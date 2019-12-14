Abstract
Excessive intake of fluoride may cause female reproductive dysfunction but pathological mechanism is unclear. The miRNAs in follicular fluid are a class of small non-coding RNAs from granulosa cells. The aim of this study is to examine the differential expressions of miRNAs in ovarian granulosa cells from women suffering from fluorosis and infertility. Five fluorosis women suffering infertility and 5 non-fluorosis (normal ovarian secretory function control) women were included as two groups. These two groups were indexed by serum and urine fluoride (F) levels as high F group and control group. The concentrations of estradiol (E2), progesterone (P), human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), and luteinizing hormone (LH) were measured by ELISA kits. The characteristics of menstruation from each woman were collected. The total RNA was isolated from granulosa cells for sequencing. The validation was completed by RT-qPCR. There was no significant difference between the two groups on age, the levels of E2, FSH, P, HCG, and LH in serum, and the characteristics of menstruation. A total of 37 miRNAs were upregulated and 40 miRNAs downregulated in follicular fluid from granulosa cells in the high F group compared with that in the control group. The expression of hsa-miR-29b increased in fluorosis patients identified by the miRNA sequence analysis. The distinct expression patterns of miRNAs in women requiring IVF from fluorosis area provide a new direction for molecular mechanism of fluorosis caused reproductive dysfunction.
*Original abstract online at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12011-019-01990-2
References
-
Dehghani MH, Haghighat GA, Yousefi M (2018) Data on fluoride concentration in drinking water resources in Iran: a case study of Fars province; Larestan region. Data in Brief 19:842–846. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.dib.2018.05.112
-
Dhurvey V, Thakare M (2016) The effect of sodium fluoride intoxication on the estrous cycle and ovarian hormones in rats. Fluoride 49:223–232
-
Diouf M, Cisse D, Lo CMM, Ly M, Faye D, Ndiaye O (2012) Pregnant women living in areas of endemic fluorosis in Senegal and low birthweight newborns: case-control study. Revue D Epidemiologie ET DE Sante Publique 60:103–108. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.respe.2011.09.009
-
Zhou G, Ren L, Hou J, Cui L, Ding Z, Cheng X, Zhu J, Cui R, Ba Y (2016) Endemic fluorosis in Henan province, China: ER alpha gene polymorphisms and reproductive hormones among women. Asia Pac J Clin Nutr 25:911–919. https://doi.org/10.6133/apjcn.062016.01
-
Maity PP, Jana LR, Deb B, Perveen H, Maity M, Khatun S, Chattopadhyay S (2019) Sodium fluoride-induced uterine redox imbalance and steroidogenic hazards: dose dependent response. Fluoride 52:337–347
-
Wang H, Zhao W, Tan P, Liu J, Zhao J, Zhou B (2017) The MMP-9/TIMP-1 System is involved in fluoride-induced reproductive dysfunctions in female mice. Biol Trace Elem Res 178:253–260. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12011-016-0929-3
-
Yu Y, Nangia-Makker P, Farhana L, Majumdar APN (2017) A novel mechanism of lncRNA and miRNA interaction: CCAT2 regulates miR-145 expression by suppressing its maturation process in colon cancer cells. Mol Cancer 16. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12943-017-0725-5
-
Song Y, Yu G, Xiang Y, Li Y, Wan L, Tan L (2019) Altered miR-186 and miR-135a contribute to granulosa cell dysfunction by targeting ESR2: A possible role in polycystic ovary syndrome. Molecular and Cellular Endocrinology 494. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mce.2019.110478
-
Yu H, Jiang N, Yu X, Zhao Z, Zhang X, Xu H (2018) The role of TGF beta receptor 1-smad3 signaling in regulating the osteoclastic mode affected by fluoride. Toxicology 393:73–82. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tox.2017.11.009
-
Malin AJ, Riddell J, McCague H, Till C (2018) Fluoride exposure and thyroid function among adults living in Canada: effect modification by iodine status. Environ Int 121:667–674. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envint.2018.09.026
-
Bradley D, Landau E, Jesani N, Mowry B, Chui K, Baron A, Wolfberg A (2019) Time to conception and the menstrual cycle: an observational study of fertility app users who conceived. Hum Fertil. https://doi.org/10.1080/14647273.2019.1613680
-
Chen X, Xie M, Liu D, Shi K (2015) Downregulation of microRNA-146a inhibits ovarian granulosa cell apoptosis by simultaneously targeting interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase and tumor necrosis factor receptor-associated factor 6. Mol Med Rep 12:5155–5162. https://doi.org/10.3892/mmr.2015.4036
-
Li Y, Cai B, Shen L, Dong Y, Lu Q, Sun S, Liu S, Ma S, Ma PX, Chen J (2017) MiRNA-29b suppresses tumor growth through simultaneously inhibiting angiogenesis and tumorigenesis by targeting Akt3. Cancer Lett 397:111–119. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.canlet.2017.03.032
-
Wang F, Li C, Qin Y, Han X, Gao J, Zhang A, Luo P, Pan X (2019) Analysis of the microRNA profile of coal-burning endemic fluorosis using deep sequencing and bioinformatic approaches. Bull Environ Contam Toxicol 103:56–63. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00128-019-02660-8
-
Wainman BC, Kesner JS, Martin ID, Meadows JW, Jr. Krieg EF, Nieboer E, Tsuji LJ (2016) Menstrual cycle perturbation by organohalogens and elements in the Cree of James Bay, Canada. Chemosphere 149:190-201. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chemosphere.2015.12.056
-
Cueto HT, Riis AH, Hatch EE, Wise LA, Rothman KJ, Sorensen HT, Mikkelsen EM (2016) Folic acid supplementation and fecundability: a Danish prospective cohort study. Eur J Clin Nutr 70:66–71. https://doi.org/10.1038/ejcn.2015.94
-
Pfister A, Crawford NM, Steiner AZ (2019) Association between diminished ovarian reserve and luteal phase deficiency. Fertil Steril 112:378–386. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.fertnstert.2019.03.032
-
Gilchrist GC, Tscherner A, Nalpathamkalam T, Merico D, LaMarre J (2016) MicroRNA expression during bovine oocyte maturation and fertilization. Int J Mol Sci 17 https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms17030396
-
Liu J, Wen Y, He H, Chen H, Liu Z (2018) Probing cytoplasmic and nuclear microRNAs in single living cells via plasmonic affinity sandwich assay. Chem Sci 9:7241–7246. https://doi.org/10.1039/c8sc02533a
-
Takada S, Berezikov E, Choi YL, Yamashita Y, Mano H (2009) Potential role of miR-29b in modulation of Dnmt3a and Dnmt3b expression in primordial germ cells of female mouse embryos. RNA 15:1507–1514. https://doi.org/10.1261/rna.1418309
Funding
This research was funded by National Natural Science Foundation of China (grant number 81673115), Huimin project of Ministry of Science and Technology of China (grant number 2012GS610101), and the Department of Health of Shaanxi Province (grant number 2018D050). C Chen was supported by Australian NHMRC and University of Queensland.