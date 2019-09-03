References

Aaron JE, de Vernejoul MC, Kanis JA (1991) The effect of sodium fluoride on trabecular architecture. Bone 12:307–310. https://doi.org/10.1016/8756-3282(91)90015-B

Abdelaleem MM, El-Tahawy NFG, Abozaid SMM, Abdel-Hakim SA (2018) Possible protective effect of curcumin on the thyroid gland changes induced by sodium fluoride in albino rats: light and electron microscopic study. Endocr Regul 52:59–68. https://doi.org/10.2478/enr-2018-0007

Adamek E, Palowska-Goral K, Bober K (2005) In vitro and in vivo effects of fluoride ions on enzyme activity. Ann Acad Med Stetin 51:69–85

Agalakova NI, Gusev GP (2011) Molecular mechanisms of cytotoxicity and apoptosis induced by inorganic fluoride. Int Sch Res Not 2012:16. https://doi.org/10.5402/2012/403835

Ainsworth NJ (1933) Mottled teeth. Brit. Dent J 55:233–250

Akinrinade ID, Memudu AE, Ogundele OM (2015) Fluoride and aluminum disturb neuronal morphology, transport functions, cholinesterase, lysosomal and cell cycle activities. Pathophysiol 22:105–115. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pathophys.2015.03.001

Allen PG, Laham LE, Way M, Janmey PA (1996) Binding of phosphate, aluminum fluoride, or beryllium fluoride to f-actin inhibits severing by gelsolin. JBC 271:4665–4670. https://doi.org/10.1074/jbc.271.9.4665

Amaechi BT, van Loveren C (2013) Fluorides and non-fluoride remineralization systems. Monogr Oral Sci 23:15–26. https://doi.org/10.1159/000350458

Ando M, Tadano M, Yamamoto S et al (2001) Health effects of fluoride pollution caused by coal burning. Sci Total Environ 271:107–116. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0048-9697(00)00836-6

Antonny B, Chabre M (1991) Characterization of the aluminum and beryllium fluoride species which activate transducin. JBC 267:6710–6718

Antonny B, Sukumar M, Bigay J, Chabre M, Higashijima T (1993) The mechanism of aluminum-independent G-protein activation by fluoride and magnesium. JBC 268:2393–2402

Anuradha CD, Kanno S, Hirano S (2001) Oxidative damage to mitochondria is a preliminary step to caspase-3 activation in fluoride-induced apoptosis in HL-60 cells. Free Radic Bio Med 31:367–373. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0891-5849(01)00591-3

Aravind A, Dhanya RS, Narayan A et al (2016) Effect of fluoridated water on intelligence in 10–12-year-old school children. Int Soc Prev Community Dent 6:237–242. https://doi.org/10.4103/2231-0762.197204

Armstrong RA, Winsper SJ, Blair JA (1996) Aluminium and Alzheimer’s disease:review of possible pathogenic mechanisms. Dement Geriatr Cogn Dis 7:1–9. https://doi.org/10.1159/000106845

Ascone I, Fourme R, Hasnain SS (2003) Introductory overview: X-ray absorption spectroscopy and structural genomics. J Synchotron Radiat 10:1–3. https://doi.org/10.1107/s0909049502022434

Armfield JM (2010) Community effectiveness of public water fluoridation in reducing children’s dental disease. Publ Health Rep 125:655–664. https://doi.org/10.1177/003335491012500507

Back N, Litonius E, Mains RE, Eipper BA (2004) Fluoride causes reversible dispersal of Golgi cisternae and matrix in neuroendocrine cells. Eur J Cell Biol 83:389–402. https://doi.org/10.1078/0171-9335-00405

Baker JL, Sudarsan N, Weinberg Z et al (2012) Widespread genetic switches and toxicity resistance proteins for fluoride. Science 335:233–235. https://doi.org/10.1126/science.1215063

Baliga S, Muglikar S, Kale R (2013) Salivary pH:a diagnostic biomarker. J Ind Soc Periodontol 17:461–465. https://doi.org/10.4103/0972-124X.118317

Banks WA, Kastin AJ (1989) Aluminum-induced neurotoxicity:alterations in membrane function at the blood-brain barrier. Neurosci Behav Rev 13:47–53. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0149-7634(89)80051-X

Bansal R, Tiwari SC (2006) Back pain in chronic renal failure. Nephrol Dial Transplant 21:2331–2332

Barbier O, Arreola-Mendoza L, Del Razo LM (2010) Molecular mechanisms of fluoride toxicity. Chem Bio Interact 188:319–333. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cbi.2010.07.011

Basha PM, Sujitha NS (2011) Chronic fluoride toxicity and myocardial damage: antioxidant offered protection in second generation rats. Toxiol Int 18:99–104. https://doi.org/10.4103/0971-6580.84260

Basha PM, Sujitha NS (2012) Combined impact of exercise and temperature in learning and memory performance of fluoride toxicated rats. Biol Trace Elem Res 150:306–313. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12011-012-9489-3

Batabyal AK, Gupta S (2017) Fluoride-contaminated groundwater of Birbhum district, West Bengal, India:interpretation of drinking and irrigation suitability and major geochemical processes using principal component analysis. Environ Monit Assess 189:369. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-017-6041-0

Batenburg JJ, van den Bergh SG (1972) The mechanism of inhibition by fluoride of mitochondrial fatty acid oxidation. BBA 280:495–505. https://doi.org/10.1016/0005-2760(72)90129-4

Belli E, Buckley DH, Marquis RE (1995) Weak acid effects and fluoride inhibition of glycolysis by Streptococcus mutans GS-5. Can J Microbiol 41:785–791. https://doi.org/10.1139/m95-108

Bellomo S (2006) Environmental impact of magmatic fluorine emission in the Mt. Etna Area. Dissertation, University of Cambridge.

