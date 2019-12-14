References

Abstract

Excessive intake of fluoride may cause female reproductive dysfunction but pathological mechanism is unclear. The miRNAs in follicular fluid are a class of small non-coding RNAs from granulosa cells. The aim of this study is to examine the differential expressions of miRNAs in ovarian granulosa cells from women suffering from fluorosis and infertility. Five fluorosis women suffering infertility and 5 non-fluorosis (normal ovarian secretory function control) women were included as two groups. These two groups were indexed by serum and urine fluoride (F) levels as high F group and control group. The concentrations of estradiol (E 2 ), progesterone (P), human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), and luteinizing hormone (LH) were measured by ELISA kits. The characteristics of menstruation from each woman were collected. The total RNA was isolated from granulosa cells for sequencing. The validation was completed by RT-qPCR. There was no significant difference between the two groups on age, the levels of E 2 , FSH, P, HCG, and LH in serum, and the characteristics of menstruation. A total of 37 miRNAs were upregulated and 40 miRNAs downregulated in follicular fluid from granulosa cells in the high F group compared with that in the control group. The expression of hsa-miR-29b increased in fluorosis patients identified by the miRNA sequence analysis. The distinct expression patterns of miRNAs in women requiring IVF from fluorosis area provide a new direction for molecular mechanism of fluorosis caused reproductive dysfunction.

*Original abstract online at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12011-019-01990-2