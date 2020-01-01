Abstract
Measurement and analysis of several examination indices of endemic fluorosis sufferers
Objective: Explore the measurement of diagnosis indices significant for endemic fluorosis. Method: 600 patients with minor, medium, and severe degrees of fluorosis were selected, and 21 examinations were performed on their blood, urine, and biochemistry. Ion-selective electrodes were used for blood and urine fluoride, and RABA biochemical automatic analyzers were
Effects of sub-acute fluoride exposure on discrete regions of rat brain associated with thyroid dysfunction: a comparative study
Objectives: In this present in vivo study, it is intended to examine the effects of fluoride on metabolic functions of four discrete regions of rat brain associated with thyroidal insufficiency. Background: Fluoride contamination in drinking water is a major health issue. Adverse health effects of fluoride include dental and muscle fluorosis,
[Effect of sodium fluoride on thyroid function in Basedow's disease].
No abstract available. Note from Fluoride Action Network: Synonym for Basedow disease is Graves disease Toxic goiter characterized by diffuse hyperplasia of the thyroid gland, a form of hyperthyroidism. Thyroid dysfunction and all or any of its clinical associations. Organ-specific autoimmune disease of thyroid gland. Reference
Fluoride and the Thyroid Gland
EDITORIAL: In 1854 Maument (1) administered to a dog from 20 to 120 mg sodium fluoride daily for four months. He observed an enlargement of the neck which he interpreted as a goiter. Ever since then conflicting data concerning the action of fluoride on the thyroid gland have appeared in the
Effects of fluorosis on QT dispersion, heart rate variability and echocardiographic parameters in children - Original Investigation
OBJECTIVE: Chronic fluoride poisoning is called fluorosis. The aim of the study was to investigate effects of fluorosis on cardiovascular system in children by measuring QT dispersion (QTd), corrected QT dispersion (QTcd), heart rate variability (HRV) and echocardiography findings. METHODS: Thirty-five children with dental fluorosis and 26 children as control group
Mikhailets (1996): Functional state of thyroid under extended exposure to fluorides
Abnormalities in the thyroid function characterized by a decreased iodine absorption function of the thyroid, a low level T3 syndrome, and a slight increase of the TSH level are observed in cases of chronic fluorine intoxication in the industrial workers.
Fluoride's Impact on Thyroid Hormones
Up through the 1950s, doctors in Europe and South America prescribed fluoride for this purpose in patients with hyperthyroidism. (Merck Index 1968). Fluoride was selected as a thyroid suppressant based on findings dating back to the mid-19th century that fluoride is a goitrogen (a substance that can cause goiter). When used as
The Relationship Between Fluoride Exposure & Goitre in South Africa
As a general rule simple goitre, irrespective of the cause, can be very, or fairly, satisfactorily combated by an adequate increase in man's daily iodine intake, except when the enlargement of the gland is due to the ingestion of excessive amounts of fluorine. The only correct solution to fluorine-induced endemic goitre is the removal of this element from the drinking water.
Fluoride, Water Hardness, and Endemic Goitre
Variations in goitre prevalence were found to correlate closely with the fluoride content (p=0-74; P<0-01) and with the hardness (p=0.77; P<0-01) of the water in each village. The effects of fluoride and water hardness seem to be independent.
Is fluoride-induced hyperthyroidism a cause of psychosis among East African immigrants to Scandinavia?
When people with a compensated fluoride-induced hypothyroidism move to a low-fluoride area, the fluoride-induced inhibition of the production of thyroid hormones ceases. In Scandinavia, the dietary intake of iodine is usually quite high due to iodized table salt and easy access to marine fish. Under these conditions, the elevated capacity for production of thyroid hormones may result in hyperthyroidism.
