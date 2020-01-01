Abstract

A study was conducted to evaluate the effect of high and low fluoride (F) in

the drinking water on the Intelligence Quotient (IQ) of young schoolchildren in two

otherwise similar high-altitude communities in a mountainous region of Kerman Province,

Iran. The study sample consisted of 120 boys and girls age 7–9: 60 in the city of

Koohbanan (pop. 12,253; elev. 2200 m) with 2.38 ppm F in the water and 60 in the city of

Baft (pop. 14,628; elev. 2300 m) with 0.41 ppm F in the water. Using a Persian version of

Raven’s Progressive Matrices Intelligence Test, the mean IQ scores of the children in low

F Baft was 97.80±15.95, and in high F Koohbanan it was significantly lower at 91.37±15.63

(p = 0.028).