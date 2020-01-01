Extract

Like the skin and its appendages, the teeth, nails and hair, so also other tissues of ectodermal origin are here shown to be affected by fluorine. The action of fluorine consists in lowering the level of the calcium in the blood and tissues. The epithelia of the mouth and the salivary glands, of the nasopharynx, the conjunctivae and the lachrymal glands may be affected. Signs and symptoms are thus produced which are closely similar to those usually attributed primarily to infection. It is suggested that an infection accompanying chronic fluorine poisoning is of a secondary nature, and that it is brought about by the loss of calcium in the body.

References