Abstract

The study was conducted on 25 healthy women residing in optimum fluoride areas, who were to deliver normally through vaginal route, to correlate the maternal and cord plasma fluoride levels and evaluate the placental transfer of fluoride. A wide variation was found in the maternal and cord plasma fluoride levels. In only 8 percent of the cases the fluoride levels in cord plasma were higher than maternal plasma. It was deduced that the placenta allows passive diffusion of fluoride from mother to foetus and does not act as a barrier.