Berezhnov AV, Soutar MPM, Fedotova EI et al (2016) Intracellular pH modulates autophagy and mitophagy. JBC 291:8701–8708. https://doi.org/10.1074/jbc.M115.691744

Berger T, Mathurin F, Gustagsson JP, Peltola P, Astrom ME (2015) The impact of fluoride on Al abundance and speciation in boreal streams. Chem Geol 419:118–124. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chemgeo.2015.05.013

Berman HM, Westbrook J, Feng Z et al (2000) The Protein Data Bank. Nucl Acids Res 28:235–242. https://doi.org/10.1093/nar/28.1.235

Bhagavatula P, Levy SM, Broffitt B, Weber-Gasparoni K, Warren JJ (2016) Timing of fluoride intake and dental fluorosis on late-erupting permanent teeth. Community Dent Oral Epidemiol 44:32–45. https://doi.org/10.1111/cdoe.12187

Bhatnagar M, Rhao P, Jain S (2002) Neurotoxicity of fluoride: neurodegeneration in hippocampus of female mice. Ind J Exp Biol 40:546–554

Bigay J, Deterre P, Pfister C, Chabre M (1987) Fluoride complexes of aluminum or beryllium act on G-proteins as reversibly bound analogues of the gamma phosphate of GTP. EMBO J 6:2907–2913

Bishop JO (1968) Effect of puromycin and sodium fluoride on reticulocyte ribosomal monomers and subribosomal particles. Arch Biochem Biophys 125:449–451. https://doi.org/10.1016/0003-9861(68)90601-2

Bobek S, Kahl S, Ewy Z (1976) Effect of long-term fluoride administration on thyroid hormones level blood in rats. Endocrinol Exp 10:289–295

Boink AB, Wemer J, Meulenbelt J, Vaessen HA, de Wildt DJ (1994) The mechanism of fluoride-induced hypocalcaemia. Hum Exp Toxicol 13:149–155. https://doi.org/10.1177/096032719401300302

Boonstra J, Post JA (2004) Molecular events associated with reactive oxygen species and cell cycle progression in mammalian cells. Gene 337:1–13. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gene.2004.04.032

Borke JL, Whitford GM (1999) Chronic fluoride ingestion decreases 45Ca uptake by rat kidney membranes. J Nutr 129:1209–1213. https://doi.org/10.1093/jn/129.6.1209

Bouzourra H, Bouhlila R, Elango L, Slama F, Ouslati N (2015) Characterization of mechanisms and processes of groundwater salinization in irrigated coastal area using statistics, GIS, and hydrogeochemical investigations. Environ Sci Pollut Res 22:2643–2660. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11356-014-3428-0

Brandao RL, Rosa JCC, Nicoli JR et al (2014) Investigating acid stress response in different Saccharomyces strains. J Mycol 2014:9. https://doi.org/10.1155/2014/178274

Bronckers ALJJ, Lyaruu DM, DenBesten PK (2009) The impact of fluoride on ameloblasts and the mechanisms of enamel fluorosis. J Dent Res 88:877–893. https://doi.org/10.1177/0022034509343280

Buzalaf CP, Leite ADL, Buzalaf MA (2015) Fluoride metabolism. In: Preedy VR (ed) Fluorine: chemistry, analysis, function and effects. Royal Society of Chemistry, Cambridge, pp 54–7

Cao J, Zhao Y, Liu J, Xirao R, Danzeng S, Daji D, Yan Y (2003) Brick tea fluoride as a main source of adult fluorosis. Food Chem Toxicol 41:535–542. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0278-6915(02)00285-5

Cappelli DP, Mobley CC (2008) Prevention in clinical oral health care. Elsevier, St. Louis, Missouri

Carpenter R (1969) Factors controlling the marine geochemistry of fluorine. Geochem Cosmochim Acta 33:1153–1167. https://doi.org/10.1016/0016-7037(69)90038-6

CDC (1999) Ten great public health achievements. MMWR 48:241–243

Chabre M (1990) Aluminofluoride and beryllofluoride complexes: new phosphate analogs in enzymology. Trends Biochem Sci 15:6–10. https://doi.org/10.1016/0968-0004(90)90117-T

Chen L, Ning H, Yin Z et al (2017) The effects of fluoride on neuronal function occur via cytoskeleton damage and decreased signal transmission. Chemosphere 185:589–594. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chemosphere.2017.06.128

Chen Q, Chai YC, Mazumder S et al (2003) The late increase in intracellular free radical oxygen species during apoptosis is associated with cytochrome c release, caspase activation, and mitochondrial dysfunction. Cell Death Diff 10:323–334. https://doi.org/10.1038/sj.cdd.4401148

Choi AL, Sun G, Zhang Y, Grandjean P (2012) Developmental fluoride neurotoxicity: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Environ Health Perspect 120:1362–1368. https://doi.org/10.1289/ehp.1104912

Churchill HV (1931) Occurrence of fluorides in some waters of the United States. Indus Eng Chem 23:996–998. https://doi.org/10.1021/ie50261a007

Cimasoni G (1972) The inhibition of enolase by fluoride in vitro. Caries Res 6:93–102. https://doi.org/10.1159/000259782

Combeau C, Carlier MF (1989) Characterization of the aluminum and beryllium fluoride species bound to F-actin and microtubules at the site of the y-phosphate of the nucleotide. JBC 264:19017–19021

Cronin S, Neall VE, Lecointre JA, Hedley MJ, Loganathan P (2003) Environmental hazards of fluoride in volcanic ash: a case study from Ruapehu volcano, New Zealand. J Volcan Geotherm Res 121:271–291. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0377-0273(02)00465-1

Culp W, Morrisey J, Hardesty B (1970) Initiator tRNA for the synthesis of globin peptides. Biochem Biophys Res Commun 40:777–785. https://doi.org/10.1016/0006-291X(70)90970-8

D’Alessandro W (2006) Human fluorosis related to volcanic activity: a review. Nat Inst Geophys Volcan 10:21–30. https://doi.org/10.2495/ETOX06003

Dalamaga M, Karmaniolas K, Nikolaidou A, Papadavid E (2008) Hypocalcemia, hypomagnesemia, and hypokalemia following hydrofluoric acid chemical injury. J Burn Bare Res 29:541–543. https://doi.org/10.1097/BCR.0b013e3181711152

Das TK, Susheela AK, Gupta IP, Dasarathy S, Tandon RK (1994) Toxic effects of chronic fluoride ingestion on the upper gastrointestinal tract. J Clin Gastroenterol 18:194–199

Das RC, Behera DK (2008) Environmental science: principles and practice. Prentice Hall, New Delhi, India

de Oliveira FA, MacVinish LJ, Amin S et al (2017) The effect of fluoride on the structure, function, and proteome of intestinal epithelia. Environ Toxicol 33:63–71. https://doi.org/10.1002/tox.22495

DenBesten P, Li W (2011) Chronic fluoride toxicity: dental fluorosis. Monogr Oral Sci 22:81–96. https://doi.org/10.1159/000327028

Eager JM (1901) Denti di chiaie (Chiaie teeth). Publ Health Rep 16:284–285

Edwards SL, Poulos TL, Kraut J (1984) The crystal structure of fluoride-inhibited cytochrome c peroxidase. JBC 259:12984–12988

Elferink JGR, Alsbach EJJ, Riemersma JC (1980) The interaction of fluoride with rabbit polymorphonuclear leukocytes: induction of exocytosis and cytolysis. Biochem Pharm 29:3051–3057. https://doi.org/10.1016/0006-2952(80)90445-1

