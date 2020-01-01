References

Extract
Like the skin and its appendages, the teeth, nails and hair, so also other tissues of ectodermal origin are here shown to be affected by fluorine. The action of fluorine consists in lowering the level of the calcium in the blood and tissues. The epithelia of the mouth and the salivary glands, of the nasopharynx, the conjunctivae and the lachrymal glands may be affected. Signs and symptoms are thus produced which are closely similar to those usually attributed primarily to infection. It is suggested that an infection accompanying chronic fluorine poisoning is of a secondary nature, and that it is brought about by the loss of calcium in the body.
[Effects of excess fluoride on bone turnover under conditions of diet with different calcium contents].
OBJECTIVE: To study the effects of excess fluoride on bone turnover under conditions of diet containing different amount of calcium. METHODS: The experiment was performed on rats raised on a balanced diet with adequate calcium or a monotonous diet with low calcium and given amount of fluoride in their drinking water
-
Endemic chronic fluoride toxicity and dietary calcium deficiency interaction syndromes of metabolic bone disease and deformities in India: year 2000
Epidemiological studies during 1963-1997 were conducted in 45,725 children exposed to high intake of endemic fluoride in the drinking water since their birth. Children with adequate (dietary calcium > 800 mg/d) and inadequate (dietary calcium < 300 mg/d) calcium nutrition and with comparable intakes of fluoride (mean 9.5 +/- 1.9
-
Calcium deficiency in fluoride-treated osteoporotic patients despite calcium supplementation
To test the hypothesis that the osteogenic response to fluoride can increase the skeletal requirement for calcium, resulting in a general state of calcium deficiency and secondary hyperparathyroidism, we assessed calcium deficiency, spinal bone density, by quantitative computed tomography, and serum PTH in three groups of osteoporotic subjects. Two of
-
Modulation of fluoride toxicity in rats by calcium carbonate and by withdrawal of fluoride exposure.
In order to assess the effect of calcium on the toxic effects of fluoride, adult female Wistar rats were treated with sodium fluoride (NaF, 500 ppm in drinking water) alone or in combination with calcium carbonate (CaCO3, 50 mg/kg by oral intubation) daily for 60 days. Food, water and fluoride
-
Calcium preventing locomotor behavioral and dental toxicities of fluoride by decreasing serum fluoride level in rats
Spontaneous motor activity, rota-rod performance (motor co-ordination), body weight gain, food intake, activities of total cholinesterase (blood) and acetylcholinesterase (brain), and dental structure were determined in adult female rats treated with a very high dose of sodium fluoride (500 ppm in drinking water) alone and in combination with calcium carbonate
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
Fluoride Exposure Increases Metabolic Requirement for Calcium & Vitamin D
It is well known that individuals with nutrient deficiencies are more susceptible to fluoride toxicity, including fluoride's bone effects. As discussed in the following studies, fluoride increases the skeleton's need for calcium (and vitamin D) by increasing the amount of unmineralized tissue (osteoid) in the bone. When insufficient calcium and
Allergy and Hypersensitivity to Fluoride
there are reasonable grounds for concluding that there are individuals in whom allergy or hypersensitivity to fluoride has been demonstrated.
Hypersensitive Reactions to Topical Fluorides
Ever since fluoride toothpastes were introduced in the mid 1950s, studies in the scientific literature have documented adverse skin reactions from the use of topical fluoride products such as toothpaste. These skin reactions include: perioral dermatitis, stomatitis, and urticaria. Although many dermatologists now consider fluoride toothpaste to be a common cause of perioral dermatitis, the dental community
Physician's Desk Reference: Fluoride Hypersensitivity
The following are excerpts from various editions of the Physicians' Desk Reference (PDR). "In hypersensitive individuals, fluorides occasionally cause skin eruptions such as atopic dermatitis, eczema or urticaria. Gastric distress, headache and weakness have also been reported. These hypersensitivity reactions usually disappear promptly after discontinuation of the fluoride. In rare cases,
