Blood lead of children in Wamiao-Xinhuai intelligence study (Letter).
As an additional part of our investigation of an association between fluoride in drinking water and children’s intelligence in two villages of Sihong County, Jiangsu Province, China, we have now determined blood lead levels of children in that study. Blood samples (80 ?L) were collected on June 18 and 19, 2003
Neuroprotective influence of taurine on fluoride-induced biochemical and behavioral deficits in rats
Epidemiological and experimental studies have demonstrated that excessive exposure to fluoride induced neurodevelopmental toxicity both in humans and animals. Taurine is a free intracellular B-amino acid with antioxidant and neuroprotective properties. The present study investigated the neuroprotective mechanism of taurine by evaluating the biochemical and behavioral characteristics in rats exposed
Investigation of Intelligence Levels of Children of 8 to 12 Years of Age in Coal Burning-Related Endemic Fluorosis Areas.
Objective: To investigate the relationship between age, dental fluorosis and intelligence in children aged 8-12 in coal-burning fluorosis (CBF) area, Guizhou province. Methods: A cross-sectional study was conducted to investigate the prevalence of dental fluorosis and intellectual level in 284 children (n=167 for CBF area, n=120 for control are) aged 8-
International differences in the recognition of non-skeletal fluorosis: a comparison of India and New Zealand.
In India, there has been a change from the situation present in the 1930s–1970s, when fluoride toxicity was seen to involve just the hard tissues of teeth and bones, to the situation in the 2000s–2010s when recognition was given to the occurrence of non-skeletal symptoms and that these were a
The effect of fluorine on the level of intelligence in children.
Recently, many researchers and scholars have studied about the effects of the trace element, iodine, on the level of intelligence in children. However there has been little coverage or noise about the same effect of fluorine on children. For this purpose we have performed some research and the results are as follows.
Fluoride's Direct Effects on Brain: Animal Studies
The possibility that fluoride ingestion may impair intelligence and other indices of neurological function is supported by a vast body of animal research, including over 40 studies that have investigated fluoride's effects on brain quality in animals. As discussed by the National Research Council, the studies have consistently demonstrated that fluoride, at widely varying concentrations, is toxic to the brain.
Fluoride Affects Learning & Memory in Animals
An association between elevated fluoride exposure and reduced intelligence has now been observed in over 61 studies of human populations. Although a link between fluoride and intelligence might initially seem surprising or random, it is actually consistent with a large body of animal research. This animal research includes the following
Fluoride's Neurobehavioral Effects in Humans & Animals
In addition to studies linking fluoride to reduced IQ in humans, and impaired learning/memory in animals, human and animal studies have also linked fluoride to a variety of other neurobehavioral effects. These studies, which are excerpted below, provide yet further evidence that fluoride is a neurotoxin. The latest findings were reported
Fluoride & IQ: The 63 Studies
As of November 2019, a total of 71 studies have investigated the relationship between fluoride and human intelligence. Of these investigations, 63 studies have found that elevated fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ in humans, while over 60 animal studies have found that fluoride exposure impairs the learning and/or
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Neurotoxicity and Neurobehavioral Effects
The NRC's analysis on fluoride and the brain.