Ermak G, Davies KJ (2002) Calcium and oxidative stress: from cell signaling to cell death. Mol Immunol 38:713–772

Evans FG, Wood JL (1976) Mechanical properties and density of bone in a case of severe endemic fluorosis. Acta Orthop Scand 47:489–495. https://doi.org/10.3109/17453677608988726

Everett ET, Yan D, Weaver M et al (2009) Detection of dental fluorosis-associated quantitative trait loci on mouse chromosomes 2 and 11. Cells Tissues Org 189:212–218. https://doi.org/10.1159/000151383

Faccini J (1969) Fluoride and bone Calc Tiss Res 3:1–16

Fallingborg J (1999) Intraluminal pH of the human gastrointestinal tract. Dan Med Bull 46:183–196

Farah ME, Sirotkin V, Haarer B, Kakhniashvili D, Amberg DC (2011) Diverse protective roles of the actin cytoskeleton during oxidative stress. Cytoskeleton 68:340–354. https://doi.org/10.1002/cm.20516

Faraj S, Centeno M, Rossi RC, Montes MR (2019) A kinetic comparison between E2P and the E2P-like state induced by a beryllium fluoride complex in the Na, K-ATPase. Biochim Biophys Acta 1861:355–365. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bbamem.2018.10.020

Farley JR, Wergedal JE, Baylink DJ (1983) Fluoride directly stimulates proliferation and alkaline phosphatase activity of bone-forming cells. Science 222:330–332. https://doi.org/10.1126/science.6623079

Farrugia G, Balzan R (2012) Oxidative stress and programmed cell death in yeast. Front Oncol 2:64. https://doi.org/10.3389/fonc.2012.00064

Featherstone JDB (1999) Prevention and reversal of dental caries: role of low-level fluoride. Community Dent Oral Epidem 27:31–40

Featherstone JDB (2008) Dental caries: a dynamic disease process. Aust Dent J 53:286–291. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1834-7819.2008.00064.x

Feig SA, Shohet SB, Nathan DG (1971) Energy metabolism in human erythrocytes: effects of sodium fluoride. J Clin Invest 50:1731–1737. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI106662

Fejerskov O, Thylstrup A, Larsen MJ (1977) Clinical and structural features and possible pathogenic mechanisms of dental fluorosis. Scand J Dent Res 85:510–534. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1600-0722.1977.tb02110.x

Fina BL, Lombarte M, Rigalli JP, Rigalli A (2014) Fluoride increases superoxide production and impairs the respiratory chain in ROS 17/2.8 osteoblastic cells. PLoS ONE 9:e100768. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0100768

Finazzi D, Cassel D, Donaldson JG, Klausner RD (1994) Aluminum fluoride acts on the reversibility of ARF1-dependent coat protein binding to Golgi membranes. JBC 269:13325–13330

Fluek W, Smith-Fluek JA (2013) Severe dental fluorosis in juvenile deer linked to recent volcanic eruption in Patagonia. J Wildl Dis 49:355–366. https://doi.org/10.7589/2012-11-272

Follin-Arbelet B, Moum B (2016) Fluoride: a risk factor for inflammatory bowel disease? Scand J Gastroenter 51:1019–1024. https://doi.org/10.1080/00365521.2016.1177855

Forbes WF, Hayward LM, Agwani N (1991) Dementia, aluminum, and fluoride. Lancet 338:1592–159

Freudenberg H, Mager J (1971) Studies on the mechanism of the inhibition of protein synthesis induced by intracellular ATP depletion. Biochim Biophys Acta 232:537–555. https://doi.org/10.1016/0005-2

Galletti PM, Joyet G (1958) Effect of fluorine on thyroidal iodine metabolism in hyperthyroidism. J Clin Endocrinol Metab 18:1102–1110

Gambino R, Piscitelli J, Ackattupathil TA et al (2009) Acidification of blood is superior to sodium fluoride alone as an inhibitor of glycolysis. Clin Chem 55:1019–1021. https://doi.org/10.1373/clinchem.2008.121707

Garcia MG, Borgnino L (2015) Fluorine: chemistry, analysis, function, and effects. RSC Publishing, Cambridge

Gassowska M, Gutowska I, Baranowska-Bosiacka I, Chlubek D (2013) Effect of fluoride on sodium-proton exchanger activity, intracellular pH and calcium concentration in human non-stimulated platelets. Ann Acad Med Stetin 59:54–61Gerster JC, Charhon SA, Jaeger P et al (1983) Bilateral fractures of femoral neck in patients with moderate renal failure receiving fluoride for spinal osteoporosis. Br Med J 287:723–725. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.287.6394.723

Giachini M, Pierleoni F (2004) Fluoride toxicity. Minerva Stomatol 53:171–177

Godchaux W III, Atwood KC IV (1976) Structure and function of initiation complexes which accumulate during inhibition of protein synthesis by fluoride ion. JBC 251:292–301

Gouider M, Feki M, Sayadi S (2010) Bioassay and use in irrigation of untreated and treated wastewaters from phosphate fertilizer industry. Ecotoxicol Environ Saf 73:932–938. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ecoenv.2009.12.021

Graham DL, Eccleston JF, Chung CW, Lowe PN (1999) Magnesium fluoride-dependent binding of small G proteins to their GTPase-activating proteins. Biochem J 38:14981–14987

Green R, Lanphear B, Hornung R et al (2019) Association between maternal fluoride exposure during pregnancy and IQ scores in offspring in Canada. JAMA Ped. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.1729

Grynpas MD (1990) Fluoride effects on bone crystals. J Bone Miner Res 5:169–175. https://doi.org/10.1002/jbmr.5650051362

Guha-Chowdhury N, Iwami Y, Yamada T (1996) Effect of low levels of fluoride on proton excretion and intracellular pH in glycolysing streptococcal cells under strictly anaerobic conditions. Caries Res 31:373–378

Gupta AK, Ayoob S (2016) Fluoride in drinking water: status, issues, and solutions. Florida, Boca Raton

Hall BK (1987) Sodium fluoride as an initiator of osteogenesis from embryonic mesenchyme in vitro. Bone 8:111–116

Hassanuma RM, Filho EVZ, Ceolin DS et al (2007) Ultrastructural and immunohistochemical study of the influence of fluoride excess on the development of rat incisor tooth buds. J Appl Oral Sci 15:292–298. https://doi.org/10.1590/S1678-77572007000400010

Hay RJ, Paul J (1967) Factors influencing glucose flux and the effect of insulin in cultured human cells. J Gen Physiol 50:1663–1680. https://doi.org/10.1085/jgp.50.6.1663

He M, Zhang C (2010) Investigation of children’s intelligence quotient and dental fluorosis in drinking water-type of endemic fluorosis area in Pucheng county Shaanxi province before and after drinking water change. Chin J Epidem 29:547–548

