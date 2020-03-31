Abstract

The oral cavity is one of the main route for environmental contaminations associated to many chronic diseases (cancers, fertility and behavior disorders for example) via alimentation, medications and respiration. These environmental factors including, among others, endocrine disruptors and excessive fluoride can disrupt dental development and thus generate irreversible enamel defects. These defects are then treated with materials that may release molecules capable of generating these defects, leading to a vicious circle, particularly in pregnant women and young children. The present paper aims to review the state of knowledge, questions and controversies on common environmental factors in contact with the oral cavity. It also reviews their mechanisms of action and the mediators involved in enamel pathologies associated with environmental conditions. Dental tissues can not only be targeted by environmental factors but can also serve as early and easily accessible markers of exposure to these agents. Understanding and characterizing the environmental impact in the oral cavity will help to prevent multiple diseases, oral and distant, whose link with oral homeostasis is just being explored.

*Read the full article online in French

References