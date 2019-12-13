Abstract
The present study was undertaken to investigate the toxic effect of sodium fluoride (NaF)- and fluoride (F)-contaminated groundwater on male reproduction and it’s reversibility in male rats. Adult male rats were orally treated with different concentrations of NaF- (1 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg/kg/bw/rat) and F-contaminated groundwater for 52 days and after the confirmation of F-induced damage, the rats were allowed for recovery studies for 52 days. Exposure of NaF- and F-contaminated groundwater caused significant decline in total sperm count, sperm motility, serum concentration of testosterone, activities of testicular 3?-HSDH, counts of type A spermatogonia, preleptotene spermatocytes, midpachytene spermatocytes, elongated spermatids and round spermatids, activities of testicular and spermatozoa SOD and CAT, and increase in sperm abnormality and concentration of MDA of testis and spermatozoa compared to controls. Further, significant histological alterations characterized by shrunken seminiferous tubules and degeneration of different stages of spermatogonial cells were observed in rats treated with NaF of 10 mg/kg/bw and F-contaminated groundwater Majority of parameter studied showed severe damage in 10 mg/kg/bw of NaF-treated rats compared to that of F-contaminated groundwater. Further, dose-dependent alterations were observed with increase in concentration of NaF in most of the parameters. In recovery group rats of NaF- and F-contaminated groundwater, all the parameters were restored to control levels. The present study revealed the toxic effect of NaF and F-contaminated groundwater on male reproductive system of rats and the effects induced by NaF were dose-dependent. In addition, the study clearly revealed that F-induced toxicity on male reproduction is reversible in short-term exposure.
