Abstract
Highlights
- NaF induced NETs formation.
- NaF caused imbalance between ROS and antioxidant system.
- NaF induced NETs formation via ROS, ERK, and p38 signaling pathways.
In recent years, numerous studies paid more attention to the molecular mechanisms associated with fluoride toxicity. However, the detailed mechanisms of fluoride immunotoxicity in bovine neutrophils remain unclear. Neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) is a novel immune mechanism of neutrophils. We hypothesized that sodium fluoride (NaF) can trigger NETs activation and release, and investigate the related molecular mechanisms during the process. We exposed peripheral blood neutrophils to 1 mM NaF for 120 min in bovine neutrophils. The results showed that NaF exposure triggered NET-like structures decorated with histones and granule proteins. Quantitative measurement of NETs content correlated positively with the concentration of NaF. Mechanistically, NaF exposure increased reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels and phosphorylation levels of ERK, p38, whereas inhibiting the activities of superoxide dismutase (SOD) and catalase (CAT) compared with control neutrophils. NETs formation is induced by NaF and this effect was inhibited by the inhibitors diphenyleneiodonium chloride (DPI), U0126 and SB202190. Our findings described the potential importance of NaF-triggered NETs related molecules, which might help to extend the current understanding of NaF immunotoxicity.
Graphical abstract
Fluoride-containing bioactive glasses inhibit pentose phosphate oxidative pathway and glucose 6-phosphate dehydrogenase activity in human osteoblasts.
Bioactive glasses such as Hench's 45S5 (Bioglass) have applications to tissue engineering as well as bone repair, and the insertion of fluoride in their composition has been proposed to enhance their bioactivity. In view of a potential clinical application, we investigated whether fluoride-containing glasses exert toxic effects on human MG-63
Analysis of the role of insulin signaling in bone turnover induced by fluoride
The role of insulin signaling on the mechanism underlying fluoride induced osteopathology was studied. We analyzed the expression of genes related with bone turnover and insulin signaling in rats treated by varying dose of fluoride with or without streptozotocin (STZ) in vivo. Furthermore, insulin receptor (InR) expression in MC3T3-E1 cells
Sodium fluoride induces apoptosis and autophagy via the endoplasmic reticulum stress pathway in MC3T3-E1 osteoblastic cells.
Fluorosis and bone pathologies can be caused by chronic and/or excessive fluoride intake. Despite this, few studies have been conducted on the cellular mechanisms underlying osteoblast toxicity in the presence of NaF. Here, we investigated the effects of fluoride on MC3T3-E1 cells. We showed that the proliferation of MC3T3-E1 cells
Fluorotoxic metabolic bone disease: an osteo-renal syndrome caused by excess fluoride ingestion in the tropics.
BACKGROUND: There is scant data available on the pathogenetic mechanisms of varied clinical presentation of bone disease in patients with excess fluoride ingestion in the Indian subcontinent. The present study is comprehensive and state of the art, incorporating all essential elements of bone mineral metabolism in patients with excess fluoride ingestion. METHODS: We
Expression of core-binding factor a1 and osteocalcin in fluoride-treated fibroblasts and osteoblasts
To study the effects and importance of fluoride on FBs in the development of extraperiosteal calcification and the ossification of skeletal fluorosis, the presence of the osteogenic phenotype, which is indicated by the expression of core-binding factor a1 (Cbfa1) and osteocalcin (OCN), in an FB cell line (L929) and in
"Pre-Skeletal" Fluorosis
As demonstrated by the studies below, skeletal fluorosis may produce adverse symptoms, including arthritic pains, clinical osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disturbances, and bone fragility, before the classic bone change of fluorosis (i.e., osteosclerosis in the spine and pelvis) is detectable by x-ray. Relying on x-rays, therefore, to diagnosis skeletal fluorosis will invariably fail to protect those individuals who are suffering from the pre-skeletal phase of the disease. Moreover, some individuals with clinical skeletal fluorosis will not develop an increase in bone density, let alone osteosclerosis, of the spine. Thus, relying on unusual increases in spinal bone density will under-detect the rate of skeletal fluoride poisoning in a population.
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
Fluoride & Osteoarthritis
While the osteoarthritic effects that occurred from fluoride exposure were once considered to be limited to those with skeletal fluorosis, recent research shows that fluoride can cause osteoarthritis in the absence of traditionally defined fluorosis. Conventional methods used for detecting skeletal fluorosis, therefore, will fail to detect the full range of people suffering from fluoride-induced osteoarthritis.
