Abstract
The present work evaluated the neuroprotective functions of Ginkgo biloba extract (GBE) on cognitive and behavioural functions in fluoride intoxicated rats. Thirty male Wistar rats were randomly divided into 5 Groups (n=6 in each Group). Group 1 was Control that received water, Groups 2 to 5 were treated with 100 ppm of sodium fluoride for 30 days while the Groups 3, 4, and 5 were drug treated at 50 mg/kg 100 mg/kg and 200 mg/kg body weight of GBE for 15 days. After 45 days of treatment protocol various behavioural tests (Spatial learning (Y maze, T maze and Passive avoidance test) performed. The data were compared between the groups. The fluoride administered rats that received the only fluoride showed significant impairment in spatial learning and memory as assessed by behavioural tests; the GBE treated animals showed significantly improved learning and memory in a dose-dependent manner. The present study concludes the dose-dependent protective role of GBE in sodium fluoride toxicity induced learning and memory deficits.
Neurofunctional effects of developmental sodium fluoride exposure in rats.
Contrasting studies on the toxic effects of sodium fluoride (NaF) during developmental stages of Wistar rats, lead us to investigate the neurofunctional effects caused by its perinatal exposure, devoid of any overt sign of toxicity and/or gross malformation. NaF solution was administered to pregnant rats by intragastric gavage at a
Chronic aluminum fluoride administration. I. Behavioral observations
This study examined the behavioral effects of chronic ingestion of various monofluoroaluminum complexes (AlF3) in drinking water. Forty young adult male Long-Evans rats were divided into four groups of 10 rats each. The groups received different concentrations of AlF3 in the drinking water from three sample solutions having a total
Neuroprotective influence of taurine on fluoride-induced biochemical and behavioral deficits in rats
Epidemiological and experimental studies have demonstrated that excessive exposure to fluoride induced neurodevelopmental toxicity both in humans and animals. Taurine is a free intracellular B-amino acid with antioxidant and neuroprotective properties. The present study investigated the neuroprotective mechanism of taurine by evaluating the biochemical and behavioral characteristics in rats exposed
Pathological changes in the tissues of rats (albino) and monkeys (macaca radiata) in fluorine toxicosis
1. Stomach, duodenum, small intestine, kidney, liver, spleen, skin, heart, aorta, lungs, brain, pancreas, adrenals, thyroid and parathyroid of rats and monkeys suffering from chronic fluorosis have been histologically examined. 2. Fluorine has not been found to have any effect on the heart muscle, aorta, skin and parathyroids, whereas it has
Carica Papaya leaf extract as a neuroprotective agent against behavioral and neurotransmitter changes in brain of the rat treated with sodium fluoride in pre- and post-natal periods.
Background: Fluoride is an excitotoxin challenging the excitatory receptors and activate them continuously and also in proliferation of reactive oxygen and nitrogen species leading to neurodegeneration and its associated dysfunction. Chronic exposure to 20ppm sodium fluoride to pregnant rats is proven to be neurotoxic for the developing pups. Carica papaya
Fluoride's Direct Effects on Brain: Animal Studies
The possibility that fluoride ingestion may impair intelligence and other indices of neurological function is supported by a vast body of animal research, including over 40 studies that have investigated fluoride's effects on brain quality in animals. As discussed by the National Research Council, the studies have consistently demonstrated that fluoride, at widely varying concentrations, is toxic to the brain.
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Neurotoxicity and Neurobehavioral Effects
The NRC's analysis on fluoride and the brain.
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
Fluoride & IQ: The 64 Studies
As of December 2019, a total of 72 studies have investigated the relationship between fluoride and human intelligence. Of these investigations, 64 studies have found that elevated fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ in humans, while over 60 animal studies have found that fluoride exposure impairs the learning and/or
Fluoride's Neurobehavioral Effects in Humans & Animals
In addition to studies linking fluoride to reduced IQ in humans, and impaired learning/memory in animals, human and animal studies have also linked fluoride to a variety of other neurobehavioral effects. These studies, which are excerpted below, provide yet further evidence that fluoride is a neurotoxin. The latest findings were reported
