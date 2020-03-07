Highlights

Excessive systemic uptake of inorganic fluorides causes disturbances of bone homeostasis. The mechanism of skeletal fluorosis is still uncertain. This study aimed to study the effect of fluoride on osteocyte-driven osteoclastogenesis and probe into the role of PTH in this process. IDG-SW3 cells seeded in collagen–coated constructs were developed into osteocyte-like cells through induction of mineral agents. Then, osteocyte-like cells were exposed to fluoride in the presence or absence of parathyroid hormone (PTH). Cell viability and their capacity to produce receptor activator of nuclear factor kappa-B ligand (RANKL), osteoprotegerin (OPG) and sclerostin (SOST) were detected by MTT and Western blot assays, respectively. Finally, a transwell coculture system using osteocyte-like cells seeded in the low compartment, and osteoclast precursors added in the inserts was developed to observe the osteocyte-driven osteoclasogenesis response to fluoride with or without PTH, and the expression of molecules involved in this mechanism were measure by real time RT-PCR. Results showed that osteocytes withstood a toxic dose of fluoride, and yet PTH administration significantly reduced osteocytes viability. PTH amplified the effect of fluoride on the expression of osteoclastogenesis-related molecules in osteocyte, but did not enlarged the stimulating effect of fluoride on osteoclastogenesis drove by osteocyte coculture. Gene expression levels of TRAP, RANK, JNK and NFAtc1 significantly increased in fluoride affected osteoclast precursor cocultured with osteocyte-like cells. The impact of fluoride on osteocyte-driven osteoclast differentiation was stronger than that of PTH. In conclusion, osteocyte played a pivotal role on the mechanism underlying fluoride-affected osteoclastogenesis in which RANK-JNK-NFATc1 signaling pathway was involved, and PTH had a significant impact in this process.

*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0300483X20300688?via%3Dihub