Endemic Fluorosis. (An Epidemiológical, Biochemical and Clinical Study in the Bhatinda District of Punjab).

Earlier observations and a review on endemic fluorosis in the Bhatinda District of Punjab were published in 1961 [this Bulletin, 1962, v. 37, 243] and the object of the present paper "is to summarize our epidemiological work done over three years and to emphasize the importance of this work from