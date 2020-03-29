Highlights

Abstract
- Excessive fluoride exposure is positively related to CALCA methylation in women.
- CALCA methylation in Chinese women is negatively associated with BMD.
- Long-term excessive fluoride exposure is negatively related to BMD in women.
- BMD in women with CALCA hypermethylated is more susceptible to fluoride.
- The statistical associations are age-specific and mainly observed in older women.
Excessive exposure to fluoride has been reported to affect bone mineral density (BMD). CALCA expression plays a critical part in bone formation. However, the role of CALCA in the association between fluoride and BMD is not known. We conducted a cross-sectional study and recruited 722 women in rural areas of Henan Province, China, to assess the relationship between fluoride exposure, CALCA methylation, and BMD. Urinary levels of fluoride, CALCA methylation, and BMD were measured by a fluoride ion-selective electrode, standalone ultrasound bone densitometer, and quantitative methylation-specific polymerases chain reaction, respectively. The association among fluoride exposure, CALCA methylation, and BMD was age-specific. Specifically, BMD was negatively correlated with methylation (B: -0.008; 95% CI: ?0.016, 0.000) and fluoride exposure (B: -0.063; 95% CI: -0.129, -0.002) in women over 45 years and 50–54 years of age, respectively, whereas methylation was positively correlated with fluoride exposure (B: 4.953; 95% CI: 1.162, 8.743) in women aged 40–44 years. Besides, increased BMD in women aged 45–49 years induced by the interactive effect of the highest methylation of CALCA exon 1 (tertile 3) and fluoride exposure was observed (P for interaction <0.05). Our findings suggest an age-specific association between exposure to excessive fluoride, CALCA methylation, and BMD in a rural population of women in China. Notably, the susceptibility of BMD to fluoride exposure may be modified by CALCA methylation.
Fluoride exposure and kidney and liver function among adolescents in the United States: NHANES, 2013–2016.
Highlights Plasma fluoride concentrations are associated with kidney and liver parameters among United States (U.S.) adolescents Higher water fluoride concentrations are associated with lower blood urea nitrogen among U.S. adolescents Fluoride exposure may contribute to complex changes in kidney and liver related parameters among U.S. adolescents Altered kidney and/or liver
OP V – 2 Prenatal fluoride exposure and neurobehavior among children 1–3 years of age in Mexico
Background/aim Recent studies report an inverse association between fluoride (F) exposure and IQ in children, but few included individual measures of exposure or assessed associations with prenatal exposure using a prospective study design. Methods This study utilised the Early Life Exposures in Mexico to Environmental Toxicants (ELEMENT) birth cohort and archived pregnancy samples
Fluoride exposure from groundwater as reflected by urinary fluoride and children's dental fluorosis in the Main Ethiopian Rift Valley.
This cross-sectional study explores the relationships between children's F(-) exposure from drinking groundwater and urinary F(-) concentrations, combined with dental fluorosis (DF) in the Main Ethiopian Rift (MER) Valley. We examined the DF prevalence and severity among 491 children (10 to 15 years old) who are life-long residents of 33
Relationship between bone mineral loss and urinary fluoride concentration in postmenopausal Japanese women
The purpose of this study was to evaluate the relationship between bone mineral loss and urinary fluoride (F) concentration in postmenopausal Japanese women. Lumbar spinal bone mineral density (BMD) was measured by dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) at baseline and 1 year later in 94 premenopausal and 100 postmenopausal women. None
Low-to-moderate fluoride exposure in relation to overweight and obesity among school-age children in China.
Highlights A large-scale study on school-age children's health in a Chinese fluorosis area. Low-to-moderate fluoride and children's anthropometric measurements were assessed. Fluoride exposure is related to increased BMI z-score and prevalence of overweight. The significant associations were differed by gender and mainly observed in girls. Associations were stronger among children
Mayo Clinic: Fluoridation & Bone Disease in Renal Patients
The available evidence suggests that some patients wtih long-term renal failure are being affected by drinking water with as little as 2 ppm fluoride. The finding of adverse effects in patients drinking water with 2 ppm of fluoride suggests that a few similar cases may be found in patients imbibing 1 ppm, especially if large volumes are consumed, or in heavy tea drinkers. The finding of adverse effects in patients drinking water with 2 ppm of fluoride suggests that a few similar cases may be found in patients imbibing 1 ppm, especially if large volumes are consumed, or in heavy tea drinkers and if fluoride is indeed the cause. It would seem prudent, therefore, to monitor the fluoride intake of patients with renal failure living in high fluoride areas.
Fluoridation, Dialysis & Osteomalacia
In the 1960s and 1970s, doctors discovered that patients receiving kidney dialysis were accumulating very high levels of fluoride in their bones and blood, and that this exposure was associated with severe forms of osteomalacia, a bone-softening disease that leads to weak bones and often excruciating bone pain. Based on
"Pre-Skeletal" Fluorosis
As demonstrated by the studies below, skeletal fluorosis may produce adverse symptoms, including arthritic pains, clinical osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disturbances, and bone fragility, before the classic bone change of fluorosis (i.e., osteosclerosis in the spine and pelvis) is detectable by x-ray. Relying on x-rays, therefore, to diagnosis skeletal fluorosis will invariably fail to protect those individuals who are suffering from the pre-skeletal phase of the disease. Moreover, some individuals with clinical skeletal fluorosis will not develop an increase in bone density, let alone osteosclerosis, of the spine. Thus, relying on unusual increases in spinal bone density will under-detect the rate of skeletal fluoride poisoning in a population.
Dental Fluorosis & Enamel Hypoplasia in Children with Kidney Disease
Children with kidney disease are known to have high levels of fluoride in their blood and to be at risk for disfiguring tooth defects. Research suggests that high levels of fluoride in blood, which can cause the tooth defect known as dental fluorosis, can contribute to the defects that occur
Unheeded Warnings: Government Health Authorities Ignore Fluoride Risk for Kidney Patients
Despite the well known fact that individuals with kidney disease are at much higher risk of fluoride toxicity than the general population, there has yet to be any attempt in the United States, or any other country that practices mass-scale water fluoridation to determine the prevalence of fluoride-related effects (e.g.,
