth and skeletal complications were common. Intake of fluoride caused
Is water fluoridation a hidden cause of obesity? Histological study on thyroid follicular cells of albino rats
Introduction: Fluoride in drinking water is known to exert both beneficial and detrimental effects on health. When consumed in excess, it is known to cause adverse effects including dental fluorosis, hip fracture, bone cancer, lower intelligence, and kidney toxicity plus goiter. Aim: This study was carried out to determine the histological
Hyperplastic nodules of thyroid parafollicular cells (C cells) in rats induced by prolonged low dose ingestion of NaF
In rats which received drinking water containing 0, 3, 6, 12, 25 ppm NaF (F-) for 20 months, hyperplastic nodules, consisting of thyroid parafollicular cells (C cells) appeared in all F- groups, particularly in those which received 12 and 25 ppm. By immuno-histochemistry and electron microscopy, both calcitonin and characteristic
Incidence of simple goiter in areas of endemic fluorosis in Nalgonda District, Andra Pradesh, India
The results of analyses of the mineral content of drinking water from three Indian villages with endemic fluorosis surveyed for the incidence of thyroid enlargement are reported. With the possible exception of temporary thyroid enlargement encountered in pubertal subjects (type b), no relation was found between the incidence of endemic goiter
The Relationship Between Fluoride Exposure & Goitre in South Africa
As a general rule simple goitre, irrespective of the cause, can be very, or fairly, satisfactorily combated by an adequate increase in man's daily iodine intake, except when the enlargement of the gland is due to the ingestion of excessive amounts of fluorine. The only correct solution to fluorine-induced endemic goitre is the removal of this element from the drinking water.
Fluoride's Impact on Thyroid Hormones
Up through the 1950s, doctors in Europe and South America prescribed fluoride for this purpose in patients with hyperthyroidism. (Merck Index 1968). Fluoride was selected as a thyroid suppressant based on findings dating back to the mid-19th century that fluoride is a goitrogen (a substance that can cause goiter). When used as
Fluoride & Goiter
Goitre (aka goiter) is an enlargement of the thyroid gland that in some cases can produce visible swelling in the neck. The main cause of goitre is iodine deficiency. Goitre can also be caused by other things, including hypothyroidism and substances that cause goitre (goitrogens). Since as far back as the
Mikhailets (1996): Functional state of thyroid under extended exposure to fluorides
Abnormalities in the thyroid function characterized by a decreased iodine absorption function of the thyroid, a low level T3 syndrome, and a slight increase of the TSH level are observed in cases of chronic fluorine intoxication in the industrial workers.
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Impact on the Thyroid Gland
Several lines of information indicate an effect of fluoride exposure on thyroid function. It is difficult to predict exactly what effects on thyroid function are likely at what concentration of fluoride exposure and under what circumstances.
