26 women were treated for osteoporosis with 40 mg of sodium fluoride twice a day (equivalent 36 mg of fluorine) for a longer period. Mostly by reason of incompatibility, a reduction to half of the dose was necessary in six of these patients. The control of plasma fluoride concentration indicated that only 10 patients took their medicine regularly. Before treatment as well as three and six months after beginning of treatment the patients were examined. In these examinations bone density was measured across the middle phalanx of the middle finger with a I-125-profile scanner. Size and function of the thyroid gland were evaluated by clinical aspects and with in vivo- and in vitro-methods for thyroid diagnostic. The program includes also a check up with a 12 canal-serum-autoanalyzer. In 10 patients with warranted regular intake of the drug the increase of bone density was significant after three months already. In all 26 patients a considerable increase of the alkaline phosphatase after three months was evident. Under the influence of sodium fluoride no change was seen in function and size of thyroid gland. This result verifies the efficiency of sodium fluoride in osteoporosis-therapy without any measurable influence on thyroid function.
Fluoride ingestion and thyroid function in children resident of naturally fluoridated areas - An observational study.
Background: Literature shows association between systemic fluorides with water fluoride level above 3ppm and endocrine disorders especially related to thyroid. Aim & Objectives: To estimate serum T3, T4, TSH, Fluoride levels among children with normal nutritional status and optimal iodine intake, residing in three different ranges of drinking water fluoride levels
Elevated serum fluoride concentrations in women are not related to fractures and bone mineral density
Epidemiologic studies of the relations between drinking-water fluoride levels and bone mineral density (BMD) and fracture are characterized by disparate conclusions and an absence of information about individual circulating fluoride levels. This study relates serum fluoride concentrations, which reflect individual fluoride exposures, to BMD and bone fractures. Data are from
Studies on fluorosis in Mehsana District of North Gujarat.
A survey was conducted in eighteen fluoride endemic villages in Mehsana District of North Gujarat (India). The individuals afflicted with fluorosis were examined for apparent mottled teeth and skeletal complications. Samples of urine and blood of these individuals along with drinking water were collected and compared with samples obtained from
Excess fluoride ingestion and thyroid hormone derangements in children living in Delhi, India
SUMMARY: Ninety children with dental fluorosis, aged 7–18, living in fluoride endemic, non-iodine deficient areas of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, India, where iodized salt has been promoted for over a decade, were investigated, along with 21 children in two control groups without dental fluorosis living in non- endemic
Fluoride, Thyroid Hormone Derangements and its Correlation with Tooth Eruption Pattern Among the Pediatric Population from Endemic and Non-endemic Fluorosis Areas.
AIM: To comparatively evaluate the status of fluoride in the body with thyroid activity in the pediatric population of endemic fluorosis areas. The present study also attempted to elucidate whether any correlation exists between fluoride and thyroid hormone derangement with delayed tooth eruption. MATERIALS AND METHODS: A total of 400 pediatric
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Impact on the Thyroid Gland
Several lines of information indicate an effect of fluoride exposure on thyroid function. It is difficult to predict exactly what effects on thyroid function are likely at what concentration of fluoride exposure and under what circumstances.
Mikhailets (1996): Functional state of thyroid under extended exposure to fluorides
Abnormalities in the thyroid function characterized by a decreased iodine absorption function of the thyroid, a low level T3 syndrome, and a slight increase of the TSH level are observed in cases of chronic fluorine intoxication in the industrial workers.
The Relationship Between Fluoride Exposure & Goitre in South Africa
As a general rule simple goitre, irrespective of the cause, can be very, or fairly, satisfactorily combated by an adequate increase in man's daily iodine intake, except when the enlargement of the gland is due to the ingestion of excessive amounts of fluorine. The only correct solution to fluorine-induced endemic goitre is the removal of this element from the drinking water.
Fluoride Aggravates Thyroid Damage Caused by Excess Iodine Intake
Chinese researchers have found that the combination of excess fluoride with excess iodine caused greater reductions in IQ, or greater increases in goitre than either scenario by itself.
Is fluoride-induced hyperthyroidism a cause of psychosis among East African immigrants to Scandinavia?
When people with a compensated fluoride-induced hypothyroidism move to a low-fluoride area, the fluoride-induced inhibition of the production of thyroid hormones ceases. In Scandinavia, the dietary intake of iodine is usually quite high due to iodized table salt and easy access to marine fish. Under these conditions, the elevated capacity for production of thyroid hormones may result in hyperthyroidism.
