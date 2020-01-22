BACKGROUND: The purpose of this study was to determine the concentration of inorganic arsenic (As) in the potable water available to the population to be able to estimate the non-carcinogenic risks for underweight children and the carcinogenic risk for adults exposed to As intake who live in the Mezquital municipality, Durango, Mexico.

METHODS: The As content was quantifed in the water supply sources for human use and its intake was estimated in Mezquital population, southern Durango. With the data obtained, the hazard quotient (HQ) was calculated to determine the non-carcinogenic risk to develop chronic systemic effects in underweight children. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reference health values estimating As exposure risk are from 0.0003 mg/kg/day (non-carcinogenic) to 1.5 mg/kg/day (carcinogenic risk).

RESULTS: The analyzed waters presented as concentrations that varied from 0.3 to 10.2 µg/L, with a mean of 7.35 µg/L (CI 95% 6.27-8.38). The exposure dose was 0.4 to 1.36, and the HQ was 1.90 to 6.48 mg/kg/day, the estimated carcinogenic risk from adults varied from 1.28 to 4.37E-4, with values of 3.74-4.37E-4 mg/kg/day in central area.

CONCLUSIONS: The children are at risk to develop chronic systemic effects due to ingestion of As from water.