Hoerz W, McCarty KS (1969) Evidence for a proposed initiation complex for protein synthesis in reticulocyte polyribosome profiles. PNAS 63:1206–1213. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.63.4.1206

Holland RI (1979) Fluoride inhibition of protein synthesis. Cell Biol Int Rep 3:701–705. https://doi.org/10.1016/0309-1651(79)90074-2

Holloway J (1966) The photochemical reaction of xenon with fluorine at room temperature: a demonstration of the reactivity of xenon. J Chem Educ 43:202. https://doi.org/10.1021/ed043p202

Hong L, Levy SM, Broffitt B et al (2006) Timing of fluoride intake in relation to development of fluorosis on maxillary central incisors. Community Dent Oral Epidemiol 34:299–309

Hongslo JK, Holland RI (1979) Effect of sodium fluoride on protein and DNA synthesis, ornithine decarboxylase activity, and polyamine content in LS cells. Acta Pharmacol Toxicol 44:350–353

Jacobsen JS, Weinstein LJ, McCune DC, Hitchcock AE (1966) The accumulation of fluorine by plants. J Air Pollut Control Assoc 16:412–417. https://doi.org/10.1080/00022470.1966.10468494

Jacqmin H, Commenges D, Letenneur L, Barberger-Gateau P, Dartigues JF (1994) Components of drinking water and risk of cognitive impairment in the elderly. Am J Epidemiol 139:48–57. https://doi.org/10.1093/oxfordjournals.aje.a116934

Jha SK, Singh RK, Damodaran T et al (2013) Fluoride in groundwater:toxicological exposure and remedies. J Toxicol Environ Health B Crit Rev 16:52–66. https://doi.org/10.1080/10937404.2013.769420

Ji C, Stockbridge RB, Miller C (2014) Bacterial fluoride resistance, Fluc channels, and the weak acid accumulation effect. J Gen Physiol 144:257–261. https://doi.org/10.1085/jgp.201411243

Jiang Y, Guo X, Sun Q, Shan Z, Teng W (2015) Effects of excess fluoride and iodide on thyroid function and morphology. Biol Trace Elem Res 170:382–389. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12011-015-0479-0

Johnston NR, Strobel SA (2019) Nitrate and phosphate transporters rescue fluoride toxicity in yeast. Chem Res Toxicol 32:2305–2319. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.chemrestox.9b00315

Jothiramajayam M, Sinha S, Ghosh M et al (2014) Sodium fluoride promotes apoptosis by generation of reactive oxygen species in human lymphocytes. J Toxicol Environ Health 77:1269–1280. https://doi.org/10.1080/15287394.2014.928658

Kalisinska E, Bosiacka-Baranowska I, Lanocha N et al (2014) Fluoride concentrations in the pineal gland, brain and bone of goosander (Mergus merganser) and its prey in Odra River estuary in Poland. Environ Geochem Health 36:1063–1077. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10653-014-9615-6

Kanduti D, Sterbenk P, Artnik B (2016) Fluoride: a review of use and effects on health. Mater Sociomed 28:133–137. https://doi.org/10.5455/msm.2016.28.133-137

Kawase T, Al S (1989) Fluoride-induced cytoplasmic acidification: possible role of protein kinase c in BCECF-loaded L929 cells. Pharm Toxicol 64:426–428

Kellum JA (2000) Determinants of blood pH in health and disease. Crit Care 4:6–14. https://doi.org/10.1186/cc644

Kilgore CC, Pelham L (1987) The worldwide availability of fluorspar. Nat Resour Forum 11:127–140

Koga K, Rose-Koga E (2018) Fluorine in the earth and the solar system, where does it come from and can it be found? C R Chim 21:749–756. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.crci.2018.02.002

Kraus AS, Forbes WF (1992) Aluminum, fluoride and the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease. Eur PMC 83:97–100

Krishnamachari KA (1986) Skeletal fluorosis in humans: a review of recent progress in the understanding of the disease. Prog Food Nutr Sci 10:279–314

Kubota K, Lee DH, Tsuchiya M et al (2005) Fluoride induces endoplasmic reticulum stress in ameloblasts responsible for dental enamel formation. JBC 280:23194–23202. https://doi.org/10.1074/jbc.M503288200

Lau KH, Farley JR, Freeman TK, Baylink DJ (1989) A proposed mechanism of the mitogenic action of fluoride on bone cells: Inhibition of the activity of an osteoblastic acid phosphatase. Metabolism 38:858–868. https://doi.org/10.1016/0026-0495(89)90232-1

Lau KH, Baylink DJ (1998) Molecular mechanism of action of fluoride on bone cells. JBMR 13:1660–1667. https://doi.org/10.1359/jbmr.1998.13.11.1660

Lau KH, Goodwin C, Arias M, Mohan S, Baylink DJ (2002) Bone cell mitogenic action of fluoroaluminate and aluminum fluoride but not that of sodium fluoride involves upregulation of the insulin-like growth factor system. Bone 30:705–711. https://doi.org/10.1016/S8756-3282(02)00671-3

Li JX, Cao SR (1994) Recent studies on endemic fluorosis in China. Fluoride 27:125–128

Li L (2003) The biochemistry and physiology of metallic fluoride: action, mechanism, and implications. Crit Rev Oral Biol Med 14:100–114

Li QS, Lin XM, Qiao RY et al (2017) Effect of fluoride treatment on gene expression in tea plant (Camellia sinensis). Nat Sci Rep 7:9847. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-08587-6

Li S, Smith KD, Davis JH et al (2013) Eukaryotic resistance to fluoride toxicity mediated by a widespread family of fluoride export proteins. PNAS 110:19018–19023. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1310439110

Li X, Hou G, Yu B et al (2010) Investigation and analysis of children’s IQ and dental fluorosis in a high fluoride area. Chin J Pest Control 26:230–231

Li Y, Decker S, Yuan Z et al (2005) Effects of sodium fluoride on the actin cytoskeleton of murine ameloblasts. Arch Oral Biol 50:681–688. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.archoralbio.2004.11.021

Li Y, Zhang H, Zhang Z, Shao L, He P (2015) Treatment and resource recovery from inorganic fluoride-containing waste produced by the pesticide industry. J Environ Sci 1:21–29. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jes.2014.10.016

Liang S, Zhao MH, Ock SA, Kim NH, Cui XS (2015) Fluoride impairs oocyte maturation and subsequent embryonic development in mice. Environ Toxicol 31:1486–1495. https://doi.org/10.1002/tox.22153

