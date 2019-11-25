Expanded coverage of community water fluoridation has stalled in the United States. The economic theory of diffusion describes how, over time and space, policy enacted in one community can influence public opinion in a neighboring community. This study applies geospatial analysis of county-level data and the theory of policy diffusion to demonstrate that fluoridated counties can promote the implementation of community water fluoridation in their neighboring, non-fluoridated communities.

These results suggest that demand for community water fluoridation will increase as health literacy increases within a county. Furthermore, when considering expansion of fluoridation, non-fluoridated communities can benefit from precedents from nearby communities that are fluoridated.

In the best-fit model, an increase from the first to third quartile of neighboring counties’ fluoridation coverage was associated with an increase of 27.76 percentage points (95% confidence limits [CI] = 27.71, 27.81) in a local county’s fluoridation coverage, while an increase from the first to third quartile of local county’s health literacy was associated with an increase of 2.8 percentage points (95% CL = 2.68, 2.89). The results are consistent with a process of emulation, in which counties implement fluoridation based upon their population’s health literacy and the extent of fluoridation practiced in neighboring counties.

For this cross-sectional ecological analysis, data from the 2014 Water Fluoridation Reporting System for all 3,135 US counties were merged with sociodemographic data from the 2014 American Community Survey and county-level estimates of health literacy based on the National Association of Adult Literacy Survey. We employed multilevel geographically weighted autoregressive models to predict fluoridation coverage of each county as a function of fluoridation coverage of neighboring counties and local-county covariates: either health literacy or sociodemographic characteristics. Akaike’s Information Criterion was used to distinguish the better model in terms of explanatory power and parsimony.

This study used spatial regression methods to assess contributions of supply-side factors (neighboring counties’ fluoridation coverage) and demand-side factors (health literacy, education, and population density of the local county) in predicting the extent of fluoridation in US counties.

Expansion of community water fluoridation has stalled in the United States, leaving 115 million Americans without fluoridated drinking water.

References

Akers, HF, Porter, SAT, Wear, R. 2005. Water fluoridation in Queensland, why not? Timing, circumstance, and the nature of “The Fluoridation of Public Water Supplies Act (1963)”. Health and History. 7(2):30–55.

Google Scholar | Crossref

AMA Council on Scientific Affairs (no authors given) . 1999. Health literacy: report of the Council on Scientific Affairs. Ad Hoc Committee on Health Literacy for the Council on Scientific Affairs, American Medical Association. JAMA. 281(6):552–557.

Google Scholar | Medline

Banfield, EC, Wilson, JQ. 1963. City politics. Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press.

Google Scholar

Barabas, J, Jerit, J, Pollock, W, Rainey, C. 2014. The question(s) of political knowledge. Am Polit Sci Rev. 108(4):840–855.

Google Scholar | Crossref

Baumgartner, FR, Jones, BD 1993. Agendas and instability in American politics. Chicago: University of Chicago Press.

Google Scholar

Buttice, MK, Highton, B. 2013. How does multilevel regression and poststratification perform with conventional national surveys? Political Analysis. 2:449–467.

Google Scholar | Crossref

Calvo, E, Escolar, M. 2004. Places and relationships in ecological inference: uncovering contextual effects through a geographically weighted autoregressive model. In: Ecological inference: New Methodological Strategies . GR King, Ori, Tanner, Martin A. editor. Cambridge, UK: Cambridge University Press.

Google Scholar | Crossref

Carstairs, C . 2015. Debating water fluoridation before Dr. Strangelove. Am J Public Health. 105(8):1559–1569.

Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . 1999. Ten great public health achievements—United States, 1900–1999. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 48(12):241–243.

Google Scholar | Medline

Cheng, KK, Chalmers, I, Sheldon, TA. 2007. Adding fluoride to water supplies. BMJ. 335(7622):699–702.

Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline

Chilvers, C . 1982. Cancer mortality by site and fluoridation of water supplies. J Epidemiol Community Health. 36(4):237–242.

Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline

Christoffel, T . 1985. Fluorides, facts and fanatics: public health advocacy shouldn’t stop at the courthouse door. Am J Public Health. 75(8):888–891.

Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline

Cockcroft, B, Donaldson, L. 2007. Fluoridation: the department of health’s view. BMJ. 335(7625):840.

Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline

Crain, RL . 1966. Fluoridation: the diffusion of an innovation among cities. Social Forces. 44(4):467–476.

Google Scholar

Crain, RL, Katz, E, Rosenthal, DB 1969. The politics of community conflict: the fluoridation decision: Indianapolis (IN): Bobbs-Merrill Company.

Google Scholar

Curiel, JA, Sanders, AE, Christian, TL, Lafferty-Hess, S, Carsey, TM, Lampiris, LN, Slade, GD. 2018. Fluoridation advocacy in referenda where media coverage is balanced yet biased. J Am Dent Assoc. 149(4):273–280 e273.

Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline

Curiel, JA, Slade, GD, Christian, TL, Lafferty-Hess, S, Carsey, TM, Sanders, AE. 2019. Referendum opposition to fluoridation and health literacy: a cross-sectional analysis conducted in three large US cities. BMJ Open. 9(2):e022580.

Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline

Des Jarlais, DC, Sloboda, Z, Friedman, SR, Tempalski, B, McKnight, C, Braine, N. 2006. Diffusion of the D.A.R.E and syringe exchange programs. Am J Public Health. 96(8):1354–1358.

Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI

Duncan, OD, Duncan, B. 1955. A methodological analysis of segregation indexes. Am Sociol Rev. 20:210–217.

Google Scholar | Crossref | ISI

Editorial Expression of Concern (no authors listed) . 2019. JDR Clin Trans Res. 4(4):309.

Google Scholar

Frieden, TR . 2010. A framework for public health action: the health impact pyramid. Am J Public Health. 100(4):590–595.

Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI

Friedman, JW . 2016. Debunking debating water fluoridation. Am J Public Health. 106(2):211.

Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline

Gotway Crawford, CA, Young, LJ. 2004. A spatial view of the ecological inference problem. In: Ecological Inference: New Methodological Strategies. GR King, Ori, Tanner, Martin A. editor. Cambridge, UK: Cambridge University Press. 233–244.

Google Scholar | Crossref

Hahn, H . 1968. Voting in Canadian communities: a taxonomy of referendum issues. Canadian Journal of Political Science/Revue Canadienne de science politique. 1(4):462–469.

Google Scholar

Hong, SY, O’Sullivan, D, Sadahiro, Y. 2014. Implementing spatial segregation measures in R. PLoS One. 9(11):e113767.

Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline

*Original abstract online at https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/2380084419887696