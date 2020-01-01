Abstract

The present work evaluated the neuroprotective functions of Ginkgo biloba extract (GBE) on cognitive and behavioural functions in fluoride intoxicated rats. Thirty male Wistar rats were randomly divided into 5 Groups (n=6 in each Group). Group 1 was Control that received water, Groups 2 to 5 were treated with 100 ppm of sodium fluoride for 30 days while the Groups 3, 4, and 5 were drug treated at 50 mg/kg 100 mg/kg and 200 mg/kg body weight of GBE for 15 days. After 45 days of treatment protocol various behavioural tests (Spatial learning (Y maze, T maze and Passive avoidance test) performed. The data were compared between the groups. The fluoride administered rats that received the only fluoride showed significant impairment in spatial learning and memory as assessed by behavioural tests; the GBE treated animals showed significantly improved learning and memory in a dose-dependent manner. The present study concludes the dose-dependent protective role of GBE in sodium fluoride toxicity induced learning and memory deficits.