Liao Y, Chen J, Brandt BW et al (2015) Identification and functional analysis of genome mutations in a fluoride-resistant Streptococcus mutans strain. PLoS ONE 10:e0122630. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0122630

Liao Y, Brandt BW, Zhang M et al (2016) A single nucleotide change in the promoter Mutp enhances fluoride resistance of Streptococcus mutans. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 60:7509–7512. https://doi.org/10.1128/AAC.01366-16

Lim H, Stockbridge RB, Miller C (2013) Fluoride-dependent interruption of the transport cycle of a CLC Cl?/H+ antiporter. Nat Chem Biol 9:721–725. https://doi.org/10.1038/nchembio.1336

Liu B, Qian SB (2014) Translational reprogramming in stress response. Wiley Interdiscip Rev RNA 5:301–305. https://doi.org/10.1002/wrna.1212

Liu H, Zeng Q, Cui Y et al (2014) The effects and underlying mechanism of excessive iodide on excessive fluoride-induced thyroid cytotoxicity. Environ Toxicol Pharm 38:332–340. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.etap.2014.06.008

Liu H, Hou C, Zeng Q et al (2016) Role of endoplasmic reticulum stress-induced apoptosis in rat thyroid toxicity caused by excess fluoride and/or iodide. Environ Toxicol Pharmacol 46:277–285. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.etap.2016.08.007

Liu L, Zhang Y, Gu H, Zhang K, Ma L (2015) Fluorosis induces endoplasmic reticulum stress and apoptosis in osteoblasts in vivo. Biol Trace Elem Res 164:64–71. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12011-014-0192-4

Liu X, Tian J, Liu L et al (2017) Identification of an operon involved in fluoride resistance in Enterobacter cloacae FRM. Nat Sci Rep 7:6786. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-06988-1

Liu Y, Song XD, Liu W, Zhang TY, Zuo J (2003) Glucose deprivation induces mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress in PC12 cell line. J Cell Mol Med 7:49–56. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1582-4934.2003.tb00202.x

Lobo JG, Leite AL, Pereira HA, Fernandes MS, Peres-Buzalaf C, Sumida DH, Rigalli A, Buzalaf MA (2015) Low-level fluoride exposure increases insulin sensitivity in experimental diabetes. J Dent Res 94:990–997. https://doi.org/10.1177/0022034515581186

Loevenhart AS, Peirce G (1906) The inhibiting effect of sodium fluoride on the action of lipase. JBC 2:397–413

Lombarte M, Fina BL, Lupion PM, Lupo M, Rigalli A (2016) In vivo measurement of fluoride effects on glucose homeostasis: an explanation for the decrease in intelligence quotient and insulin resistance induced by fluoride. Fluoride 49:204–210

Long YG, Wang YN, Chen J et al (2002) Chronic fluoride toxicity decreases the number of nicotinic acetylcholine receptors in rat brain. Neurotoxicol Teratol 24:751–757. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0892-0362(02)00273-8

Loweth AC, Williams GT, Scarpello JH, Morgan NG (1996) Heterotrimeric G-proteins are implicated in the regulation of apoptosis in pancreatic beta-cells. Exp Cell Res 229:69–76. https://doi.org/10.1006/excr.1996.0344

Lu Y, Luo Q, Cui H et al (2017) Sodium fluoride causes oxidative stress and apoptosis in the mouse liver. Aging 9:1623–1639. https://doi.org/10.18632/aging.101257

Luke J (1997) The effect of fluoride on the physiology of the pineal gland. Thesis, University of Surrey, Guildford

Luke J (2001) Fluoride deposition in the aged human pineal gland. Caries Res 35:125–128. https://doi.org/10.1159/000047443

Lupo M, Buzalaf MA, Rigalli A (2011) Effect of fluoridated water on plasma insulin levels and glucose homeostasis in rats with renal deficiency. Biol Trace Elem Res 140:198–207. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12011-010-8690-5

Ma L, Li Q, Shen L et al (2016) Insights into the fluoride-resistant regulation mechanism of Acidithiobacillus ferrooxidans ATCC 23270 based on whole genome microarrays. J Ind Microbiol Biotechnol 43:1441–1453. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10295-016-1827-6

Malago J, Makoba E, Muzuka ANN (2017) Fluoride levels in surface and groundwater in Africa: a review. Am J Water Sci Eng 3:1–17. https://doi.org/10.11648/j.ajwse.20170301.11

Malvezzi MAPN, Pereira HABS, Dionizio A, Araujo TT, Buzalaf NR, Sabino-Arias IT, Fernandes MS, Grizzo LT, Magalhaes AC, Buzalaf MAR (2019) Low-level fluoride exposure reduces glycemia in NOD mice. Ecotoxicol Environ Saf 168:198–204. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ecoenv.2018.10.055

Marier JR (1980) Observations and implications of the Mg-vs-F in interrelations in biosystems: a review. Proc Finn Dent Soc 76:93–102

Marquis RE, Clock SA, Mota-Meira M (2003) Fluoride and organic weak acids as modulators of microbial physiology. FEMS 26:493–510. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1574-6976.2003.tb00627.x

Marier JR, Rose D, Boulet M (1963) Accumulation of skeletal fluoride and its implications. Arch Environ Health 6:664–671. https://doi.org/10.1080/00039896.1963.10663458

Martin RB (1996) Ternary complexes of Al3+ and F? with a third ligand. Coord Chem Rev 149:23–32. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0010-8545(96)90008-9

Matsuo S, Nakagawa H, Kiyomiya K, Kurebe M (2000) Fluoride-induced ultrastructural changes in exocrine pancreas cells of rats: fluoride disrupts the export of zymogens from the rough endoplasmic reticulum (rER). Arch Toxicol 73:611–617

Maurer PJ, Nowak T (1981) Fluoride inhibition of yeast enolase. Biochem 20:6894–6900

McGown EL, Suttie JW (1977) Mechanism of fluoride-induced hyperglycemia in the rat. Toxicol Appl Pharm 40:83–90. https://doi.org/10.1016/0041-008X(77)90119-3

McKay FS (1917) Investigation of mottled enamel and brown stain. JADA 4:273–278. https://doi.org/10.14219/jada.archive.1917.0054

McLaughlin MJ, Tiller KG, Naidu R, Stevens DP (1996) Review: the behavior and environmental impact of contaminants in fertilizers. Aust J Soil Res 34:1–54. https://doi.org/10.1071/SR9960001

Melancon P, Glick BS, Malhotra V et al (1987) Involvement of GTP-binding “G” proteins in transport through the Golgi stack. Cell 51:1053–1062

Melo CGS, Perles JVCM, Zanoni JN et al (2017) Enteric innervation combined with proteomics for the evaluation of the effects of chronic fluoride exposure on the duodenum of rats. Nat Sci Rep 7:1070. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-01090-y

