References

In the United States (US), water and water-based beverages contribute to approximately 75% of the total fluoride intake among adults living in communities that fluoridate their water supply [1]. The most recent estimates posted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are that nearly three-fourths of the U.S. population with access to community water systems receive water adjusted to the federally recommended concentration of 0.7 mg/L fluoride (https://www.cdc.gov/fluoridation/statistics/2016stats.htm). This concentration of community water fluoridation in the US is higher than in Canada, where approximately one-third of Canadian communities fluoridate their water supply, and Europe, where only 3% of Europeans have fluoridated water [2, 3]. Recent studies of the potential effects of fluoride on neurodevelopment from prenatal exposures [4,5,6,7,8], and the onset of puberty in boys [6], suggest the need to evaluate fluoride concentrations in communities in the US and their relationship to fluoride concentrations in pregnant women.

Enamel fluorosis, which is a bioindicator for systemic fluoride exposure during times of tooth enamel formation, has been increasing in the US. In 1986–1987, 22.6% of adolescents aged 12–15 were reported to have dental fluorosis, and this increased to 40.7% in 1999–2004 [9]. In adolescents aged 16 and 17 years, fluorosis prevalence was reported to have again increased by 31.6% in 2012–2011, as compared with concentrations in 2002–2001 [10]. The purported increase in enamel fluorosis has led to concerns that overall systemic fluoride exposure is increasing, and in 2015 the CDC recommended concentrations for fluoride in drinking water be reduced from 1 mg/L fluoride to 0.7 mg/L fluoride [11]. However, the US Environmental Protection Agency has continued to allow fluoride concentrations of up to 4 mg/L in drinking water (https://www.epa.gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water/national-primary-drinking-water-regulations).

There are no contemporary measurements of systemic fluoride in adult humans in the United States, and no evaluation of their relationship to water fluoridation. Additionally, there are no contemporary studies of fluoride concentrations in pregnant women in fluoridated communities in the US, nor in fetal related tissues, despite recent concerns about effects on neurodevelopment.

To address this, we measured fluoride concentrations in urine, serum and amniotic fluid of second trimester pregnant women in Northern California. We used publicly available information on fluoride concentrations in their water systems to evaluate the relationship between reported fluoride concentrations and biomonitoring measurements, to assess the contribution of water fluoridation to measured fluoride concentrations in biological samples.