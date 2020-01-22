Abstract
BACKGROUND: The purpose of this study was to determine the concentration of inorganic arsenic (As) in the potable water available to the population to be able to estimate the non-carcinogenic risks for underweight children and the carcinogenic risk for adults exposed to As intake who live in the Mezquital municipality, Durango, Mexico.
METHODS: The As content was quantifed in the water supply sources for human use and its intake was estimated in Mezquital population, southern Durango. With the data obtained, the hazard quotient (HQ) was calculated to determine the non-carcinogenic risk to develop chronic systemic effects in underweight children. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reference health values estimating As exposure risk are from 0.0003 mg/kg/day (non-carcinogenic) to 1.5 mg/kg/day (carcinogenic risk).
RESULTS: The analyzed waters presented as concentrations that varied from 0.3 to 10.2 µg/L, with a mean of 7.35 µg/L (CI 95% 6.27-8.38). The exposure dose was 0.4 to 1.36, and the HQ was 1.90 to 6.48 mg/kg/day, the estimated carcinogenic risk from adults varied from 1.28 to 4.37E-4, with values of 3.74-4.37E-4 mg/kg/day in central area.
CONCLUSIONS: The children are at risk to develop chronic systemic effects due to ingestion of As from water.
-
-
Evaluation of kidney injury biomarkers in an adult Mexican population environmentally exposed to fluoride and low arsenic levels.
Highlights Fluoride exposure increased renal injury biomarkers (ALB, Cys-C, KIM-1 and OPN). Fluoride could be considered an environmental kidney toxicant. Exposure to low concentrations of arsenic does not increase kidney injury biomarkers. Co-exposure to low arsenic level does not enhanced renal fluoride toxicity. Fluoride (F) is a toxicant widely distributed
-
Arsenic and fluoride co-exposure affects the expression of apoptotic and inflammatory genes and proteins in mononuclear cells from children
Humans may be exposed to arsenic (As) and fluoride (F) through water consumption. However, the interaction between these two elements and gene expression in apoptosis or inflammatory processes in children has not been thoroughly investigated. Herein, the expression of cIAP-1, XIAP, TNF-?, ENA-78, survivin, CD25, and CD40 was evaluated by
-
Inflammatory responses induced by fluoride and arsenic at toxic concentration in rabbit aorta.
Epidemiological and experimental studies have demonstrated the atherogenic effects of environmental toxicant arsenic and fluoride. Inflammatory mechanism plays an important role in the pathogenesis of atherosclerosis. The aim of the present study is to determine the effect of chronic exposure to arsenic and fluoride alone or combined on inflammatory response
-
Effect of arsenic and/or fluoride gestational exposure on renal autophagy in offspring mice.
Highlights The exposure of fluoride and arsenic in the mother rats induced the autophagy in the kidney of the offspring mice. Under the experimental conditions, the combination of As and F showed certain antagonistic effects. The expression of autophagy negative regulator p62 is increased, which may be due to autophagic
-
Co-exposure to Arsenic-Fluoride Results in Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress-Induced Apoptosis Through the PERK Signaling Pathway in the Liver of Offspring Rats.
Arsenic and fluoride are two of the major groundwater pollutants. To better understand the liver damage induced during development, 24 male rats exposed to fluoride (F), arsenic (As), and their combination (As + F) from the prenatal stage to 90 days after birth were selected for analysis. Histopathological results showed
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Kidney Patients Are at Increased Risk of Fluoride Poisoning
It is well established that individuals with kidney disease are susceptible to suffering bone damage and other ill effects from low levels of fluoride exposure. Kidney patients are at elevated risk because when kidneys are damaged they are unable to efficiently excrete fluoride from the body. As a result, kidney patients
-
Fluoride Exposure Aggravates the Impact of Iodine Deficiency
A consistent body of animal and human research shows that fluoride exposure worsens the impact of an iodine deficiency. Iodine is the basic building block of the T3 and T4 hormones and thus an adequate iodine intake is essential for the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. When iodine intake is inadequate during infancy and
-
Unheeded Warnings: Government Health Authorities Ignore Fluoride Risk for Kidney Patients
Despite the well known fact that individuals with kidney disease are at much higher risk of fluoride toxicity than the general population, there has yet to be any attempt in the United States, or any other country that practices mass-scale water fluoridation to determine the prevalence of fluoride-related effects (e.g.,
-
Mayo Clinic: Fluoridation & Bone Disease in Renal Patients
The available evidence suggests that some patients wtih long-term renal failure are being affected by drinking water with as little as 2 ppm fluoride. The finding of adverse effects in patients drinking water with 2 ppm of fluoride suggests that a few similar cases may be found in patients imbibing 1 ppm, especially if large volumes are consumed, or in heavy tea drinkers. The finding of adverse effects in patients drinking water with 2 ppm of fluoride suggests that a few similar cases may be found in patients imbibing 1 ppm, especially if large volumes are consumed, or in heavy tea drinkers and if fluoride is indeed the cause. It would seem prudent, therefore, to monitor the fluoride intake of patients with renal failure living in high fluoride areas.
-
Annapolis: Water Fluoridation Linked to Death of Dialysis Patient
EVENING CAPITAL (Annapolis, Maryland) November 29, 1979 Fluoride Linked to Death by Mary Ann Kryzankowicz Staff Writer Fluoride poisoning has been definitely linked to the death of a 65-year-old kidney dialysis patient who became ill during a blood cleaning process Nov 11. State Medical Examiner Dr. (illegible) Guard has ruled that Lawrence Blake, 65, of Arundel
Related FAN Content :
-