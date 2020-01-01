Abstract
Investigations of soft tissue funtions in fluorotic Individuals of north Gujarat
The present study was undertaken to investigate the various health problems caused by water-borne fluoride in endemic villages of Mehsana and Banaskantha districts of Gujarat. The study revealed high levels of fluoride in serum samples of the villagers. Mottling of teeth and skeletal complications were common. Intake of fluoride caused
Review of the Bartlett-Cameron survey: a ten year fluoride study.
Analysis of the data produced the following conclusions: 1. As was expected, dental fluorosis was significantly greater in Bartlett than in Cameron (all of the participants born and in continuous residence in Bartlett during the tooth formative period exhibited positive evidence of dental fluorosis). 2. The incidence of cardiovascular disease was higher
[Expressions of iNOS and VEGF mRNAs in thyroid gland of rat with goiter induced by fluoride].
To investigate the mechanism of goiter caused by fluoride, goiter model of SD rats was produced by administering sodium fluoride in drinking water. Histological section of thyroid gland was made, and inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS) and vessel endothelial growth factor (VEGF) were determined by RT-PCR. Results showed that the
A systematic analysis on possibility of water fluoridation causing hypothyroidism.
Background: Community water fluoridation is widely used worldwide and its role in preventive dental health care is well established. However, there is sufficient evidence of the ill effects of excessive fluoride content in water, causing skeletal and dental fluorosis. Alongside, there was also extraskeletal and dental manifestations of excessive fluorides
[Effect of sodium fluoride on thyroid function in Basedow's disease].
No abstract available. Note from Fluoride Action Network: Synonym for Basedow disease is Graves disease Toxic goiter characterized by diffuse hyperplasia of the thyroid gland, a form of hyperthyroidism. Thyroid dysfunction and all or any of its clinical associations. Organ-specific autoimmune disease of thyroid gland. Reference
Is fluoride-induced hyperthyroidism a cause of psychosis among East African immigrants to Scandinavia?
When people with a compensated fluoride-induced hypothyroidism move to a low-fluoride area, the fluoride-induced inhibition of the production of thyroid hormones ceases. In Scandinavia, the dietary intake of iodine is usually quite high due to iodized table salt and easy access to marine fish. Under these conditions, the elevated capacity for production of thyroid hormones may result in hyperthyroidism.
Fluorine in the Aetiology of Endemic Goitre
The distribution of endemic goitre in the Punjab and in England is related to the geological distribution of fluorine and to the distribution of human dental fluorosis (mottled enamel). Inquiry showed the presence of dental fluorosis among school-children in two areas of Somerset where two previous observers had recorded a high incidence of goitre, and the absence of dental fluorosis in an adjoining area selected as control where endemic goitre was absent.
Fluoride Aggravates Thyroid Damage Caused by Excess Iodine Intake
Chinese researchers have found that the combination of excess fluoride with excess iodine caused greater reductions in IQ, or greater increases in goitre than either scenario by itself.
Fluoride, Water Hardness, and Endemic Goitre
Variations in goitre prevalence were found to correlate closely with the fluoride content (p=0-74; P<0-01) and with the hardness (p=0.77; P<0-01) of the water in each village. The effects of fluoride and water hardness seem to be independent.
Mikhailets (1996): Functional state of thyroid under extended exposure to fluorides
Abnormalities in the thyroid function characterized by a decreased iodine absorption function of the thyroid, a low level T3 syndrome, and a slight increase of the TSH level are observed in cases of chronic fluorine intoxication in the industrial workers.