Menovo I, Rigalli A, Puche RC (2005) Effect of fluoride on the secretion of insulin in the rat. Arzneimittelforschung 55:455–460

Miller JE, Miller GW (1974) Effects of fluoride on mitochondrial activity in higher plants. Physiol Plant 32:115–121. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1399-3054.1974.tb03737.x

Minerology Database. http://www.webmineral.com/. Accessed 3 September 2019

Mitsuhata C, Puteri MM, Ohara Y, Tatsukawa N, Kozai K (2014) Possible involvement of enolase in fluoride resistance in Streptococcus mutans. Pediatr Dent J 24:12–16. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pdj.2013.10.002

Monfort E, Garcia-Ten J, Celades I, Gazulla MF, Gomar S (2008) Evolution of fluorine emissions during the fast firing of ceramic tile. Appl Clay Sci 38:250–258. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clay.2007.03.001

Montagnana M, Lippi G (2017) Overcoming preanalytical issues for diagnosing diabetes with fasting plasma glucose. Ann Transl Med 5:257. https://doi.org/10.21037/atm.2017.05.19

Montes MR, Ferreira-Gomes MS, Centeno M, Rossi RC (2015) The E2P-like state induced by magnesium fluoride complexes in the Na, K-ATPase. Biochim Biophys Acta 1848:1514–1523. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bbamem.2015.03.023

Moreno EC, Kresak M, Zahradnik RT (1974) Fluoridated hydroxyapatite solubility and caries formation. Nature 247:64–65. https://doi.org/10.1038/247064a0

Mosteller RD, Culp WJ, Boyd H (1967) A reaction associated with nonenzymatic binding in the reticulocyte transfer system. PNAS 57:1817–1824. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.57.6.1817

Muhlrad A, Cheung P, Phan BC, Miller C, Reisler E (1994) Dynamic properties of actin: structural changes induced by beryllium fluoride. JBC 269:11852–11858

Mullenix PJ (2014) A new perspective on metals and other contaminants in fluoridation chemicals. Int J Occup Environ Health 20:157–166. https://doi.org/10.1179/2049396714Y.0000000062

Murphy AJ, Coll RJ (1992) Fluoride is a slow, tight-binding inhibitor of the calcium ATPase of sarcoplasmic reticulum. JBC 267:5229–5235

National Toxicology Program (2017) Protocol for systematic review of effects of fluoride exposure on neurodevelopment. US DHHS.

Nath SK, Dutta R (2010) Fluoride removal from water using crushed limestone. Indian J Chem Technol 17:120–125

National Research Council (2006) Fluoride in drinking water: a scientific review of EPA’s standards. The National Academies Press, Washington DC

Niu R, Xue X, Zhao Y et al (2015) Effects of fluoride on microtubule ultrastructure and expression of Tub?1a and Tub?2a in mouse hippocampus. Chemosphere 139:422–427. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chemosphere.2015.07.011

Niu R, Chen H, Manthari RK et al (2018) Effects of fluoride on synapse morphology and myelin damage in mouse hippocampus. Chemosphere 194:628–633. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chemosphere.2017.12.027

Nopakun J, Messer HH (1990) Mechanism of fluoride absorption from the rat small intestine. Nutr Res 10:771–779. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0271-5317(05)80826-7

Olsen K, Fruchter J (1986) Identification of the physical and chemical characteristics of volcanic hazards. AJPH 76:45–52

O’Rourke JC, Godchaux W III (1975) Fluoride inhibition of the initiation of protein synthesis in the reticulocyte lysate cell-free system. JBC 250:3443–3450

Palmgren MG, Baekgaard L, Lopez-Marques RL, Fuglsang AT (2010) Plasma membrane ATPases. Plant Plasma Membr Berlin. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-642-13431-9_7

Pan HB, Darvell BW (2007) Solubility of calcium fluoride and fluorapatite by solid titration. Arch Oral Biol 52:861–868. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.archoralbio.2007.03.002

Pan Y, Lu P, Yin L, Chen K, He Y (2015) Effect of fluoride on the proteomic profile of the hippocampus in rats. Z Naturforsch C J Biosci 70:151–157. https://doi.org/10.1515/znc-2014-4158

Pereira H, Dionizio AS, Araujo TT et al (2018) Proposed mechanism for understanding the dose- and time-dependency of the effects of fluoride in the liver. Toxicol Appl Pharmacol 358:68–75. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.taap.2018.09.010

Podder S, Ghoshal N, Banerjee A et al (2015) Interaction of DNA-lesions induced by sodium fluoride and radiation and its influence in apoptotic induction in cancer cell lines. Toxicol Rep 2:461–471. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.toxrep.2015.02.001

Pramanik S, Saha D (2017) The genetic influence in fluorosis. Environ Toxicol Pharmacol 56:157–162. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.etap.2017.09.008

Pretty IA (2016) High fluoride concentration toothpastes for children and adolescents. Caries Res 50:9–14. https://doi.org/10.1159/000442797

Qian J, Susheela AK, Mudgal A, Keast G (1999) Fluoride in water: an overview. Unicef: Waterfront 13:11–13

Qin J, Chai G, Brewer JM, Lovelace LL, Lebioda L (2006) Fluoride inhibition of enolase: crystal structure and thermodynamics. Biochem 45:793–800. https://doi.org/10.1021/bi051558s

Qu WJ, Zhong DB, Wu PF, Wang JF, Han B (2008) Sodium fluoride modulates caprine osteoblast proliferation and differentiation. J Bone Miner Metab 26:328–334. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00774-007-0832-2

Ran S, Sun N, Liu Y et al (2017) Fluoride resistance capacity in mammalian cells involves complex global gene expression changes. FEBS 7:968–980. https://doi.org/10.1002/2211-5463.12236

Ravel JM, Mosteller RD, Hardesty B (1966) NaF inhibition of the initial binding of aminoacyl-sRNA to reticulocyte ribosomes. PNAS 56:701–708. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.56.2.701

Ren A, Rajashankar KR, Patel DJ (2012) Fluoride ion encapsulation by Mg2+ and phosphates in a fluoride riboswitch. Nature 486:85–89. https://doi.org/10.1038/nature11152

Rigalli A, Ballina JC, Roveri E, Puche RC (1990) Inhibitory effect of fluoride on the secretion of insulin. Calcif Tissue Int 46:333–338

Rogalska A, Kutler K, Zalazko A et al (2017) Fluoride alteration of [3H] glucose uptake in Wistar rat brain and peripheral tissues. Neurotox Res 31:436–443. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12640-017-9709-x

