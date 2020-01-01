Abstract
Aspects of nervous system affections in occupational fluorosis.
Neurological symptomatology in the form of the syndrome of vegetative-vascular dysfunction, or the asthenovegetative syndrome with polyneuritic (sensory and vegetative) disorders was detected in 78.8% of patients with occupational fluorosis in preosteal and osteal stages. Clinical and physiological investigations of the nervous system (psycho-physiological procedures, EEG, chronaximetry) showed patients with
Acute symptoms in firefighters who participated in collection work after the community hydrogen fluoride spill accident
OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to analyze the relationship between clinical status and work characteristics of firefighters and other public officers who engaged on collection duties in the site of the hydrogen fluoride spill that occurred on September 27, 2012, in Gumi City, South Korea. METHODS: We investigated the clinical status, personal
Report on the intellectual ability of children living in high-fluoride water areas
Note from Fluoride Action Network: This is a duplicate study of Lu et al. (2000). SUMMARY: Sixty children, aged 10 to 12, were randomly selected for IQ testing from an area with high fluoride (3.15 mg F/L) in the drinking water along with 58 control children of the same age from a nearby low fluoride
Evaluation of standardized Bacopa monniera extract in sodium fluoride-induced behavioural, biochemical, and histopathological alterations in mice
Effect of standardized Bacopa monniera (BM; family: Scrophulariaceae) extract (100 and 300 mg/kg) against sodium fluoride (NaF; 100 and 200 ppm)-induced behavioural, biochemical, and neuropathological alterations in mice was evaluated. Akinesia, rotarod (motor coordination), forced swim test (depression), open field test (anxiety), transfer latency (memory), cholinesterase (ChE), and oxidative stress
Investigation on the role of Spirulina platensis in ameliorating behavioural changes, thyroid dysfunction and oxidative stress in offspring of pregnant rats exposed to fluoride.
Highlights Sodium fluoride exposure from pregnancy to lactation induces thyroid toxicity. This can affect neurodevelopment and induce behavioural changes. Spirulina platensis role in reversing fluoride-induced toxicity was ascertained. Significant protection was exerted by Spirulina The study investigated the role of Spirulina platensis in reversing sodium fluoride-induced thyroid, neurodevelopment and oxidative alterations
Fluoride Affects Learning & Memory in Animals
An association between elevated fluoride exposure and reduced intelligence has now been observed in 64 IQ studies. Although a link between fluoride and intelligence might initially seem surprising or random, it is actually consistent with a large body of animal research. This animal research includes the following 45 studies (out
Fluoride & IQ: The 64 Studies
As of December 2019, a total of 72 studies have investigated the relationship between fluoride and human intelligence. Of these investigations, 64 studies have found that elevated fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ in humans, while over 60 animal studies have found that fluoride exposure impairs the learning and/or
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
Fluoride's Neurobehavioral Effects in Humans & Animals
In addition to studies linking fluoride to reduced IQ in humans, and impaired learning/memory in animals, human and animal studies have also linked fluoride to a variety of other neurobehavioral effects. These studies, which are excerpted below, provide yet further evidence that fluoride is a neurotoxin. The latest findings were reported
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Neurotoxicity and Neurobehavioral Effects
The NRC's analysis on fluoride and the brain.
