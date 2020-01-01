Abstract
The study was conducted on 25 healthy women residing in optimum fluoride areas, who were to deliver normally through vaginal route, to correlate the maternal and cord plasma fluoride levels and evaluate the placental transfer of fluoride. A wide variation was found in the maternal and cord plasma fluoride levels. In only 8 percent of the cases the fluoride levels in cord plasma were higher than maternal plasma. It was deduced that the placenta allows passive diffusion of fluoride from mother to foetus and does not act as a barrier.
The relationship between human ionic plasma fluoride and serum creatinine concentrations in cases of renal and cardiac insufficiency in a fluoridated community
Previous studies have shown that renal and cardiac insufficiency cause an elevation of ionic plasma fluoride (IPF) concentration in patients suffering from these diseases. The relationship between serum or plasma fluoride concentration and the degree of renal impairment has been tested only twice; with somewhat contrasting results, although some previous
Placental transfer of fluoride in the human fetus at low and high F-intake.
In a previous investigation it was established that in pregnant women drinking water with a medium fluoride concentration, 0.5-0.6 ppm F, the mean F-value of the placenta is significantly higher than that in the cord blood or the maternal blood. The findings under such conditions suggest that the placenta accumulates
Human urinary fluoride excretion as influenced by renal functional impairment
The effects of renal function on human renal fluoride (F-) excretion and serum F- concentrations were studied in subjects with normal renal function, in patients with variable degrees of renal insufficiency and in patients undergoing regular hemodialysis treatment. The mechanisms of human renal F- excretion include glomerular filtration and tubular
Fluoride ingestion and thyroid function in children resident of naturally fluoridated areas - An observational study.
Background: Literature shows association between systemic fluorides with water fluoride level above 3ppm and endocrine disorders especially related to thyroid. Aim & Objectives: To estimate serum T3, T4, TSH, Fluoride levels among children with normal nutritional status and optimal iodine intake, residing in three different ranges of drinking water fluoride levels
Pattern of renal osteodystrophy in haemodialysis patients in Saudi Arabia
In order to know the pattern of renal osteodystrophy in haemodialysis patients in Saudi Arabia we conducted a multicentre study involving 209 patients. The mean age of the patients was 39.4 +/- 14 (18-70) years, 128 were males and 81 females. All patients were on acetate dialysate and their mean
