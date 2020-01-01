Abstract
Summary: Oral administration of sodium fluoride (NaF, 6 and 12 mg/kg body weight/day) to Swiss male albino mice for 30 days caused significant, dose-dependent reduction in DNA, RNA, and protein contents in cerebral hemisphere, cerebellum, and medulla oblongata of the brain. After 30 days of NaF treatment, followed by withdrawal of treatment for 30 days, partial but significant amelioration occurred. Administration of 2% black tea extract alone for 30 days did not cause any significant effect. However, concurrent administrations of NaF and black tea extract for 30 days cause significant amelioration in all parameters studied.
Amelioration by black tea of sodium fluoride-induced changes in protein content of cerebral hemisphere, cerebellum and medulla oblongata in brain region of mice.
Oral administration of sodium fluoride (NaF, 6 and 12 mg/kg body weight/day) to Swiss strain male albino mice for 30 days caused significant dose-dependant reduction in the content of acidic, basic, neutral, and total protein in cerebral hemisphere, cerebellum and medulla oblongata region of brain. After 30 days of NaF
Black tea extract mitigation of NaF-induced lipid peroxidation in different regions of mice brains.
SUMMARY: As part of our investigation of fluoride toxicity effects in a group of 80 Swiss albino adult male mice, we examined the mitigating effects of black tea extract (BTE) on the F-induced enzymatic and non-enzymatic parameters of oxidative stress in the cerebral hemisphere (CH), cerebellum (CB), and medulla oblongata (MO) of the
Mitigation of sodium fluoride induced toxicity in mice brain by black tea infusion.
SUMMARY: In an extension of previous work on fluoride (F) toxicity in a group of 80 Swiss albino mice, the mitigating effects of polyphenols in black tea on the F-induced increase in glycogen, cholesterol, and total lipids in the cerebral hemisphere (CH), cerebellum (CB), and medulla oblongata (MO) regions of
The effects, both separate and interactive, of smoking and tea consumption on urinary fluoride levels.
The goal of this study was to investigate the effects of smoking and tea consumption on urinary fluoride ion (F) levels and whether any interactive effects occurred. Three hundred university students were recruited to provide urinary samples. An Orion 4-Star ion-meter, equipped with an ion selective electrode (ISE), was used
Skeletal fluorosis from brewed tea.
BACKGROUND: High fluoride ion (F(-)) levels are found in many surface and well waters. Drinking F(-)-contaminated water typically explains endemic skeletal fluorosis (SF). In some regions of Asia, however, poor quality "brick tea" also causes this disorder. The plant source of brick, black, green, orange pekoe, and oolong tea, Camellia
Tea Intake Is a Risk Factor for Skeletal Fluorosis
A number of recent studies have found that heavy tea drinkers can develop skeletal fluorosis - a bone disease caused by excessive intake of fluoride.
Estimated "Threshold" Doses for Skeletal Fluorosis
For over 40 years health authorities stated that in order to develop crippling skeletal fluorosis, one would need to ingest between 20 and 80 mg of fluoride per day for at least 10 or 20 years. This belief, however, which played an instrumental role in shaping current fluoride policies, is now acknowledged by the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) and other US health authorities to be incorrect.
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Neurotoxicity and Neurobehavioral Effects
The NRC's analysis on fluoride and the brain.
The Lancet: Fluoride Studies in a Patient with Arthritis
It is possible that fluoride intake from tea may be sufficient to cause fluorosis, and I report here a case which gives some evidence for this.
