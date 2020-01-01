Fluoride Action Network

Abstract

Summary: Oral administration of sodium fluoride (NaF, 6 and 12 mg/kg body weight/day) to Swiss male albino mice for 30 days caused significant, dose-dependent reduction in DNA, RNA, and protein contents in cerebral hemisphere, cerebellum, and medulla oblongata of the brain. After 30 days of NaF treatment, followed by withdrawal of treatment for 30 days, partial but significant amelioration occurred. Administration of 2% black tea extract alone for 30 days did not cause any significant effect. However, concurrent administrations of NaF and black tea extract for 30 days cause significant amelioration in all parameters studied.