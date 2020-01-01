Abstract
Summary
Our results suggest that orally administered sodium fluoride enters liver and brain. The blood-brain barrier fails to exclude the fluoride ion from nerve tissue. That fluoride ions also readily pass the placental barrier has been repeatedly demonstrated (9). Fluoride-levels in brain reach a maximum approximately two hours after it has been administered, whereas accumulation in liver continues for at least three hours.
-
-
Changes in fluoride levels in the liver, kidney, and brain and in neurotransmitters of mice after subacute administration of fluoride
The effects of fluoride after subacute oral administration of NaF at levels of 0, 1, 5, 25, and 125 ppm F– were evaluated in adult male BALB/c mice. Fluoride levels in the murine liver, kidney, and cerebrum after one month were determined using a highly sensitive flow-injection apparatus with a
-
Evaluation of the toxicity of fluorine in Antarctic krill on soft tissues of Wistar rats
Antarctic krill are a potential food source for humans and animals, but krill are known to contain high levels of fluorine (F). In this study, we investigated the toxicity of F in Antarctic krill using Wistar rats. There were three experimental groups: The control group were fed a basal diet,
-
Fluoride intoxication and possible changes in mitochondrial membrane microviscosity and organ histology in rats
Fluoride exposure to rats can alter system physiology and biochemistry and results in abnormal organ function. Mitochondria, the power house of the cell can be act as a marker to identify fluoride mediated oxidative damage through changes of mitochondrial micro viscosity. Male albino rats were fed with 5 ppm, 10
-
Isolated and combined activity of low concentrations of hydrogen fluoride and sulfur dioxide in a chronic experiment.
Exposure of rats to the combined effect of HF and SO2 decreased body weight, O2 consumption and myoglobin levels in muscles and increased the erythrocyte level in blood. Low and high concentrations of HF and SO2 decreased cytochrome oxidase activity in almost all organs and had a toxic effect on
-
Protective effect of resveratrol on sodium fluoride-induced oxidative stress, hepatotoxicity and neurotoxicity in rats
Protective effect of resveratrol on sodium fluoride-induced oxidative stress, hepatotoxicity and neurotoxicity were studied in rats. A total of 28 Wistar albino male rats were used. Four study groups were randomly formed with seven animals in each. The groups were treated for 21 days with distilled water (control group), with
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Fluoride & IQ: The 64 Studies
As of December 2019, a total of 72 studies have investigated the relationship between fluoride and human intelligence. Of these investigations, 64 studies have found that elevated fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ in humans, while over 60 animal studies have found that fluoride exposure impairs the learning and/or
-
Fluoride Affects Learning & Memory in Animals
An association between elevated fluoride exposure and reduced intelligence has now been observed in 64 IQ studies. Although a link between fluoride and intelligence might initially seem surprising or random, it is actually consistent with a large body of animal research. This animal research includes the following 45 studies (out
-
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
-
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Neurotoxicity and Neurobehavioral Effects
The NRC's analysis on fluoride and the brain.
-
Fluoride's Direct Effects on Brain: Animal Studies
The possibility that fluoride ingestion may impair intelligence and other indices of neurological function is supported by a vast body of animal research, including over 40 studies that have investigated fluoride's effects on brain quality in animals. As discussed by the National Research Council, the studies have consistently demonstrated that fluoride, at widely varying concentrations, is toxic to the brain.
Related FAN Content :
-