Abstract
Highlights
- High fluoride content in drinking water could affect the intellectual development of children.
- High water fluoride exposure is significantly associated with a reduced level of intelligence.
- Water quality and water fluoride exposure should be improved in areas with high water fluoride content.
Objectives
Higher fluoride concentrations in water have inconsistently been associated with the levels of intelligence in children. The following study summarizes the available evidence regarding the strength of association between fluoridated water and children’s intelligence.
Study design
Methods
PubMed, Embase, and Cochrane Library databases were systematically analyzed from November 2016. Observational studies that have reported on intelligence levels in relation to high and low water fluoride contents, with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were included. Further, the results were pooled using inverse variance methods. The correlation between water fluoride concentration and intelligence level was assessed by a dose–response meta-analysis.
Results
Twenty-six studies reporting data on 7258 children were included. The summary results indicated that high water fluoride exposure was associated with lower intelligence levels (standardized mean difference : ?0.52; 95% CI: ?0.62 to ?0.42; P < 0.001). The findings from subgroup analyses were consistent with those from overall analysis. The dose–response meta-analysis suggested a significant association between water fluoride dosage and intelligence (P < 0.001), while increased water fluoride exposure was associated with reduced intelligence levels.
Conclusions
Greater exposure to high levels of fluoride in water was significantly associated with reduced levels of intelligence in children. Therefore, water quality and exposure to fluoride in water should be controlled in areas with high fluoride levels in water.
*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0033350617302950?via%3Dihub
The impact of endemic fluorosis caused by the burning of coal on the development of intelligence in children.
Objective: To explore the effect of endemic fluorosis caused by coal burning on the level of intelligence in children. The Method: We randomly selected 20 school children from 4 areas between the ages of 8[1]12, whose characteristics fit the scope of our research. They were chosen from slight, moderate, and severe endemic
Effect of fluoride in drinking water on dental caries and IQ in children.
The aim of this work was to evaluate the impact of fluoride exposure on the prevalence of dental caries and the intellectual ability of children. Method: In this cross-sectional study, 161 children from 9 to 10 years of age were evaluated. The concentration of fluoride in drinking water and urine was
Modifying effect of COMT gene polymorphism and a predictive role for proteomics analysis in children's intelligence in endemic fluorosis area in Tianjin, China.
Cumulative fluoride exposure has adverse influences on children's intelligence quotient (IQ). In addition, Catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) gene Val158Met polymorphism (rs4680) is associated with cognitive performance. This study aimed to evaluate the associations of COMT polymorphism and alterations of protein profiles with children's intelligence in endemic fluorosis area. We recruited 180 schoolchildren
The effects of comprehensive control measures on intelligence of school-age children in coal-burning-borne endemic fluorosis areas.
Objective To investigate the incidence of dental fluorosis,urinary fluoride level and intelligence of children who lived in the coal-burning-borne endemic fluorosis areas and to reveal the effects of comprehensive control measures on intelligence of children in this area. Methods Children aged 8-12 who lived in coal-burning-borne endemic fluorosis areas in Bijie
The effect of high levels of arsenic and fluoride on the development of children’s intelligence.
In the fields of toxicology, histology, physiology and biochemistry, numerous research and reports have already been conducted on the poisonous effect of arsenic poisoning, fluoride poisoning, as well as the combined effect of arsenic and fluoride poisoning. Progress has been made likewise in relevant medical treatment, clinical diagnosis and water clean-up prevention