Roy A, Sengupta S, Das P (2017) Integral approach of adsorption and chemical treatment of fluoride containing wastewater: batch and optimization using RSM. J Environ Chem Eng 5:274–282. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jece.2016.12.003

Rubin CH, Noji EK, Seligman PJ et al (1994) Evaluating a fluorosis hazard after a volcanic eruption. Arch Environ Health 49:395–401. https://doi.org/10.1080/00039896.1994.9954992

Salifu A, Petrusevski B, Ghebremichael K, Buamah R, Amy G (2012) Multivariate statistical analysis for fluoride occurrence in groundwater in the Northern region of Ghana. J Contam Hydrol 140–141:34–44. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jconhyd.2012.08.002

Sameshima M, Ito K, Iwabuchi M (1972) Effect of sodium fluoride on the amount of polyribosomes, single ribosomes and ribosomal subunits in a cellular slime mold, Dictyostelium discoideum. Biochim Biophys Acta 281:79–85. https://doi.org/10.1016/0005-2787(72)90189-X

Seixas NS, Cohen M, Zevenbergen B, Cotey M, Carter S, Kaufman J (2010) Urinary fluoride as an exposure index in aluminum smelting. Am Ind Hyg Assoc 61:89–94. https://doi.org/10.1080/15298660008984520

Schenk G, Elliott TW, Leung E et al (2008) Crystal structures of a purple acid phosphatase, representing different steps of this enzyme’s catalytic cycle. BMC Struct Biol. https://doi.org/10.1186/1472-6807-8-6

Schlichting I, Reinstein J (1999) pH influences fluoride coordination number of the AlF x phosphoryl transfer transition state analog. Nat Struct Biol 6:721–723. https://doi.org/10.1038/11485

Selz T, Caverzasio J, Bonjour JP (1991) Fluoride selectively stimulates Na-dependent phosphate transport in osteoblast-like cells. Am J Physiol 260:E833–838. https://doi.org/10.1152/ajpendo.1991.260.6.E833

Shahed AR, Miller A, Allmann DW (1980) Effect of fluorine containing compounds on the activity of glycolytic enzymes in rat hepatocytes. Biochem Biophys Res Comm 94:901–908. https://doi.org/10.1016/0006-291X(80)91320-0

Shanmugam T, Abdulla S, Yakulasamy V, Selvaraj M, Mathan R (2018) A mechanism underlying the neurotoxicity induced by sodium fluoride and its reversal by epigallocatechin gallate in the rat hippocampus: involvement of NrF2/Keap-1 signaling pathway. J Basic Appl Zool 79:17. https://doi.org/10.1186/s41936-018-0020-z

Sharma R, Tsuchiya M, Bartlett JD (2008) Fluoride induces endoplasmic reticulum stress and inhibits protein synthesis and secretion. Environ Health Perspect 116:1142–1146. https://doi.org/10.1289/ehp.11375

Sheikh MS, Fornace AJ (1999) Regulation of translation initiation following stress. Oncogene 18:6121–6128

Sheng JY, Liu Z (2000) Acidogenicity and acidurance of fluoride-resistant Streptococcus sobrinus. Chin J Dent Res 3:7–14

Sheridan RL, Ryan CM, Quinby WC Jr et al (1995) Emergency management of major hydrofluoric acid exposures. Burns 21:62–64. https://doi.org/10.1016/0305-4179(95)90785-X

Shivarajashankara YM, Shivashankara AR, Bhat PG, Rao SM, Rao SH (2002) Histological changes in the brain of young fluoride-intoxicated rats. Fluoride 35:12–21

Singh N, Verma KG, Verma P, Sidhu GK, Sachdeva S (2014) A comparative study of fluoride ingestion levels, serum thyroid hormone & TSH level derangements, dental fluorosis status among school children from endemic and non-endemic fluorosis areas. Springerplus 3:7. https://doi.org/10.1186/2193-1801-3-7

Slade GD, Grider WB, Maas WR, Sanders AE (2018) Water fluoridation and dental caries in U.S. children and adolescents. J Dent Res 97:1122–1128. https://doi.org/10.1177/0022034518774331

Skelton WHJ (1971) Free energy changes for metal, metal fluoride displacement reactions in the solid state. Dissertation, Iowa State University.Spencer H, Kramer L, Osis D, Wiatrowski E, Norris C, Lender M (1980) Effect of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, and aluminum on fluoride metabolism in man. Ann NY Acad Sci 355:1810194. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1749-6632

Spittle B, Ferguson D, Bouwer C (1998) Intelligence and fluoride exposure in New Zealand children. Fluoride 31:S13

Sogaard CH, Mosekild L, Schwartz W et al (1995) Effects of fluoride on rat vertebral body biomechanical competence and bone mass. Bone 16:163–169. https://doi.org/10.1016/8756-3282(95)80028-O

Soto-Barreras U, Escalante-Villalobos KY, Holguin-Loya B et al (2019) Effect of fluoride in drinking water on dental caries and IQ in children. Fluoride 3:474–482

Stockbridge RB, Robertson JL, Kolmakova-Partensky L, Miller C (2013) A family of fluoride-specific ion channels with dual-topology architecture. eLife 2:e01084. https://doi.org/10.7554/eLife.01084.001

Strunecka A, Strunecka O, Patocka J (2002) Fluoride plus aluminum: useful tools in laboratory investigations, but messengers of false information. Physiol Res 51:557–564

Suketa Y, Asao Y, Kanamoto Y, Sakashita T, Okada S (1985) Changes in adrenal function as a possible mechanism for elevation of serum glucose by a single large dose of fluoride. Toxicol Appl Pharm 80:199–205

Sundstrom B (1971) Thyroidal c-cells and short term, experimental fluorosis in the rat. Acta Pathol Microbiol 79A:407–408. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1699-0463.1971.tb01838.x

Sutton SV, Bender GR, Marquis RE (1987) Fluoride inhibition of proton-translocating ATPases of oral bacteria. Infect Immun 55:2597–2603

Syrovatkina V, Alegre KO, Dey R, Huang XY (2016) Regulation, signaling and physiological functions of g-proteins. J Mol Biol 428:3850–3868. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jmb.2016.08.002

Tang QQ, Du J, Ma HH, Jiang SJ, Zhou XJ (2008) Fluoride and children’s intelligence: a meta-analysis. Biol Trace Elem Res 126:115–120. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12011-008-8204-x

Tan DX, Xu B, Zhou X, Reiter RJ (2018) Pineal calcification, melatonin production, aging, associated health consequences and rejuvenation of the pineal gland. Molecule 23:E301. https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules23020301

Tappeiner H (1889) Contribution to the knowledge of the action of sodium fluoride. Arch Exp Path Parmakol 25:203–204

