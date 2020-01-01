Abstract
Possible protective effect of curcumin on the thyroid gland changes induced by sodium fluoride in albino rats: light and electron microscopic study.
OBJECTIVES Thyroid gland regulates the body's metabolic rate and plays an exquisitely important role in the human health. Fluoride exposure can affect thyroid function. Curcumin is a potent antioxidant that works through several mechanisms. The aim of the present study was to demonstrate the hormonal, histological, and ultrastructural changes occurred in
[Thyroid gland pathology in children population exposed to the combination of iodine deficiency and fluoride pollution of environment].
The article presents results of study of the impact of iodine deficiency and technogenic fluoride on the state of the thyroid gland in children. On the example of two districts of the city of Bratsk there were executed dynamic investigations (2002 and 2012), including the estimation of the pollution of
Thyroid function in endemic hydrofluorosis in Sicily.
In pursuit of former observations on hydrofluorosis the authors conducted an investigation concerning the incidence of goiter and the function of the thyroid gland in subjects with hydrofluorosis from Aquaviva Platani, a large endemic center of Sicily. To evaluate thyroid function, radio-iodine uptake and the conversion index (PBI) with 131I were adopted.
Effects of fluoride on growth and thyroid function in young pigs.
This study was undertaken to investigate the effects of fluoride on growth and thyroid function in young pigs. Three groups of eight crossbred barrows were exposed to 100, 250, and 400 mg F– /kg (from NaF) in their diets for 50 days. Compared to a control group of eight pigs,
Incidence of simple goiter in areas of endemic fluorosis in Nalgonda District, Andra Pradesh, India
The results of analyses of the mineral content of drinking water from three Indian villages with endemic fluorosis surveyed for the incidence of thyroid enlargement are reported. With the possible exception of temporary thyroid enlargement encountered in pubertal subjects (type b), no relation was found between the incidence of endemic goiter
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Impact on the Thyroid Gland
Several lines of information indicate an effect of fluoride exposure on thyroid function. It is difficult to predict exactly what effects on thyroid function are likely at what concentration of fluoride exposure and under what circumstances.
Fluoride Exposure Aggravates the Impact of Iodine Deficiency
A consistent body of animal and human research shows that fluoride exposure worsens the impact of an iodine deficiency. Iodine is the basic building block of the T3 and T4 hormones and thus an adequate iodine intake is essential for the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. When iodine intake is inadequate during infancy and
Mikhailets (1996): Functional state of thyroid under extended exposure to fluorides
Abnormalities in the thyroid function characterized by a decreased iodine absorption function of the thyroid, a low level T3 syndrome, and a slight increase of the TSH level are observed in cases of chronic fluorine intoxication in the industrial workers.
Fluoride & Goiter
Goitre (aka goiter) is an enlargement of the thyroid gland that in some cases can produce visible swelling in the neck. The main cause of goitre is iodine deficiency. Goitre can also be caused by other things, including hypothyroidism and substances that cause goitre (goitrogens). Since as far back as the
The Relationship Between Fluoride Exposure & Goitre in South Africa
As a general rule simple goitre, irrespective of the cause, can be very, or fairly, satisfactorily combated by an adequate increase in man's daily iodine intake, except when the enlargement of the gland is due to the ingestion of excessive amounts of fluorine. The only correct solution to fluorine-induced endemic goitre is the removal of this element from the drinking water.
