Analysis on the Effect of Coal-Burning Fluorosis on the Physical Development and Intelligence Development of Newborns Delivered by Pregnant Women with Coal-Burning Fluorosis.
Objective To explore the effect of coal-burning fluorosis on the physical development and intelligence development of newborns delivered by pregnant women with coal-burning fluorosis. Methods A total of 68 newborns delivered by pregnant women from coal-burning endemic fluorosis areas in this region were selected as an observation group, and 50 full-term newborns delivered
Protective effect of lovastatin on neurotoxicity of excessive fluoride in primary hippocampal neurons
The protective role of lovastatin against neurotoxicity induced by fluorosis was investigated by using primary hippocampal neurons. The cholesterol content, activity of superoxide dismutase (SOD), and content of malondialdehyde (MDA) were measured by biochemical assays. The cell viability was assessed by examining the rate of apoptosis by flow cytometry. The
Effects of black tea in mitigation of sodium fluoride potency to suppress motor activity and coordination in laboratory rats
The present study was designed to assess the potential impact of Na-F alone or in conjugation with black tea on motor function and coordination performance in laboratory rats. An array of behavioural motor tasks, viz., open field, plank walking and rod walking tests were employed in our study in order
Dose-dependent effects of fluoride on neurochemical milieu in the hippocampus and neocortex of rat brain.
Effects of fluoride (F) on lipid peroxidation and enzyme activity levels in the hippocampus and neocortex were studied in 6- to 7-week-old female Wistar rats in five groups of six administered intraperitoneal doses of NaF in physiological saline over the range of 0, 1, 5, 10, and 20 mg NaF/kg
Effects of high fluoride intake on child mental work capacity: Preliminary investigation into the mechanisms involved.
A study was carried out on 157 children, age 12–13, from a coal-burning fluorosis endemic area together with an experiment looking into the effect of high fluoride intake in animals. The results showed that early, prolonged high fluoride intake causes a decrease in a child’s mental work capacity and that prolonged high uptake of fluoride causes a child’s levels
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
Fluoride's Neurobehavioral Effects in Humans & Animals
In addition to studies linking fluoride to reduced IQ in humans, and impaired learning/memory in animals, human and animal studies have also linked fluoride to a variety of other neurobehavioral effects. These studies, which are excerpted below, provide yet further evidence that fluoride is a neurotoxin. The latest findings were reported
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Neurotoxicity and Neurobehavioral Effects
The NRC's analysis on fluoride and the brain.
Fluoride Affects Learning & Memory in Animals
An association between elevated fluoride exposure and reduced intelligence has now been observed in 64 IQ studies. Although a link between fluoride and intelligence might initially seem surprising or random, it is actually consistent with a large body of animal research. This animal research includes the following 45 studies (out
Fluoride's Direct Effects on Brain: Animal Studies
The possibility that fluoride ingestion may impair intelligence and other indices of neurological function is supported by a vast body of animal research, including over 40 studies that have investigated fluoride's effects on brain quality in animals. As discussed by the National Research Council, the studies have consistently demonstrated that fluoride, at widely varying concentrations, is toxic to the brain.
