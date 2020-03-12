Abstract
The ENAM gene is important in the formation of tooth enamel; an alteration can affect the lengthening of the crystals, and the thickness in enamel. The objective was to determine the presence of the single nucleotide variant (SNV) rs12640848 of the ENAM gene in students exposed to different concentrations of fluoride.
Methods: A cross-sectional study was conducted on students exposed to high concentrations of fluoride in the city of Durango which were divided according to the severity of fluorosis and dental caries. Genotype determination was performed by DNA sequencing. The relationship between the severity of dental fluorosis and the allele distribution was determined by the Fisher’s exact and Kruskal–Wallis tests.
Results: Seventy-one students were included for the sequencing. In the different allelic variations, for the normal genotype AA/TT, the control group presented 75%, for the AG/TC variation, 70.8% in the TF < 4 group, 65% in TF >and 16.7% in TF = 0; with respect to GG/CC variation, 12.5% in TF < 4, 22% in TF > 5, and 8.3% in TF = 0 group (p = 0.000).
Conclusion: The ENAM gene showed an association in the population exposed to different concentrations of fluoride.
Figure 1
Figure 1
Enamel crystals of mice susceptible or resistant to dental fluorosis: an AFM study
Objective: This study aimed to assess the overall apatite crystals profile in the enamel matrix of mice susceptible (A/J strain) or resistant (129P3/J strain) to dental fluorosis through analyses by atomic force microscopy (AFM). Material and Methods: Samples from the enamel matrix in the early stages of secretion and maturation were obtained
Dental fluorosis and a polymorphism in the COL1A2 gene in Mexican children.
Highlights Dental fluorosis is a public health problem in the communities evaluated. The rs 412777 polymorphism in the COL1A2 gene was found in Mexican children. An association between the COL1A2 gene polymorphism and dental fluorosis was found. The genetic variant evaluated represents a risk factor to develop dental fluorosis. OBJECTIVE:
Exposure to lead exacerbates dental fluorosis.
AIM: Our aim was to test the hypothesis that co-exposure to lead and fluoride alter the severity of enamel fluorosis. MATERIALS AND METHODS: Wistar rats were allocated in four groups: control, and 3 groups that received water containing 100 ppm of fluoride (F), 30 ppm of lead (Pb), or 100 ppm of F
Influence of genetic background on fluoride metabolism in mice
A/J and 129P3/J mouse strains have different susceptibilities to dental fluorosis, due to their genetic backgrounds. This study tested whether these differences are due to variations in water intake and/or F metabolism. A/J (susceptible to dental fluorosis) and 129P3/J mice (resistant) received drinking water containing 0, 10, or 50 ppm
Effect of dietary protein or calcium supplement on the expression of collagen I and dentine phosphoprotein of rats with dental fluorosis.
This study aims to assess the roles of dietary protein (Pr) and calcium (Ca) levels associated with excessive fluoride (F) intake and the impact of Pr, Ca, and F on expression of collagen I (COL I) and dentine phosphoprotein (DPP) in rat incisors. Seventy-two rats were randomly allotted to six
Mechanisms by Which Fluoride Causes Dental Fluorosis Remain Unknown
When it comes to how fluoride impacts human health, no tissue in the body has been studied more than the teeth. Yet, despite over 50 years of research, the mechanism by which fluoride causes dental fluorosis (a hypo-mineralization of the enamel that results in significant staining of the teeth) is not
Factors which increase the risk for skeletal fluorosis
The risk for developing skeletal fluorosis, and the course the disease will take, is not solely dependent on the dose of fluoride ingested. Indeed, people exposed to similar doses of fluoride may experience markedly different effects. While the wide range in individual response to fluoride is not yet fully understood, the following are some of the factors that are believed to play a role.
Moderate/Severe Dental Fluorosis
In its "moderate" and severe forms, fluoride causes a marked increase in the porosity of the enamel. After eruption into mouth, the porous enamel of moderate to severe fluorosis readily takes up stain, creating permanent brown and black discolorations of the teeth. In addition to extensive staining, teeth with moderate to severe fluorosis are more prone to attrition and wear - leading to pitting, chipping, and decay.
Racial Disparities in Dental Fluorosis
In 2005, the Centers for Disease Control published the results of a national survey of dental fluorosis conducted between 1999 and 2002. According to the CDC, black children in the United States have significantly higher rates of dental fluorosis than either white or Hispanic children. This was not the first time that black children were found to suffer higher rates of dental fluorosis. At least five other studies -- dating as far back as the 1960s -- have found black children in the United States are disproportionately impacted by dental fluorosis.
Dental Fluorosis Is a "Hypo-mineralization" of Enamel
Teeth with fluorosis have an increase in porosity in the subsurface enamel ("hypomineralization"). The increased porosity of enamel found in fluorosis is a result of a fluoride-induced impairment in the clearance of proteins (amelogenins) from the developing teeth. Despite over 50 years of research, the exact mechanism by which fluoride impairs amelogin
