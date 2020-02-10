Highlights

Objective: Dental fluorosis (DF) is a dental development disorder caused by chronic fluoride overconsumption. There are differences in the susceptibility to and severity of DF in studied populations. The objective of the present study was to determine if single-nucleotide variations (SNVs) in the genes Amelogenin (AMELX), Odontogenic Ameloblast Associated (ODAM) and Matrix Metalloproteinase 20 (MMP20) are associated with DF by evaluating the relationship between variations in these genes and the degree of DF severity.

Subjects and methods: Schoolchildren from two regions of Durango State and Mexico City, Mexico, were studied. The DF phenotype was determined using the Thylstrup and Fejerskov (TF) index. DNA was obtained from the buccal mucosa of each participant, and the presence of the variations rs946252 in AMELX, rs1514392 in ODAM and rs1784418 in MMP20 was determined by bidirectional DNA sequencing.