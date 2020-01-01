Abstract
Natural iodine deficiency and ambient air pollution with fluorine compounds were examined for their combined influence on the prevalence and severity of iodine-deficiency disorders. The excess intake of fluorine was shown to increase the incidence of thyroid diseases and to lower anthropometric indices in children. The preventive measures performed to eliminate iodine-deficiency disorders under intensive ambient air pollution with fluorine compounds were found to be insufficiently effective.
-
-
[Action of the body fluorine of healthy persons and thyroidopathy patients on the function of hypophyseal-thyroid the system].
Altogether 123 persons were examined: 47 healthy persons, 43 patients with thyroid hyperfunction and 33 with thyroid hypofunction. It was established that prolonged consumption of drinking water with a raised fluorine content (122 +/- 5 mumol/l with the normal value of 52 +/- 5 mumol/l) by healthy persons caused tension
-
Fluoride exposure and thyroid function among adults living in Canada: Effect modification by iodine status.
Highlights Higher urinary fluoride levels are not associated with higher TSH levels in the general population of adults living in Canada. Iodine status modifies the relationship between urinary fluoride and TSH levels. Adults in Canada who have moderate-to-severe iodine deficiencies and higher urinary fluoride tend to have higher TSH
-
Effect of excessive green tea versus fluoride and caffeine on body weight and serum thyroid hormones in male mice
Green tea is a worldwide used beverage rich in fluoride and caffeine. To study the effect of excessive green tea intake versus fluoride and caffeine on body weight and serum thyroid hormones in male mice. Also, to confirm the effect of excessive green tea intake on thyroid gland was due
-
Evaluation of thyroid hormones (TSH and T4) in pregnant women exposed to fluoride (F-) in drinking water
Recent research mentioned that exposure during pregnancy can damage the brain of the offspring (Basha P, et al., 2011). It is well know the role of the thyroid hormones in the normal development of the Central Nervous System (CNS) during the pregnancy (Nandi-Munshi and Taplin, 2015). Some evidence indicates that
-
Pathological changes in the tissues of rats (albino) and monkeys (macaca radiata) in fluorine toxicosis
1. Stomach, duodenum, small intestine, kidney, liver, spleen, skin, heart, aorta, lungs, brain, pancreas, adrenals, thyroid and parathyroid of rats and monkeys suffering from chronic fluorosis have been histologically examined. 2. Fluorine has not been found to have any effect on the heart muscle, aorta, skin and parathyroids, whereas it has
Related Studies :
-
-
-
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Impact on the Thyroid Gland
Several lines of information indicate an effect of fluoride exposure on thyroid function. It is difficult to predict exactly what effects on thyroid function are likely at what concentration of fluoride exposure and under what circumstances.
-
Fluoride's Impact on Thyroid Hormones
Up through the 1950s, doctors in Europe and South America prescribed fluoride for this purpose in patients with hyperthyroidism. (Merck Index 1968). Fluoride was selected as a thyroid suppressant based on findings dating back to the mid-19th century that fluoride is a goitrogen (a substance that can cause goiter). When used as
-
Fluoride Exposure Aggravates the Impact of Iodine Deficiency
A consistent body of animal and human research shows that fluoride exposure worsens the impact of an iodine deficiency. Iodine is the basic building block of the T3 and T4 hormones and thus an adequate iodine intake is essential for the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. When iodine intake is inadequate during infancy and
-
Fluorine in the Aetiology of Endemic Goitre
The distribution of endemic goitre in the Punjab and in England is related to the geological distribution of fluorine and to the distribution of human dental fluorosis (mottled enamel). Inquiry showed the presence of dental fluorosis among school-children in two areas of Somerset where two previous observers had recorded a high incidence of goitre, and the absence of dental fluorosis in an adjoining area selected as control where endemic goitre was absent.
-
The Relationship Between Fluoride Exposure & Goitre in South Africa
As a general rule simple goitre, irrespective of the cause, can be very, or fairly, satisfactorily combated by an adequate increase in man's daily iodine intake, except when the enlargement of the gland is due to the ingestion of excessive amounts of fluorine. The only correct solution to fluorine-induced endemic goitre is the removal of this element from the drinking water.
Related FAN Content :
-