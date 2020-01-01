Abstract
Thyroid function in endemic hydrofluorosis in Sicily.
In pursuit of former observations on hydrofluorosis the authors conducted an investigation concerning the incidence of goiter and the function of the thyroid gland in subjects with hydrofluorosis from Aquaviva Platani, a large endemic center of Sicily. To evaluate thyroid function, radio-iodine uptake and the conversion index (PBI) with 131I were adopted.
Long-term effects of various iodine and fluorine doses on the thyroid and fluorosis in mice
OBJECTIVE: To elucidate the participation of the independent and combined long term effect of various concentrations of iodine and fluorine on the pathogenesis of goiter and fluorosis in mice. METHODS: Nine drinking water supplies with different iodine and fluorine content were prepared by combination of potassium iodate and sodium fluoride solutions in bidistilled
Prevalence and manifestations of water-born fluorosis among schoolchildren in Kaiwara village of India: a preliminary study
Background: Fluorosis is an endemic condition with prevalence in 19 states and union territories in India. It is an urgent task to survey the fluorosis-related problems in these regions. Objective: To study the clinical manifestations of water-born fluorosis among schoolchildren in Kaiwara village of India. Methods: A cross-sectional study was conducted in
Significance of fluorides in potable water in the development of endemic goiter.
No Abstract available
Fluorine and the Thyroid Gland: A Review of the Literature.
The increasing use of fluoride for prevention of dental caries poses the problem as to whether this halogen has antagonistic properties towards iodine, whereby it could hamper the success of iodine prophylaxis of endemic goitre. Review of the literature shows that some authors have found an inhibition by fluoride of
The Relationship Between Fluoride Exposure & Goitre in South Africa
As a general rule simple goitre, irrespective of the cause, can be very, or fairly, satisfactorily combated by an adequate increase in man's daily iodine intake, except when the enlargement of the gland is due to the ingestion of excessive amounts of fluorine. The only correct solution to fluorine-induced endemic goitre is the removal of this element from the drinking water.
Fluoride, Water Hardness, and Endemic Goitre
Variations in goitre prevalence were found to correlate closely with the fluoride content (p=0-74; P<0-01) and with the hardness (p=0.77; P<0-01) of the water in each village. The effects of fluoride and water hardness seem to be independent.
Fluorine in the Aetiology of Endemic Goitre
The distribution of endemic goitre in the Punjab and in England is related to the geological distribution of fluorine and to the distribution of human dental fluorosis (mottled enamel). Inquiry showed the presence of dental fluorosis among school-children in two areas of Somerset where two previous observers had recorded a high incidence of goitre, and the absence of dental fluorosis in an adjoining area selected as control where endemic goitre was absent.
Fluoride & Goiter
Goitre (aka goiter) is an enlargement of the thyroid gland that in some cases can produce visible swelling in the neck. The main cause of goitre is iodine deficiency. Goitre can also be caused by other things, including hypothyroidism and substances that cause goitre (goitrogens). Since as far back as the
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Impact on the Thyroid Gland
Several lines of information indicate an effect of fluoride exposure on thyroid function. It is difficult to predict exactly what effects on thyroid function are likely at what concentration of fluoride exposure and under what circumstances.
