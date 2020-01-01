Fluoride Action Network

Natural iodine deficiency and ambient air pollution with fluorine compounds were examined for their combined influence on the prevalence and severity of iodine-deficiency disorders. The excess intake of fluorine was shown to increase the incidence of thyroid diseases and to lower anthropometric indices in children. The preventive measures performed to eliminate iodine-deficiency disorders under intensive ambient air pollution with fluorine compounds were found to be insufficiently effective.