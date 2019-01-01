Abstract
Fluorine and thyroid gland function: a review of the literature
The increasing use of fluoride for prevention of dental caries poses the problem as to whether this halogen has antagonistic properties towards iodine, whereby it could hamper the success of iodine prophylaxis of endemic goitre. Review of the literature shows that some authors have found an inhibition by fluoride of
Assessment of iodine status in children, adults, pregnant women and lactating women in iodine-replete areas of China
BACKGROUND: Iodine deficiency disorders (IDD) are widespread in China. Presently, IDD have been put under control by Universal Salt Iodisation (USI) in China; however, there is a lack of evidence on whether the iodine status in adults, pregnant women and lactating women is optimal. This study was therefore conducted to assess
The effects of high levels of fluoride and iodine on intellectual ability and the metabolism of fluoride and iodine.
The authors carried out a study on the intellectual abilities and fluoride/iodine metabolism of children living in a high fluoride-high iodine area. Among the results: the percentage of the general population living in this fluoride/iodine-contaminated region that suffered from goiter (clinical thyroid enlargement) was 3.8%, the rate of children already showing some thyroid
The investigation of effects of fluorosis on thyroid volume in school-age children
Aim To compare the urine iodine, luoride, and to measure thyroid volumes in 10-15-year-old children using ultrasonography, a gold standard in evaluating thyroid volume. Methods A total of 261 children were enrolled into the study group from the 4-8th grades of 3 different primary schools, which were in the zone with high fluoride
Long-term effects of various iodine and fluorine doses on the thyroid and fluorosis in mice
OBJECTIVE: To elucidate the participation of the independent and combined long term effect of various concentrations of iodine and fluorine on the pathogenesis of goiter and fluorosis in mice. METHODS: Nine drinking water supplies with different iodine and fluorine content were prepared by combination of potassium iodate and sodium fluoride solutions in bidistilled
Fluoride & Goiter
Goitre (aka goiter) is an enlargement of the thyroid gland that in some cases can produce visible swelling in the neck. The main cause of goitre is iodine deficiency. Goitre can also be caused by other things, including hypothyroidism and substances that cause goitre (goitrogens). Since as far back as the
Fluorine in the Aetiology of Endemic Goitre
The distribution of endemic goitre in the Punjab and in England is related to the geological distribution of fluorine and to the distribution of human dental fluorosis (mottled enamel). Inquiry showed the presence of dental fluorosis among school-children in two areas of Somerset where two previous observers had recorded a high incidence of goitre, and the absence of dental fluorosis in an adjoining area selected as control where endemic goitre was absent.
The Relationship Between Fluoride Exposure & Goitre in South Africa
As a general rule simple goitre, irrespective of the cause, can be very, or fairly, satisfactorily combated by an adequate increase in man's daily iodine intake, except when the enlargement of the gland is due to the ingestion of excessive amounts of fluorine. The only correct solution to fluorine-induced endemic goitre is the removal of this element from the drinking water.
Fluoride, Water Hardness, and Endemic Goitre
Variations in goitre prevalence were found to correlate closely with the fluoride content (p=0-74; P<0-01) and with the hardness (p=0.77; P<0-01) of the water in each village. The effects of fluoride and water hardness seem to be independent.
Mikhailets (1996): Functional state of thyroid under extended exposure to fluorides
Abnormalities in the thyroid function characterized by a decreased iodine absorption function of the thyroid, a low level T3 syndrome, and a slight increase of the TSH level are observed in cases of chronic fluorine intoxication in the industrial workers.
