Abstract
Highlights
- This study firstly aimed to establish the presence of these SNVs in AMELX, ODAM and MMP20, to determine their association with dental fluorosis in a population exposed to different concentrations of fluorine in the drinking water.
- In our population, with high levels of fluoride in drinking water, exists differences in the susceptibility and severity of dental fluorosis.
- MMP20 gene variation was present in the study group with high exposure to fluoride in the drinking water and associated with the less severe phenotypes of DF; thus, this SNV may be considered a marker of lesser DF susceptibility.
Objective: Dental fluorosis (DF) is a dental development disorder caused by chronic fluoride overconsumption. There are differences in the susceptibility to and severity of DF in studied populations. The objective of the present study was to determine if single-nucleotide variations (SNVs) in the genes Amelogenin (AMELX), Odontogenic Ameloblast Associated (ODAM) and Matrix Metalloproteinase 20 (MMP20) are associated with DF by evaluating the relationship between variations in these genes and the degree of DF severity.
Subjects and methods: Schoolchildren from two regions of Durango State and Mexico City, Mexico, were studied. The DF phenotype was determined using the Thylstrup and Fejerskov (TF) index. DNA was obtained from the buccal mucosa of each participant, and the presence of the variations rs946252 in AMELX, rs1514392 in ODAM and rs1784418 in MMP20 was determined by bidirectional DNA sequencing.
Results: A total of 180 DNA samples from 30 schoolchildren from 2 areas of Durango State were sequenced and analyzed. Differences in the severity of DF were found between the study areas (p = 0.006). SNVs in theMMP20 gene were present in 76.9 % of the participants in the high fluoride concentration and lower DF severity area.
Conclusion: AMELX and ODAM variations was not different between the two populations with respect to DF severity; however, the presence of rs1784418 differed between phenotypes with regard to susceptibility to DF. Therefore, MMP20 might be related to the various phenotypes of DF and may serve as a protective marker.
*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0003996919308556
Dental fluorosis and a polymorphism in the COL1A2 gene in Mexican children.
Highlights Dental fluorosis is a public health problem in the communities evaluated. The rs 412777 polymorphism in the COL1A2 gene was found in Mexican children. An association between the COL1A2 gene polymorphism and dental fluorosis was found. The genetic variant evaluated represents a risk factor to develop dental fluorosis. OBJECTIVE:
Influence of genetic background on fluoride metabolism in mice
A/J and 129P3/J mouse strains have different susceptibilities to dental fluorosis, due to their genetic backgrounds. This study tested whether these differences are due to variations in water intake and/or F metabolism. A/J (susceptible to dental fluorosis) and 129P3/J mice (resistant) received drinking water containing 0, 10, or 50 ppm
Polymorphisms in genes involved in enamel development are associated with dental fluorosis
OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the association between polymorphisms in DLX1, DLX2, MMP13, TIMP1 and TIMP2 genes with dental fluorosis (DF) phenotype. DESIGN: Four hundred and eighty one subjects (108 with DF and 373 DF free) from 6 to 18 years of age were recruited. This population lived in Rio de Janeiro, a
Enamel crystals of mice susceptible or resistant to dental fluorosis: an AFM study
Objective: This study aimed to assess the overall apatite crystals profile in the enamel matrix of mice susceptible (A/J strain) or resistant (129P3/J strain) to dental fluorosis through analyses by atomic force microscopy (AFM). Material and Methods: Samples from the enamel matrix in the early stages of secretion and maturation were obtained
Effect of dietary protein or calcium supplement on the expression of collagen I and dentine phosphoprotein of rats with dental fluorosis.
This study aims to assess the roles of dietary protein (Pr) and calcium (Ca) levels associated with excessive fluoride (F) intake and the impact of Pr, Ca, and F on expression of collagen I (COL I) and dentine phosphoprotein (DPP) in rat incisors. Seventy-two rats were randomly allotted to six
Related Studies :
Factors which increase the risk for skeletal fluorosis
The risk for developing skeletal fluorosis, and the course the disease will take, is not solely dependent on the dose of fluoride ingested. Indeed, people exposed to similar doses of fluoride may experience markedly different effects. While the wide range in individual response to fluoride is not yet fully understood, the following are some of the factors that are believed to play a role.
Racial Disparities in Dental Fluorosis
In 2005, the Centers for Disease Control published the results of a national survey of dental fluorosis conducted between 1999 and 2002. According to the CDC, black children in the United States have significantly higher rates of dental fluorosis than either white or Hispanic children. This was not the first time that black children were found to suffer higher rates of dental fluorosis. At least five other studies -- dating as far back as the 1960s -- have found black children in the United States are disproportionately impacted by dental fluorosis.
Dental Fluorosis Is a "Hypo-mineralization" of Enamel
Teeth with fluorosis have an increase in porosity in the subsurface enamel ("hypomineralization"). The increased porosity of enamel found in fluorosis is a result of a fluoride-induced impairment in the clearance of proteins (amelogenins) from the developing teeth. Despite over 50 years of research, the exact mechanism by which fluoride impairs amelogin
Skeletal Fluorosis & Individual Variability
One of the common fallacies in the research on skeletal fluorosis is the notion that there is a uniform level of fluoride that is safe for everyone in the population. These "safety thresholds" have been expressed in terms of (a) bone fluoride content, (b) daily dose, (c) water fluoride level, (d) urinary fluoride level, and (e) blood fluoride level. The central fallacy with each of these alleged safety thresholds, however, is that they ignore the wide range of individual susceptibility in how people respond to toxic substances, including fluoride.
Fluoridation of drinking water and chronic kidney disease: Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence
A fairly substantial body of research indicates that patients with chronic renal insufficiency are at an increased risk of chronic fluoride toxicity. Patients with reduced glomerular filtration rates have a decreased ability to excrete fluoride in the urine. These patients may develop skeletal fluorosis even at 1 ppm fluoride in the drinking water.
Related FAN Content :