Teotia M, Teotia SPS, Sing KP (1998) Endemic chronic fluoride toxicity and dietary calcium deficiency interaction syndromes of metabolic bone disease and deformities in India. Indian J Pediatr 65:371–381

Teotia SPS, Teotia M (1973) Secondary hyperparathyroidism in patients with endemic skeletal fluorosis. Br Med J 1:637–640. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.1.5854.637

Tomas M, Martinez-Alonso E, Ballesta J, Martinez-Menarguez JA (2010) Regulation of ER–Golgi intermediate compartment tubulation and mobility by COPI coats, motor proteins and microtubules. Traffic 11:616–625. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1600-0854.2010.01047.x

Tsunoda H, Yu MH (1985) Fluoride research. International Society for Fluoride Research, Elsevier, Morioka, Japan

Tu W, Zhang Q, Liu Y et al (2018) Fluoride induces apoptosis via inhibiting SIRT1 activity to activate mitochondrial p53 pathway in human neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cells. Toxicol Appl Pharmacol 15:60–69. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.taap.2018.03.030

Tutuian R, Castell DO (2006) Gastroesophageal reflux monitoring: pH and impedance. GI Motil Online. https://doi.org/10.1038/gimo31

Ullah R, Zafar MS, Shahani N (2017) Potential fluoride toxicity from oral medicaments: a review. Iran J Basic Med Sci 20:841–848. https://doi.org/10.22038/IJBMS.2017.9104

United Nations Environment Program (2013) Global mercury assessment: sources, emissions, releases, and environmental transport. https://wedocs.unep.org/handle/20.500.11822/7984. https://wedocs.unep.org/bitstream/handle/20.500.11822/7984/-Global%20Mercury%20Assessment-201367.pdf?sequence=3&isAllowed=y

US Department of Health and Human Services (1991) Review of Fluoride: Benefits and Risks. https://www.dentalwatch.org/fl/phs_1991.pdf

US Department of Health and Human Services (2015) U.S. public health service recommendation for fluoride concentration in drinking water for the prevention of dental caries. Publ Health Rep 130:318–333. https://doi.org/10.1177/003335491513000408

van Hook AM (2015) G protein activation at the Golgi. Sci Signal 8:109. https://doi.org/10.1126/scisignal.aab4170

van Loveren C, Hoogenkamp MA, Deng DM, ten Cate JM (2008) Effects of different kinds of fluoride on enolase and ATPase activity of a fluoride-sensitive and fluoride-resistant Streptococcus mutans strain. Caries Res 42:429–434. https://doi.org/10.1159/000159606

Varner JA, Jensen KF, Horvath W, Isaacson RL (1998) Chronic administration of aluminum–fluoride or sodium–fluoride to rats in drinking water: alterations in neuronal and cerebrovascular integrity. Brain Res 784:284–298. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0006-8993(97)01336-X

Vincent S, Brouns M, Hart MJ, Settleman J (1998) Evidence for distinct mechanisms of transition state stabilization of GTPases by fluoride. PNAS 95:2210–2215. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.95.5.2210

Walna B, Kurzyc I, Bednorz E, Kolendowicz L (2013) Fluoride pollution of atmospheric precipitation and its relationship with air circulation and weather patterns. Environ Monit Assess 185:5497–5514. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-012-2962-9

Wang AG, Xia T, Chu QL et al (2004) Effects of fluoride on lipid peroxidation, DNA damage and apoptosis in human embryo hepatocytes. Biomed Environ Sci 17:217–222

Wang SX, Wang ZH, Cheng XT et al (2007) Arsenic and fluoride exposure in drinking water: children’s IQ and growth in Shanyin county, Shanxi province, China. Environ Health Perspect 115:643–647

Warburg O, Christian W (1941) Isolation and crystallization of enolase. Biochem Zeitschrift 310:384–421

Weinberg Z, Wang JX, Bogue J, Yang J, Corbino K, Moy RH, Breaker RR (2010) Comparative genomics reveals 104 candidate structured RNAs from bacteria, archaea, and their metagenomes. Genome Biol 11:R31. https://doi.org/10.1186/gb-2010-11-3-r31

Weinstein LH, Davison A (2004) Fluorides in the environment: effects on plants and animals. CABI, Wallingford, CT

Westman J, Berhard H, Fairn GD (2019) Integrity under stress: host membrane remodeling and damage by fungal pathogens. Cell Microbiol 21:e13016. https://doi.org/10.1111/cmi.13016

Whitford GM (1994) Effects of plasma fluoride and dietary calcium concentrations on GI absorption and secretion of fluoride in the rat. Calcif Tissue Int 54:421–425

Whitford GM (1996) The metabolism and toxicity of fluoride. Monogr Oral Sci 16:1–153

WHO (2004) Fluoride. Rolling revision of the WHO guidelines for drinking water quality. https://www.who.int/water_sanitation_health/dwq/nutfluoride.pdf

Witham CS, Oppenheimer C, Horwell CJ (2005) Volcanic ash-leachates: a review and recommendations for sampling methods. J Volcan Geotherm Res 141:299–326. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jvolgeores.2004.11.010

Wong AD, Ye M, Placone A et al (2013) The blood-brain barrier: an engineering perspective. Neuroengineering. https://doi.org/10.3389/fneng.2013.00007

Yan X, Yang X, Hao X et al (2015) Sodium fluoride induces apoptosis in H9c2 cardiomyocytes by altering mitochondrial membrane potential and intracellular ROS level. Biol Trace Elem Res 166:210–215. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12011-015-0273-z

Zhang M, Wang A, Xia T, He P (2008) Effects of fluoride on DNA damage, S-phase cell-cycle arrest and the expression of NF-kappaB in primary cultured rat hippocampal neurons. Toxicol Lett 179:1–5. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.toxlet.2008.03.002

Zhang Y, Zhang KQ, Ma L et al (2016) Fluoride induced endoplasmic reticulum stress and calcium overload in ameloblasts. Arch Oral Biol 69:95–101. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.archoralbio.2016.05.015

Zhao WP, Wang HW, Liu J et al (2019) Mitochondrial respiratory chain complex abnormal expressions and fusion disorder are involved in fluoride-induced mitochondrial dysfunction in ovarian granulosa cells. Chemosphere 215:619–625. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chemosphere.2018.10.043

Zhou Y, Shi H, Li X et al (2013) Role of endoplasmic reticulum stress in aberrant activation of fluoride-treated osteoblasts. Biol Trace Elem Res 154:448–456. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12011-013-9752-2

Zhu L, Zhang Z, Liang J (2012) Fatty-acid profiles and expression of the fabM gene in a fluoride-resistant strain of Streptococcus mutans. Arch Oral Biol 57:10–14. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.archoralbio.2011.06.011