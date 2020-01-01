Abstract
Transplacental passage of fluorides was studied in 25 randomly selected neonates. Blood samples collected simultaneously from the mother and the umbilical cord showed that average fluoride concentration in the cord blood was 60% of that in mother’s blood. When concentration in the mother’s blood exceeded 0.4 ppm, the placenta acted as a selective barrier.
Placental transfer of fluoride in the human fetus at low and high F-intake.
In a previous investigation it was established that in pregnant women drinking water with a medium fluoride concentration, 0.5-0.6 ppm F, the mean F-value of the placenta is significantly higher than that in the cord blood or the maternal blood. The findings under such conditions suggest that the placenta accumulates
Serum ionic fluoride levels in haemodialysis and continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis patients
High serum fluoride (F-) in patients with chronic renal failure (CRF) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is associated with risk of renal osteodystrophy and other bone changes. This study was done to determine F- in normal healthy controls and patients with ESRD on haemodialysis (HD) or peritoneal dialysis (PD). Seventeen
Long-term exposure to low level of fluoride induces apoptosis via p53 pathway in lymphocytes of aluminum smelter workers.
Long-term occupational exposure to low level of fluoride can induce oxidative stress and apoptosis in many cells, including lymphocyte. However, the underlying mechanism remains unclear. Hence, this study was designed to explore the potential oxidative stress and apoptosis of long-term occupational exposure to low level of fluoride in aluminum smelter
Renal osteodystrophy in patients on long-term hemodialysis with fluoridated water
Serum and bone fluoride concentrations of ten patients maintained on long-term hemodialysis with fluoridated water (1 ppm, i.e., 50uM) were correlated with duration of treatment and the occurrence of clinical, radiological, and histological manifestations of bone disease. Two patients had symptomatic renal osteodystrophy when accepted on the program, whereas six
Endemic Fluorosis. (An Epidemiológical, Biochemical and Clinical Study in the Bhatinda District of Punjab).
Earlier observations and a review on endemic fluorosis in the Bhatinda District of Punjab were published in 1961 [this Bulletin, 1962, v. 37, 243] and the object of the present paper "is to summarize our epidemiological work done over three years and to emphasize the importance of this work from
