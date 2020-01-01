Abstract
The article presents results of study of the impact of iodine deficiency and technogenic fluoride on the state of the thyroid gland in children. On the example of two districts of the city of Bratsk there were executed dynamic investigations (2002 and 2012), including the estimation of the pollution of ambient air and soil by fluorine compounds, levels of iodine intake by the body, the clinical examination of children aged from 5 to 7 years d and interviewing of their parents. In the course of the medical examination there were executed: physical examination by the pediatrician, endocrinologist, ultrasound examination of the thyroid gland, the determination both of serum hormone content by radioimmunoassay and urinary excretion offluorine and iodine. Concentrations of hydrogen fluoride and a solidfluorides in ambient air led to the accumulation offluoride ion in the soil. The iodine entering with drinking water and food, was established to provide only 37.5-50% of the daily requirement of iodine. Increased fluoride ion content in urine and milk teeth in children is associated with the concentrations of the fluorine-containing pollutants in the ambient air and soil. The fluoride pollution against the background of the natural iodine deficiency was established to increase the frequency of functional and morphological disorders of the thyroid gland in children.
-
-
DNA damage in thyroid gland cells of rats exposed to long-term intake of high fluoride and low iodine.
Thirty-two one-month-old Wistar albino rats were divided randomly into four equal groups of eight (female:male = 3:1). To assess damage to DNA in their thyroid gland cells, the first group (1) of rats served as the untreated control, the second group (2) was administered a high concentraiton of fluoride (HiF,
-
[Joint effects of excessive fluoride and iodine on thyroid function among children in Tianjin].
Objective To investigate the joint effects of excessive fluoride and iodine on thyroid function among children in Tianjin. Methods According to the concentration of fluoride and iodine in drinking water,four small towns in two counties of Tianjin were classified into three groups of high fluoride and iodine,high fluride,and control.Children aged 8-10 years in
-
Long-term effects of various iodine and fluorine doses on the thyroid and fluorosis in mice
OBJECTIVE: To elucidate the participation of the independent and combined long term effect of various concentrations of iodine and fluorine on the pathogenesis of goiter and fluorosis in mice. METHODS: Nine drinking water supplies with different iodine and fluorine content were prepared by combination of potassium iodate and sodium fluoride solutions in bidistilled
-
Effects of high iodine and high fluorine on children’s intelligence and thyroid function.
Objective: Try to find out the effects of high iodine and high fluorine on children’s intelligence and thyroid function. Methods: We selected in Qingyun County the Lidian Primary School, where the iodine and fluorine in the water are relatively high in concentration as the investigative point and Dading Primary School where the iodine and
-
Fluoride ingestion and thyroid function in children resident of naturally fluoridated areas - An observational study.
Background: Literature shows association between systemic fluorides with water fluoride level above 3ppm and endocrine disorders especially related to thyroid. Aim & Objectives: To estimate serum T3, T4, TSH, Fluoride levels among children with normal nutritional status and optimal iodine intake, residing in three different ranges of drinking water fluoride levels
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Fluoride, Water Hardness, and Endemic Goitre
Variations in goitre prevalence were found to correlate closely with the fluoride content (p=0-74; P<0-01) and with the hardness (p=0.77; P<0-01) of the water in each village. The effects of fluoride and water hardness seem to be independent.
-
Fluorine in the Aetiology of Endemic Goitre
The distribution of endemic goitre in the Punjab and in England is related to the geological distribution of fluorine and to the distribution of human dental fluorosis (mottled enamel). Inquiry showed the presence of dental fluorosis among school-children in two areas of Somerset where two previous observers had recorded a high incidence of goitre, and the absence of dental fluorosis in an adjoining area selected as control where endemic goitre was absent.
-
The Relationship Between Fluoride Exposure & Goitre in South Africa
As a general rule simple goitre, irrespective of the cause, can be very, or fairly, satisfactorily combated by an adequate increase in man's daily iodine intake, except when the enlargement of the gland is due to the ingestion of excessive amounts of fluorine. The only correct solution to fluorine-induced endemic goitre is the removal of this element from the drinking water.
-
Fluoride Exposure Aggravates the Impact of Iodine Deficiency
A consistent body of animal and human research shows that fluoride exposure worsens the impact of an iodine deficiency. Iodine is the basic building block of the T3 and T4 hormones and thus an adequate iodine intake is essential for the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. When iodine intake is inadequate during infancy and
-
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
Related FAN Content :
-