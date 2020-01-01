Fluoride Action Network

Abstract

Summary

Our results suggest that orally administered sodium fluoride enters liver and brain. The blood-brain barrier fails to exclude the fluoride ion from nerve tissue. That fluoride ions also readily pass the placental barrier has been repeatedly demonstrated (9). Fluoride-levels in brain reach a maximum approximately two hours after it has been administered, whereas accumulation in liver continues for at least three hours.